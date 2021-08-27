Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Red Bull extends Perez's F1 contract to 2022
Formula 1 News

Capito drops Latifi contract renewal hint at Williams F1

By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov

Williams Formula 1 team boss Jost Capito has dropped a firm hint that Nicholas Latifi will stay with the squad in 2022.

Capito drops Latifi contract renewal hint at Williams F1

Amid growing suggestions that George Russell will make the switch to Mercedes next season, Williams may well prefer to keep hold of its other driver to ensure some continuity.

Asked ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix if everything was pointing towards a contract extension for Latifi, Capito said: "Yeah, looks like, I would say."

Latifi himself has made no secret of the fact that he would like to stick with Williams for a third season in 2022, having scored his first F1 points at the Hungarian Grand Prix when he finished seventh.

He said on Thursday that he felt he was now experienced enough to assume the lead driver role if Russell's switch to Mercedes is confirmed.

Asked if he felt the Hungary result would help his cause, Latifi said: "I definitely think the result of Budapest won't hurt my case, how much it adds to it, I guess it's not really for me to decide.

"The team knows from behind the scenes what I'm capable of delivering. Budapest was a unique situation, but I did show I was able to capitalise when the opportunity came, which is very important in Formula 1 sometimes in breakthrough performances."

Read Also:

Capito reckoned that by the end of this year the team would have faith in Latifi being strong enough to lead the squad if necessary.

"Maybe not now yet, but he is improving really race by race, and I'm sure when by the end of the season he is ready to do that," he explained.

"Especially his personality is in the right spot to lead the team. He works very well with the engineers, he is very motivational. He is very clear in his direction, where he wants a car to develop and he is very much liked by the team, and he is demanding.

"So I think also he learned a lot with George, as they work together they spend a lot of time together on and off the track. So it's a fantastic relationship, and I'm sure by end of the season Niki will be in that position that he can lead the team."

If Russell does leave for Mercedes, then Williams has a number of options. It could promote development driver Jack Aitken, or hand an F1 return to experienced drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or Daniil Kvyat. Valtteri Bottas is also another option.

shares
comments
Red Bull extends Perez's F1 contract to 2022

Previous article

Red Bull extends Perez's F1 contract to 2022
Load comments

Trending

1
IndyCar

Farewell to Robin Miller – the best of all

11 h
2
Formula 1

Belgian GP: Bottas leads Verstappen in rain-affected FP1

3 h
3
Formula 1

Red Bull extends Perez's F1 contract to 2022

1 h
4
Formula 1

Eleven F1 drivers take final engines of 2021 at Belgian GP

3 h
5
Formula 1

Mugello in frame to replace Turkey after UK red zone decision

2 h
Latest news
Capito drops Latifi contract renewal hint at Williams F1
Formula 1

Capito drops Latifi contract renewal hint at Williams F1

10m
Red Bull extends Perez's F1 contract to 2022
Formula 1

Red Bull extends Perez's F1 contract to 2022

1 h
Seidl: "Tough luck" if F1 teams need to take extra engines
Formula 1

Seidl: "Tough luck" if F1 teams need to take extra engines

1 h
Mugello in frame to replace Turkey after UK red zone decision
Formula 1

Mugello in frame to replace Turkey after UK red zone decision

2 h
Belgian GP: Bottas leads Verstappen in rain-affected FP1
Formula 1

Belgian GP: Bottas leads Verstappen in rain-affected FP1

3 h
Latest videos
F1 Fast Facts: Belgian GP 01:55
Formula 1
4 h

F1 Fast Facts: Belgian GP

Formula 1: Verstappen, Perez lose second Honda engines after crash damage 00:50
Formula 1
5 h

Formula 1: Verstappen, Perez lose second Honda engines after crash damage

Grand Prix Greats – Belgian GP greatest moments 08:37
Formula 1
22 h

Grand Prix Greats – Belgian GP greatest moments

Formula 1: Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 driver decision 04:47
Formula 1
Aug 26, 2021

Formula 1: Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 driver decision

Formula 1: Verstappen teases Red Bull upgrades will give title edge 08:04
Formula 1
Aug 26, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen teases Red Bull upgrades will give title edge

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Red Bull extends Perez's F1 contract to 2022
Formula 1

Red Bull extends Perez's F1 contract to 2022

Eleven F1 drivers take final engines of 2021 at Belgian GP Belgian GP
Formula 1

Eleven F1 drivers take final engines of 2021 at Belgian GP

Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities Prime
Formula 1

Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities

Nicholas Latifi More from
Nicholas Latifi
Why unseen Hungary heroics could be Latifi's making Hungarian GP Prime
Formula 1

Why unseen Hungary heroics could be Latifi's making

Mazepin, Latifi and Raikkonen penalised after Austrian GP Austrian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Mazepin, Latifi and Raikkonen penalised after Austrian GP

Williams explains Latifi's step forward in performance
Formula 1

Williams explains Latifi's step forward in performance

Williams More from
Williams
Aitken hopes Williams experience boosts F1 2022 race seat chance
Formula 1

Aitken hopes Williams experience boosts F1 2022 race seat chance

Williams: We don't need F1 pay drivers any more
Formula 1

Williams: We don't need F1 pay drivers any more

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism Prime
Formula 1

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

Trending Today

Farewell to Robin Miller – the best of all
IndyCar IndyCar

Farewell to Robin Miller – the best of all

Belgian GP: Bottas leads Verstappen in rain-affected FP1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Belgian GP: Bottas leads Verstappen in rain-affected FP1

Red Bull extends Perez's F1 contract to 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull extends Perez's F1 contract to 2022

Eleven F1 drivers take final engines of 2021 at Belgian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Eleven F1 drivers take final engines of 2021 at Belgian GP

Mugello in frame to replace Turkey after UK red zone decision
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mugello in frame to replace Turkey after UK red zone decision

Verstappen, Perez lose second Honda F1 engines after crash damage
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen, Perez lose second Honda F1 engines after crash damage

Capito drops Latifi contract renewal hint at Williams F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Capito drops Latifi contract renewal hint at Williams F1

SRT quits MotoGP, announcement of new team due at Misano
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

SRT quits MotoGP, announcement of new team due at Misano

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun Prime

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

Michael Schumacher was only vaguely on the radar of PAT SYMONDS before his Formula 1 debut 30 years ago at Spa. But after the Mercedes sportscar driver's remarkable cameo with Jordan at Spa, Pat became his race engineer at Benetton and the pair forged a partnership that would yield a world championship double

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2021
How Schumacher escaped his Jordan deal Prime

How Schumacher escaped his Jordan deal

Michael Schumacher famously quit the Jordan team for Benetton immediately after his startling Formula 1 debut at Spa, despite potentially having committed himself for two years. This is how he did it, and why Eddie Jordan believes his team could've had Benetton's title success had one word on a contract been different.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer Prime

The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer

The Jordan 191 - Michael Schumacher’s neat, efficient, beautifully effective launchpad - nearly didn’t get off the drawing board. In fact, there nearly wasn’t a drawing board in the first place. Stuart Codling revisits the chaos of Formula 1 in the early 1990s.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes Prime

Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes

OPINION: Red Bull’s default strategy of provoking social media rage whenever it fails to get its own way creates a lot of noise – but hasn’t actually generated any positive outcomes for the team. Stuart Codling thinks it’s time to try a better tactic.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
How F1's environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners Prime

How F1's environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners

The clock may be ticking on Big Oil’s presence in Formula 1, says MARK GALLAGHER. A landmark ruling in the Netherlands is going to force energy companies to clean up their acts

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2021
How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name Prime

How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name

Mick Schumacher carries one of motorsport's most famous names at the back of the grid with Haas. But his junior titles have proved he deserves his place in Formula 1 – most crucially to the man himself, who is starting to show signs of forging his own way in motorsport's highest profile category

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2021
The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams Prime

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams

Mercedes chief technical officer James Allison has worked with some of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of modern times – but, says Ben Edwards, his own engineering achievements are very much worth celebrating.

Formula 1
Aug 22, 2021
The American ‘Drive to Survive’ teens who are targeting F1 Prime

The American ‘Drive to Survive’ teens who are targeting F1

Formula 1’s U.S. owners are keen to get a homegrown driving talent back in its sport, but with no immediate sign of that happening, here are three Drive to Survive-generation teenagers with their ambitions set firmly on making it all the way to the top…

Formula 1
Aug 17, 2021

Latest news

Capito drops Latifi contract renewal hint at Williams F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Capito drops Latifi contract renewal hint at Williams F1

Red Bull extends Perez's F1 contract to 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull extends Perez's F1 contract to 2022

Seidl: "Tough luck" if F1 teams need to take extra engines
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl: "Tough luck" if F1 teams need to take extra engines

Mugello in frame to replace Turkey after UK red zone decision
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mugello in frame to replace Turkey after UK red zone decision

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.