Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Canadian GPFormula 1Canadian GPMore events

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis

Formula 1 Canadian GP Special feature

Canadian GP: Latest F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

0 shares
Get alerts
By: Giorgio Piola, Technical Editor
Co-author: Matt Somerfield, Technical Writer
08/06/2018 11:47
Slider List

As Formula 1 hits Canada this weekend, Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images reveal the all-important technical updates on show in the Montreal pitlane.

Force India VJM11 rear suspension detail

Force India VJM11 rear suspension detail
1/13

A look under the covers of the VJM11 showing the Mercedes power unit installation.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Sauber C37 detail

Sauber C37 detail
2/13

A fantastic view of Sauber’s revised diffuser edge from above, which was introduced in Monaco.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF71H rear wing detail

Ferrari SF71H rear wing detail
3/13

Ferrari will run the SF71H without the T-wing during free practice to ascertain whether it'll be raced or not.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Renault Sport F1 Team RS 18 halo-mounted mirrors

Renault Sport F1 Team RS 18 halo-mounted mirrors
4/13

Renault once again testing a 3D-printed mirror mounted from the halo, having adjusted its design in light of the technical directive that was issued due to Ferrari's design in Spain.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL33 nose

McLaren MCL33 nose
5/13

A look up the triple inlet on the MCL33’s nose.

Photo by: Mark Sutton

Sauber C37 axle detail

Sauber C37 axle detail
6/13

Sauber is continuing to use the blown axle introduced in Monaco.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Williams FW41 wing detail

Williams FW41 wing detail
7/13

Williams’ spoon-shaped rear wing with arched swan-neck style supports.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Renault Sport F1 Team RS 18 front wing detail

Renault Sport F1 Team RS 18 front wing detail
8/13

Renault will once again vet different front wing configurations, looking to resolve high-speed understeer issues.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull Racing RB14 in the garage

Red Bull Racing RB14 in the garage
9/13

The Red Bull RB13 in a state of undress as it's prepared for action in Montreal.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Williams FW41 bargeboard detail

Williams FW41 bargeboard detail
10/13

The complex bargeboard area ahead of the sidepods on the FW41.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL33 in the garage

McLaren MCL33 in the garage
11/13

McLaren’s MCL33 is prepared for action.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Red Bull Racing RB14 rear wing detail

Red Bull Racing RB14 rear wing detail
12/13

A look at the downforce level being used by Red Bull this weekend as the car is pushed to scrutineering.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 sensors detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 sensors detail
13/13

Looking over the W09’s floor, which has a row of pitot tubes mounted in it to monitor the airflow.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event Canadian GP
Track Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve
Article type Special feature
Topic Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
0 shares

Giorgio Piola

Renault's revised halo mirrors revealed News
Formula 1

Renault's revised halo mirrors revealed

How Ferrari’s mirrors became a talking point News
Formula 1

How Ferrari’s mirrors became a talking point

How F1 deals with its toughest braking challenge News
Formula 1

How F1 deals with its toughest braking challenge

Sauber introduces its biggest update yet News
Formula 1

Sauber introduces its biggest update yet

The tech tweaks that made Red Bull unbeatable in Monaco News
Formula 1

The tech tweaks that made Red Bull unbeatable in Monaco

Red Bull RB11 front suspension detail Photos
Formula 1

Red Bull RB11 front suspension detail

Red Bull RB11 rear suspension detail Photos
Formula 1

Red Bull RB11 rear suspension detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W06 detail Photos
Formula 1

Mercedes AMG F1 W06 detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W06 detail Photos
Formula 1

Mercedes AMG F1 W06 detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W06 detail Photos
Formula 1

Mercedes AMG F1 W06 detail

McLaren MP4-30 detail Photos
Formula 1

McLaren MP4-30 detail

What 2017 Formula 1 cars could look like
Formula 1

What 2017 Formula 1 cars could look like

Giorgio Piola's closed cockpit proposal
Formula 1

Giorgio Piola's closed cockpit proposal

Ferrari World Finals | Giorgio Piola on the evolution of Ferrari F1
Ferrari

Ferrari World Finals | Giorgio Piola on the evolution of Ferrari F1

Giorgio Piola: Latest proposals for closed F1 cockpits
Formula 1

Giorgio Piola: Latest proposals for closed F1 cockpits

Safety Rules - Wastegate - Animation by Giorgio Piola
Formula 1

Safety Rules - Wastegate - Animation by Giorgio Piola

Studio Piola - McLaren MP4-30 (2015) 'S' duct technical analysis
Formula 1

Studio Piola - McLaren MP4-30 (2015) 'S' duct technical analysis

To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 Canadian GPFormula 1Canadian GPMore events