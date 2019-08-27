How Sainz flourished with McLaren after double F1 rejection
Aug 27, 2019, 6:01 PM
Carlos Sainz Jr arrived at the McLaren Formula 1 team after a bruising spell with Renault for what could have been a make-or-break 2019 season.
But Sainz has impressed in his first season at McLaren – particularly in race conditions – and is growing into the team leader role, and forming an excellent partnership with star rookie Lando Norris.
Stuart Codling and Edd Straw join Ben Anderson to discuss whether Sainz ‘dodged’ a bullet by leaving the Red Bull stable, and how McLaren became the ideal platform for the driver to impress again.
How Sainz flourished with McLaren after double F1 rejection
