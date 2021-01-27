The 26 year-old will become only the Scuderia’s third-ever Spanish F1 race driver, following Marquis Alfonso de Portago and Fernando Alonso, when the season kicks off at the end of March in Bahrain.

His 2021 teammate Charles Leclerc – who tested the car yesterday – and WRC legend father Carlos Sainz Snr were on hand to watch him from the pits, before Leclerc left for a seat fitting at the Scuderia’s vehicle assembly department.

“A day I will never forget!” said Sainz. “This morning, the alarm went off at dawn because we had some very early meetings before going out on track. One of the most special moments for me today was when I arrived at the circuit and I saw the Ferrari with my number 55 on it! I was eager to jump in the car and that first installation lap was exciting.

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF71H Photo by: Federico Basile / Motorsport Images

“Then we got down to work and I am very pleased with how the day unfolded. We were able to get through an extensive programme and I was able to familiarise myself with the whole setup: the engineers and mechanics, the steering wheel, the procedures which are obviously a bit different to those on the car I drove last season.

“It was very nice to have my father there at such an important moment in my career. And I’d like to thank Mattia, Laurent and everyone at Ferrari for such a warm welcome and such a positive first day in the 2018 car. I am very happy and could not have wished for a better start.”

Sainz will drive the car again on Thursday morning, before handing over to Haas F1 signing Mick Schumacher in the afternoon. Test driver Callum Ilott will complete its week-long programme on Friday afternoon.

