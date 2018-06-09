Global
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis

Formula 1 Canadian GP Special feature

Canadian GP: Latest F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

By: Giorgio Piola, Technical Editor
Co-author: Matt Somerfield, Technical Writer
09/06/2018 02:24
Slider List

Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images reveal the all-important technical updates on show in the Montreal pitlane.

Haas F1 Team VF-18 bargeboard detail

Haas F1 Team VF-18 bargeboard detail
1/14

Haas has an impressive update in Canada, which features a new set of bargeboards, deflectors, sidepod slats and repositioned mirrors.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Renault Sport F1 Team RS 18 front wing detail

Renault Sport F1 Team RS 18 front wing detail
2/14

Note how the first flap is unconventionally turned upward as the designers look to alter the flight path of the Y250 vortex.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 rear floor

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 rear floor
3/14

The floor slot detail ahead of the rear tyres on the Mercedes W09.

Photo by: Mark Sutton

Bargeboard and floor swap on the Ferrari SF71H of Kimi Raikkonen

Bargeboard and floor swap on the Ferrari SF71H of Kimi Raikkonen
4/14

A Ferrari mechanic installs the new-for-Canada bargeboards on Kimi Raikkonen's car.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Bargeboard and floor swap on the Ferrari SF71H of Kimi Raikkonen

Bargeboard and floor swap on the Ferrari SF71H of Kimi Raikkonen
5/14

The new bargeboards before mounting, also note the plank is laid under the chassis awaiting installation.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Bargeboard and floor swap on the Ferrari SF71H of Kimi Raikkonen

Bargeboard and floor swap on the Ferrari SF71H of Kimi Raikkonen
6/14

Readying the floor for installation on Raikkonen’s car.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Haas F1 Team VF-18 front wing detail

Haas F1 Team VF-18 front wing detail
7/14

The updated front wing being utilized by Haas once more in Montreal.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 front wheel hub detail

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 front wheel hub detail
8/14

The front brake assembly of the W09 without the brake drum attached reveals some of the more intricate details.

Photo by: Mark Sutton

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 front wheel hub

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 front wheel hub
9/14

The front brake assembly on the Mercedes W09 with the brake drum in place shows where the designers have placed windows in order to release heat generated under braking.

Photo by: Mark Sutton

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 front suspension detail

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 front suspension detail
10/14

A look at the front suspension assembly on the Mercedes W09.

Photo by: Mark Sutton

Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14's engine intake plenum

Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14's engine intake plenum
11/14

An often unseen component is the intake plenum, with this picture of the Renault-Red Bull assembly taken when Daniel Ricciardo’s power unit was disassembled.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14's engine intake plenum

Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14's engine intake plenum
12/14

Another fascinating shot of the intake plenum, showing how the boost plenums lead to the intake manifolds.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Renault Sport F1 Team RS 18 side detail

Renault Sport F1 Team RS 18 side detail
13/14

A close-up of the recently updated Renault bargeboard region, which becomes ever more complex as the designers look to improve performance.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL33 front wing

McLaren MCL33 front wing
14/14

The recently updated front wing, which features a new main cascade and endplate canard. Note how the upper flap has been trimmed to deal with the aerodynamic demands of the circuit too.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event Canadian GP
Track Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve
Article type Special feature
Topic Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Giorgio Piola

To the Formula 1 main page
