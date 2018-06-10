Global
Formula 1 Canadian GP Top List

Canadian GP: Starting grid in pictures

10/06/2018 04:09
Slider List

Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2018 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, the seventh round of the Formula 1 World Championship.

1: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, 1'10.764

1: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, 1'10.764
1/20

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

2: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09, 1'10.857

2: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09, 1'10.857
2/20

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

3: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'10.937

3: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'10.937
3/20

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

4: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09, 1'10.996

4: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09, 1'10.996
4/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

5: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H, 1'11.095

5: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H, 1'11.095
5/20

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

6: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'11.116

6: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'11.116
6/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

7: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'11.973

7: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'11.973
7/20

Photo by: Rubio / Sutton Images

8: Esteban Ocon, Force India VJM11, 1'12.084

8: Esteban Ocon, Force India VJM11, 1'12.084
8/20

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

9: Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'12.168

9: Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'12.168
9/20

Photo by: Francois Trembley / Sutton Images

10: Sergio Perez, Force India VJM11, 1'12.671

10: Sergio Perez, Force India VJM11, 1'12.671
10/20

Photo by: Patrick Vinet / Sutton Images

11: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'12.606

11: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'12.606
11/20

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

12: Brendon Hartley, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, 1'12.635

12: Brendon Hartley, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, 1'12.635
12/20

Photo by: Francois Trembley / Sutton Images

13: Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37, 1'12.661

13: Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37, 1'12.661
13/20

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

14: Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33, 1'12.856

14: Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33, 1'12.856
14/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

15: Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33, 1'12.865

15: Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33, 1'12.865
15/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

16: Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, 1'13.047

16: Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, 1'13.047
16/20

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

17: Lance Stroll, Williams FW41, 1'13.590

17: Lance Stroll, Williams FW41, 1'13.590
17/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

18: Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41, 1'13.643

18: Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41, 1'13.643
18/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

19: Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37, 1'14.593

19: Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37, 1'14.593
19/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

20: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18, no time

20: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18, no time
20/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
