Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Carey meets team bosses to discuss F1's future

shares
comments
Carey meets team bosses to discuss F1's future
Adam Cooper
By: Adam Cooper
3h ago

Formula 1 boss Chase Carey invited team principals to meet him at Suzuka ahead of Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix to discuss the future direction of the sport.

The timing of the meeting is intriguing, because on Friday the team bosses met on their own, without any F1 or FIA representation, for the first time since Malaysia last year.

The feeling amongst them was that it would be valuable for them to get together without the other key stakeholders, and in an informal environment without the strict agenda that dominates official Strategy Group discussions.

The general thrust of the conversation was how to improve the show, for example by ensuring that there are multiple strategy options and more pitstops.

As previously noted, the meeting was also an interesting political move in the current climate as discussions continue over the sporting, technical and commercial direction that the sport is taking.

In effect, the teams were aligning their interests in preparation for what could be a complicated and prolonged debate.

The meeting clearly piqued the interest of the F1 organisation, and thus Carey’s Sunday morning invitation could be viewed as a reaction, and in essence an attempt to find out what the what the teams are thinking and give more detail on future plans in an informal setting.

“Basically we had the same discussion all over again,” said one team boss of today’s meeting. “We agreed we should meet more often. It was very productive.’

Mercedes was not represented, because Toto Wolff had a prior commitment at his team’s race strategy briefing.

After the meeting, Ferrari boss Maurizio Arrivabene joined Christian Horner and Helmut Marko in the Red Bull hospitality for further discussions.

Next Formula 1 article
Japanese GP: Post-qualifying press conference

Previous article

Japanese GP: Post-qualifying press conference

Next article

Live: Follow the Japanese GP as it happens

Live: Follow the Japanese GP as it happens
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Japanese GP: Hamilton wins as Vettel clashes with Verstappen Japanese GP
Formula 1 / Race report

Japanese GP: Hamilton wins as Vettel clashes with Verstappen

43m ago
Live: Follow the Thailand MotoGP race as it happens Article
MotoGP

Live: Follow the Thailand MotoGP race as it happens

Live: Follow the Japanese GP as it happens Article
Formula 1

Live: Follow the Japanese GP as it happens

Latest videos
Starting grid for Japanese GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting grid for Japanese GP

The F1 calendar debate 01:23
Formula 1

The F1 calendar debate

News in depth
Japanese GP: Hamilton wins as Vettel clashes with Verstappen
Formula 1

Japanese GP: Hamilton wins as Vettel clashes with Verstappen

Live: Follow the Japanese GP as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow the Japanese GP as it happens

Carey meets team bosses to discuss F1's future
Formula 1

Carey meets team bosses to discuss F1's future

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.