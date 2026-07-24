Carlos Sainz, Max Verstappen summoned for F1 Hungary GP incidents
Sainz and Verstappen face a trip to the stewards over several FP1 incidents during Formula 1's Hungarian Grand Prix
Carlos Sainz, Williams
Photo by: Clive Mason / Getty Images
Carlos Sainz has been summoned to the FIA race stewards for two separate FP1 incidents at Formula 1's Hungarian Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen also called to the stewards' office.
In the opening minutes of practice, Verstappen encountered a slow Williams on the approach to Turn 12, gesticulating as he passed Sainz out of the slow right-hander.
"Yeah, unbelievable, these guys. That was actually really dangerous. He even slammed on the brakes," Verstappen reported on the radio.
The probable cause for Sainz's impeding incident emerged soon after, when the Spaniard reported he had briefly lost radio communication due to a disconnected cable.
But Sainz will still have to debrief with F1's race stewards, who summoned him for "alleged erratic driving" in Turn 12. Verstappen was also summoned for the same reason, likely related to the Dutchman's response as he almost came to a complete stop on the racing line to demonstrate his displeasure with Sainz.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Clive Mason / Getty Images
Sainz will also have to explain a separate incident towards the end of the session in Turn 9. In that case, it was the Williams driver who was the victim of being impeded, with Alpine reserve Paul Aron cruising on the racing line while Sainz approached on a flying lap.
In an apparent show of frustration, Sainz slowly crowded Aron off the road on exit, which has landed him a second trip to the stewards in the break during first and second practice.
Charles Leclerc led the way in opening practice for Ferrari, ahead of Verstappen and team-mate Lewis Hamilton.
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