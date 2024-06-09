Canadian GP promoters face stewards over track invasion
The promoters of Formula 1's Canadian Grand Prix have been summoned by the FIA race stewards over a track invasion before the end of Sunday's race.
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Watch: Canadian GP Race Review - Wet and Wild Vs Cool and Calm
Fans invade the circuit as marshals load the car of Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04, onto a truck
Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
WRC future regulations set to be defined after months of debate
Piastri surprised “on a mission” Mercedes was so quick in Canada
Jeff Gordon praises Larson as "one of the greats" after Sonoma charge
Newgarden “got burned” with the late strategy call
Prime
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Bad luck or misjudgement: did Norris and McLaren throw away Canadian GP victory?
Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?
The worrying messaging in Alpine's F1 recovery plan
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments