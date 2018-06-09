Canadian GP: Latest F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

Haas F1 Team VF-18 bargeboard detail 1 / 14 Haas has an impressive update in Canada, which features a new set of bargeboards, deflectors, sidepod slats and repositioned mirrors. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Renault Sport F1 Team RS 18 front wing detail 2 / 14 Note how the first flap is unconventionally turned upward as the designers look to alter the flight path of the Y250 vortex. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 rear floor 3 / 14 The floor slot detail ahead of the rear tyres on the Mercedes W09. Photo by: Mark Sutton

Bargeboard and floor swap on the Ferrari SF71H of Kimi Raikkonen 4 / 14 A Ferrari mechanic installs the new-for-Canada bargeboards on Kimi Raikkonen's car. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Bargeboard and floor swap on the Ferrari SF71H of Kimi Raikkonen 5 / 14 The new bargeboards before mounting, also note the plank is laid under the chassis awaiting installation. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Bargeboard and floor swap on the Ferrari SF71H of Kimi Raikkonen 6 / 14 Readying the floor for installation on Raikkonen’s car. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Haas F1 Team VF-18 front wing detail 7 / 14 The updated front wing being utilized by Haas once more in Montreal. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 front wheel hub detail 8 / 14 The front brake assembly of the W09 without the brake drum attached reveals some of the more intricate details. Photo by: Mark Sutton

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 front wheel hub 9 / 14 The front brake assembly on the Mercedes W09 with the brake drum in place shows where the designers have placed windows in order to release heat generated under braking. Photo by: Mark Sutton

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 front suspension detail 10 / 14 A look at the front suspension assembly on the Mercedes W09. Photo by: Mark Sutton

Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14's engine intake plenum 11 / 14 An often unseen component is the intake plenum, with this picture of the Renault-Red Bull assembly taken when Daniel Ricciardo’s power unit was disassembled. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14's engine intake plenum 12 / 14 Another fascinating shot of the intake plenum, showing how the boost plenums lead to the intake manifolds. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Renault Sport F1 Team RS 18 side detail 13 / 14 A close-up of the recently updated Renault bargeboard region, which becomes ever more complex as the designers look to improve performance. Photo by: Giorgio Piola