Canadian GP: Starting grid in pictures

10/06/2018 04:09
Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2018 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, the seventh round of the Formula 1 World Championship.
1: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, 1'10.764
2: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09, 1'10.857
3: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'10.937
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
4: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09, 1'10.996
5: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H, 1'11.095
6: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'11.116
7: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'11.973
Photo by: Rubio / Sutton Images
8: Esteban Ocon, Force India VJM11, 1'12.084
9: Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'12.168
Photo by: Francois Trembley / Sutton Images
10: Sergio Perez, Force India VJM11, 1'12.671
Photo by: Patrick Vinet / Sutton Images
11: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'12.606
12: Brendon Hartley, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, 1'12.635
Photo by: Francois Trembley / Sutton Images
13: Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37, 1'12.661
14: Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33, 1'12.856
15: Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33, 1'12.865
16: Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, 1'13.047
17: Lance Stroll, Williams FW41, 1'13.590
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
18: Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41, 1'13.643
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
19: Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37, 1'14.593
20: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18, no time
