Canadian GP: Latest F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

Force India VJM11 rear suspension detail 1 / 13 A look under the covers of the VJM11 showing the Mercedes power unit installation. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Sauber C37 detail 2 / 13 A fantastic view of Sauber’s revised diffuser edge from above, which was introduced in Monaco. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF71H rear wing detail 3 / 13 Ferrari will run the SF71H without the T-wing during free practice to ascertain whether it'll be raced or not. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Renault Sport F1 Team RS 18 halo-mounted mirrors 4 / 13 Renault once again testing a 3D-printed mirror mounted from the halo, having adjusted its design in light of the technical directive that was issued due to Ferrari's design in Spain. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL33 nose 5 / 13 A look up the triple inlet on the MCL33’s nose. Photo by: Mark Sutton

Sauber C37 axle detail 6 / 13 Sauber is continuing to use the blown axle introduced in Monaco. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Williams FW41 wing detail 7 / 13 Williams’ spoon-shaped rear wing with arched swan-neck style supports. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Renault Sport F1 Team RS 18 front wing detail 8 / 13 Renault will once again vet different front wing configurations, looking to resolve high-speed understeer issues. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull Racing RB14 in the garage 9 / 13 The Red Bull RB13 in a state of undress as it's prepared for action in Montreal. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Williams FW41 bargeboard detail 10 / 13 The complex bargeboard area ahead of the sidepods on the FW41. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL33 in the garage 11 / 13 McLaren’s MCL33 is prepared for action. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Red Bull Racing RB14 rear wing detail 12 / 13 A look at the downforce level being used by Red Bull this weekend as the car is pushed to scrutineering. Photo by: Giorgio Piola