Canadian GP under scrutiny amid F1 boss apology to teams

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali apologised to team bosses following a number of issues during the race weekend.

Complaints were raised after a breakdown in communication between the circuit and police saw team members and guests stranded for hours when the entrance to the track was closed on Friday and Saturday.

The circuit is located on the man-made Notre Dame Island that was constructed in the Saint Lawrence River and used as a venue for the 1976 Olympic Games.

However, police officers closed the bridge access points due to congestion on the island, with the race attracting a record attendance of 350,000 over the three days.

Other problems included flooded hospitality units, which are partially floating on a lake used for the rowing competition during the '76 Summer Games.

A lack of suitable parking saw the VIP parking turned into a mud bath, much to the dismay of high-fee-paying guests.

Further issues included fans being turned away during Friday's practice sessions after misinformation claimed the action had been abandoned for the day due to the heavy rain.

TV commentary booths in the new pit lane building were also leaking and caused damage to equipment.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Fans invaded the track after the chequered flag, leading the FIA stewards to summon the promoter, the Octane Racing Group, over the recurring issue.

The promoter was later admonished by the FIA.

The circuit has a deal with F1 that runs until 2031 and there remains huge interest in the sport in Canada as the attendance proves.

However, there have been repeated demands for the promoter to make changes to the race to accommodate and match F1's ambitions.

The series bosses want to see the race switched in the calendar to earlier in the year and go back-to-back with the Miami Grand Prix to improve logistical problems and meet sustainability targets.

Other requests include improving the access points to the track involving better communication with police and security staff.

There is also a request to improve the size of the paddock and infrastructure, such as basic details like permanent toilets.

Other items include updating the VIP boxes and roofs being added on to the grandstands to prevent fans from getting soaked.

Motorsport.com asked the circuit promoter for a comment but has not had a response.