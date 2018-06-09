Canadian GP: Latest F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images reveal the all-important technical updates on show in the Montreal pitlane.
Haas F1 Team VF-18 bargeboard detail
Haas has an impressive update in Canada, which features a new set of bargeboards, deflectors, sidepod slats and repositioned mirrors.
Renault Sport F1 Team RS 18 front wing detail
Note how the first flap is unconventionally turned upward as the designers look to alter the flight path of the Y250 vortex.
Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 rear floor
The floor slot detail ahead of the rear tyres on the Mercedes W09.
Bargeboard and floor swap on the Ferrari SF71H of Kimi Raikkonen
A Ferrari mechanic installs the new-for-Canada bargeboards on Kimi Raikkonen's car.
Bargeboard and floor swap on the Ferrari SF71H of Kimi Raikkonen
The new bargeboards before mounting, also note the plank is laid under the chassis awaiting installation.
Bargeboard and floor swap on the Ferrari SF71H of Kimi Raikkonen
Readying the floor for installation on Raikkonen’s car.
Haas F1 Team VF-18 front wing detail
The updated front wing being utilized by Haas once more in Montreal.
Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 front wheel hub detail
The front brake assembly of the W09 without the brake drum attached reveals some of the more intricate details.
Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 front wheel hub
The front brake assembly on the Mercedes W09 with the brake drum in place shows where the designers have placed windows in order to release heat generated under braking.
Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 front suspension detail
A look at the front suspension assembly on the Mercedes W09.
Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14's engine intake plenum
An often unseen component is the intake plenum, with this picture of the Renault-Red Bull assembly taken when Daniel Ricciardo’s power unit was disassembled.
Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14's engine intake plenum
Another fascinating shot of the intake plenum, showing how the boost plenums lead to the intake manifolds.
Renault Sport F1 Team RS 18 side detail
A close-up of the recently updated Renault bargeboard region, which becomes ever more complex as the designers look to improve performance.
McLaren MCL33 front wing
The recently updated front wing, which features a new main cascade and endplate canard. Note how the upper flap has been trimmed to deal with the aerodynamic demands of the circuit too.