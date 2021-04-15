Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Bottas "lost count" of set-up changes made in pre-Imola sim test Next / F1 2021 game to feature story mode and three new circuits
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Canadian GP set to be cancelled as Turkey stands by

By:

This year's Canadian GP looks set to be cancelled despite Formula 1 insisting that it is still in discussion with the promoter.

Canadian GP set to be cancelled as Turkey stands by

The event, scheduled for June 11-13, the weekend after the Azerbaijan GP as the second part of a flyaway double-header, has been in doubt for some time.

Turkey, which held a race at short notice in 2020 and is conveniently located on the freight route home from Azerbaijan, is waiting in reserve as a replacement.

On Thursday, Radio Canada reported that the Montreal race had been cancelled for public health reasons, noting that there are concerns over the risks associated with F1 visitors mixing with local circuit staff and volunteers.

There are also financial issues related to the possibility of the race being run behind closed doors and thus with no spectator income.

When asked about the prospects for the race an F1 spokesperson said: "We are continuing our discussions with the promoter in Canada and have no further comment."

A spokesperson for the promoter told Motorsport.com: "What Radio Canada is referring to is a document of recommendations from public health. We as an organisation have not had confirmation from our public health officials and won't comment until we get an official confirmation."

Read Also:

Canada faces tight COVID-19 restrictions with quarantines for people arriving in the country.

Because the track is a semi-permanent venue, work on preparing it has to start several weeks in advance, and thus a decision has to be made earlier than would be the case for other venues.

F1 boss Stefano Domenicali wrote to the Canadian government last month asking for quarantine exemptions while explaining the measures that F1 has taken for other races, and which could potentially be applied for Montreal.

One plan was to hold the event behind closed doors with tight bubble restrictions for teams and other personnel from overseas. Last year's Abu Dhabi GP, which saw the entire paddock travel from Bahrain on charter flights and stay in reserved hotels, was cited as an example.

However, repeating that exercise in full, which would have involved Montreal hotel staff and circuit volunteers in quarantine ahead of the race weekend, is not considered as practical.

Earlier this week Quebec director of public health of Dr Horacio Arruda suggested that all options were under discussion.

"As for holding the event behind closed doors, there is a way to do it with well advised protocols in terms of public health," he said.

"As for the virus importation by people who come from outside without quarantine, there are ongoing discussions between Quebec and Canada. There are analyses and assessments that will be done on the risks."

The IndyCar race in Toronto, Ontario, is in severe jeopardy too, given that it is set for mid July but, being a street course, requires some 30 days to build.

shares
comments

Related video

Bottas "lost count" of set-up changes made in pre-Imola sim test

Previous article

Bottas "lost count" of set-up changes made in pre-Imola sim test

Next article

F1 2021 game to feature story mode and three new circuits

F1 2021 game to feature story mode and three new circuits
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
Formula 1

Canadian GP set to be cancelled as Turkey stands by

20min
2
Formula 1

Ricciardo apologises for F1 'idiots' comment, stands by opinion

1h
3
Formula 1

F1 to introduce six new TV graphics during 2021

7h
4
IndyCar

Alonso unsure if he'll race in the Indy 500 again

3h
5
Formula 1

Hamilton picks Vettel rivalry as favourite of F1 career

2h
Latest news
F1 2021 game to feature story mode and three new circuits
Formula 1

F1 2021 game to feature story mode and three new circuits

5m
Canadian GP set to be cancelled as Turkey stands by
Formula 1

Canadian GP set to be cancelled as Turkey stands by

20m
Bottas "lost count" of set-up changes made in pre-Imola sim test
Formula 1

Bottas "lost count" of set-up changes made in pre-Imola sim test

1h
Ricciardo apologises for F1 'idiots' comment, stands by opinion
Formula 1

Ricciardo apologises for F1 'idiots' comment, stands by opinion

1h
Hamilton picks Vettel rivalry as favourite of F1 career
Formula 1

Hamilton picks Vettel rivalry as favourite of F1 career

2h
Latest videos
Onboard Lap - Imola 01:39
Formula 1
Apr 14, 2021

Onboard Lap - Imola

Everything is ready for Imola: James Allison greets Mercedes 16:29
Formula 1
Apr 14, 2021

Everything is ready for Imola: James Allison greets Mercedes

How Formula 1 Setups Change For Downforce Vs Power Tracks 06:12
Formula 1
Apr 14, 2021

How Formula 1 Setups Change For Downforce Vs Power Tracks

How Do Drivers Stay Fit For F1 Grand Prix? 05:43
Formula 1
Apr 9, 2021

How Do Drivers Stay Fit For F1 Grand Prix?

Ronnie Peterson and Jochen Rindt Tribute 02:26
Formula 1
Apr 8, 2021

Ronnie Peterson and Jochen Rindt Tribute

Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
How to make a huge impact in your one and only F1 start
Formula 1 / Nostalgia

How to make a huge impact in your one and only F1 start

The beer and curry secret of F1's last non-points race
Formula 1 / Nostalgia

The beer and curry secret of F1's last non-points race

How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb Prime
Formula 1 / Special feature

How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate Prime

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate

It's been a tough start to Sebastian Vettel's Aston Martin F1 career, with a lack of pre-season testing mileage followed by an incident-packed Bahrain GP. But two key underlying factors mean a turnaround is no guarantee.

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2021
The themes to watch in F1's Imola return Prime

The themes to watch in F1's Imola return

Three weeks is a long time in Formula 1, but in the reshaped start to the 2021 season the teams head to Imola to pick things up after the frenetic Bahrain opener. Here's what to look out for and the developments to follow at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2021
The 'new' F1 drivers who need to improve at Imola Prime

The 'new' F1 drivers who need to improve at Imola

After a pandemic-hit winter of seat-swapping, F1 kicked off its season with several new faces in town, other drivers adapting to new environments, and one making a much-anticipated comeback. Ben Anderson looks at who made the most of their opportunity and who needs to try harder…

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2021
The delay that quashed Aston Martin’s last F1 venture Prime

The delay that quashed Aston Martin’s last F1 venture

Aston Martin’s only previous foray into Formula 1 in the late 1950s was a short-lived and unsuccessful affair. But it could have been so different, says Nigel Roebuck.

Formula 1
Apr 10, 2021
Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace Prime

Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace

Max Verstappen’s star quality in Formula 1 is clear. Now equipped with a Red Bull car that is, right now, the world title favourite and the experience to support his talent, could 2021 be the Dutchman’s year to topple the dominant force of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes?

Formula 1
Apr 9, 2021
Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now? Prime

Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now?

For many, many years Formula 1 has strived to do and to be better on all fronts. With close competition, a growing fanbase, a stable political landscape and rules in place to encourage sustainability, 2021 is on course to provide an unexpected peak

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2021
How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend Prime

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend

Williams held out against the tide for many years but, as MARK GALLAGHER explains, the age of the owner-manager is long gone

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2021
When a journeyman driver's F1 career lasted just 800m Prime

When a journeyman driver's F1 career lasted just 800m

Nikita Mazepin’s Formula 1 debut at the Bahrain Grand Prix lasted mere corners before he wiped himself out in a shunt, but his financial backing affords him a full season. Back in 1993 though, Marco Apicella was an F1 driver for just 800m before a first corner fracas ended his career. Here’s the story of his very short time at motorsport’s pinnacle.

Formula 1
Apr 4, 2021

Trending Today

Canadian GP set to be cancelled as Turkey stands by
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Canadian GP set to be cancelled as Turkey stands by

Ricciardo apologises for F1 'idiots' comment, stands by opinion
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo apologises for F1 'idiots' comment, stands by opinion

F1 to introduce six new TV graphics during 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 to introduce six new TV graphics during 2021

Alonso unsure if he'll race in the Indy 500 again
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Alonso unsure if he'll race in the Indy 500 again

Hamilton picks Vettel rivalry as favourite of F1 career
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton picks Vettel rivalry as favourite of F1 career

The secret of Imola’s lucky F1 paddock cat
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The secret of Imola’s lucky F1 paddock cat

Russell rubbishes rumour of rift with Hamilton after Sakhir
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell rubbishes rumour of rift with Hamilton after Sakhir

Bottas "lost count" of set-up changes made in pre-Imola sim test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas "lost count" of set-up changes made in pre-Imola sim test

Latest news

F1 2021 game to feature story mode and three new circuits
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 2021 game to feature story mode and three new circuits

Canadian GP set to be cancelled as Turkey stands by
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Canadian GP set to be cancelled as Turkey stands by

Bottas "lost count" of set-up changes made in pre-Imola sim test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas "lost count" of set-up changes made in pre-Imola sim test

Ricciardo apologises for F1 'idiots' comment, stands by opinion
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo apologises for F1 'idiots' comment, stands by opinion

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.