Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Fans don't get a true picture of driver performance with 2026 F1 rules – but it's fixable, says Haas boss

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Fans don't get a true picture of driver performance with 2026 F1 rules – but it's fixable, says Haas boss

Carlos Sainz, Max Verstappen summoned for F1 Hungary GP incidents

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Carlos Sainz, Max Verstappen summoned for F1 Hungary GP incidents

Aston Martin success under Adrian Newey is only a matter of time, says former F1 driver

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Aston Martin success under Adrian Newey is only a matter of time, says former F1 driver

F1 Hungarian GP: Charles Leclerc tops FP1 as Lance Stroll brings out red flags

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
F1 Hungarian GP: Charles Leclerc tops FP1 as Lance Stroll brings out red flags

F1 pundit urges patience over Aston Martin's huge Hungarian GP upgrade

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
F1 pundit urges patience over Aston Martin's huge Hungarian GP upgrade

Malaysia investigating F1 2026 round as Bahrain plan fades

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Malaysia investigating F1 2026 round as Bahrain plan fades

Kimi Antonelli's F1 progress should be "terrifying" for rivals, says Alex Brundle

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Kimi Antonelli's F1 progress should be "terrifying" for rivals, says Alex Brundle

LIVE: F1 Hungarian Grand Prix updates - Charles Leclerc tops FP1 as Aston Martin hits issue

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
LIVE: F1 Hungarian Grand Prix updates - Charles Leclerc tops FP1 as Aston Martin hits issue
Formula 1 Hungarian GP

Carlos Sainz, Max Verstappen summoned for F1 Hungary GP incidents

Sainz and Verstappen face a trip to the stewards over several FP1 incidents during Formula 1's Hungarian Grand Prix

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Published:
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Carlos Sainz, Williams

Photo by: Clive Mason / Getty Images

Carlos Sainz has been summoned to the FIA race stewards for two separate FP1 incidents at Formula 1's Hungarian Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen also called to the stewards' office.

In the opening minutes of practice, Verstappen encountered a slow Williams on the approach to Turn 12, gesticulating as he passed Sainz out of the slow right-hander.

"Yeah, unbelievable, these guys. That was actually really dangerous. He even slammed on the brakes," Verstappen reported on the radio.

The probable cause for Sainz's impeding incident emerged soon after, when the Spaniard reported he had briefly lost radio communication due to a disconnected cable.

But Sainz will still have to debrief with F1's race stewards, who summoned him for "alleged erratic driving" in Turn 12. Verstappen was also summoned for the same reason, likely related to the Dutchman's response as he almost came to a complete stop on the racing line to demonstrate his displeasure with Sainz.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Clive Mason / Getty Images

Sainz will also have to explain a separate incident towards the end of the session in Turn 9. In that case, it was the Williams driver who was the victim of being impeded, with Alpine reserve Paul Aron cruising on the racing line while Sainz approached on a flying lap.

In an apparent show of frustration, Sainz slowly crowded Aron off the road on exit, which has landed him a second trip to the stewards in the break during first and second practice.

Charles Leclerc led the way in opening practice for Ferrari, ahead of Verstappen and team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Aston Martin success under Adrian Newey is only a matter of time, says former F1 driver

Top Comments
More from
Filip Cleeren

F1 Hungarian GP: Charles Leclerc tops FP1 as Lance Stroll brings out red flags

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
F1 Hungarian GP: Charles Leclerc tops FP1 as Lance Stroll brings out red flags

Malaysia investigating F1 2026 round as Bahrain plan fades

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Malaysia investigating F1 2026 round as Bahrain plan fades

Why nationality should be 'no factor' as Haas considers Fornaroli and Camara for F1 2027

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Why nationality should be 'no factor' as Haas considers Fornaroli and Camara for F1 2027

Latest news

Fans don't get a true picture of driver performance with 2026 F1 rules – but it's fixable, says Haas boss

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Fans don't get a true picture of driver performance with 2026 F1 rules – but it's fixable, says Haas boss

Carlos Sainz, Max Verstappen summoned for F1 Hungary GP incidents

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Carlos Sainz, Max Verstappen summoned for F1 Hungary GP incidents

Aston Martin success under Adrian Newey is only a matter of time, says former F1 driver

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Aston Martin success under Adrian Newey is only a matter of time, says former F1 driver

F1 Hungarian GP: Charles Leclerc tops FP1 as Lance Stroll brings out red flags

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
F1 Hungarian GP: Charles Leclerc tops FP1 as Lance Stroll brings out red flags

Feature

Discover prime content

Aston Martin's heavily updated AMR26 breaks cover in Hungary pitlane

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Aston Martin's heavily updated AMR26 breaks cover in Hungary pitlane

The Red Bull seat nobody is talking about – and why that's the biggest compliment of all

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Haydn Cobb
The Red Bull seat nobody is talking about – and why that's the biggest compliment of all

Why nationality should be 'no factor' as Haas considers Fornaroli and Camara for F1 2027

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Filip Cleeren
Why nationality should be 'no factor' as Haas considers Fornaroli and Camara for F1 2027

The expectation on Aston Martin's shoulders as it prepares to debut its Hungarian GP updates

Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The expectation on Aston Martin's shoulders as it prepares to debut its Hungarian GP updates
View more