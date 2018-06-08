Canadian GP: Latest F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

As Formula 1 hits Canada this weekend, Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images reveal the all-important technical updates on show in the Montreal pitlane.
Force India VJM11 rear suspension detail
A look under the covers of the VJM11 showing the Mercedes power unit installation.
Sauber C37 detail
A fantastic view of Sauber’s revised diffuser edge from above, which was introduced in Monaco.
Ferrari SF71H rear wing detail
Ferrari will run the SF71H without the T-wing during free practice to ascertain whether it'll be raced or not.
Renault Sport F1 Team RS 18 halo-mounted mirrors
Renault once again testing a 3D-printed mirror mounted from the halo, having adjusted its design in light of the technical directive that was issued due to Ferrari's design in Spain.
McLaren MCL33 nose
A look up the triple inlet on the MCL33’s nose.
Sauber C37 axle detail
Sauber is continuing to use the blown axle introduced in Monaco.
Williams FW41 wing detail
Williams’ spoon-shaped rear wing with arched swan-neck style supports.
Renault Sport F1 Team RS 18 front wing detail
Renault will once again vet different front wing configurations, looking to resolve high-speed understeer issues.
Red Bull Racing RB14 in the garage
The Red Bull RB13 in a state of undress as it's prepared for action in Montreal.
Williams FW41 bargeboard detail
The complex bargeboard area ahead of the sidepods on the FW41.
McLaren MCL33 in the garage
McLaren’s MCL33 is prepared for action.
Red Bull Racing RB14 rear wing detail
A look at the downforce level being used by Red Bull this weekend as the car is pushed to scrutineering.
Mercedes AMG F1 W09 sensors detail
Looking over the W09’s floor, which has a row of pitot tubes mounted in it to monitor the airflow.