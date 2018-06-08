Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Canadian GPFormula 1Canadian GPMore events
Formula 1 Canadian GP Practice report

Canadian GP: Verstappen quickest again in FP2

0 shares
Canadian GP: Verstappen quickest again in FP2
Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H
Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 hits the wall in FP2
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09
Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09
Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18
Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14
Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H
Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37
Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso STR13
Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09
Get alerts
By: Edd Straw, Journalist
08/06/2018 07:37

Max Verstappen topped the second Formula 1 free practice session ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver used a set of hypersoft Pirellis to knock Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen off top spot just after the halfway mark of the 90-minute session.

His time of 1m12.198s, set on his first flier on the hypersofts, was 0.130s faster than Raikkonen's pace.

Raikkonen set that time on his second flier on hypersofts a few minutes earlier, which put him ahead of Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton.

But the pace of Mercedes drivers was misleading because neither Hamilton nor Valtteri Bottas, who finished the session fourth and sixth, used the hypersoft thanks to having only five sets available each.

With three minutes remaining, Daniel Ricciardo claimed third place, 0.405s slower than his teammate.

The Red Bull driver spent much of the session in the pits after completing four laps early on.

During that time, the team completed significant work on what was reportedly some kind of electrical problem before he returned to the track on hypersofts in the final 10 minutes.

This allowed him first to take fourth, then improve to third on his second flier.

Hamilton's time was posted early in the session using supersofts, and he was unable to improve after switching to ultrasofts for his next run.

This was still enough for fourth overall, a couple of tenths ahead of Sebastian Vettel, who missed the first part of the session as a result of a problem that arose at the end of FP1.

After a run on supersofts, Vettel went out for his qualifying simulation on hypersofts with less than half-an-hour remaining, taking fourth place with his first flying lap.

He then improved to a 1m12.985s on his second flier, putting him just two tenths behind Hamilton, only for Ricciardo's late lap to push him down to fifth.

Unlike his teammate, Bottas did improve on ultrasofts, posting a 1m13.061s, which put him almost three tenths behind Hamilton and sixth overall.

Romain Grosjean, driving the upgraded Haas, was seventh fastest using hypersofts, ahead of the Force India's of Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez.

Just seven thousandths of a second separated the two Force India drivers.

Fernando Alonso was 10th fastest, although his time was set on the ultrasofts and was just enough to put him ahead of Sauber's Charles Leclerc.

Leclerc suspected he could have gone faster on his qualifying simulation run, but for a lock-up and a brief off.

Brendon Hartley, whose F1 future is up in the air after it emerged the Toro Rosso team had made a bid for McLaren protege Lando Norris, was 12th and 1.691s off the pace.

Kevin Magnussen pipped Renault's Nico Hulkenberg to 13th, with the latter missing the first 15 minutes of the session while the team completed work on a gearbox change after a problem in free practice one.

Hulkenberg's teammate, Carlos Sainz, was not able to be in this battle after spinning into the wall coming out of the Turn 6/7 left/right flick shortly before the half-hour mark.

Although Sainz was able to limp back to the pits, the red flag was deployed for six minutes to allow debris to be cleared up.

Sainz ended the session 17th, one place behind the McLaren-Renault of Stoffel Vandoorne, whose session came to an early end after clipping the wall with his right-rear.

"I touched the wall, I broke the suspension," reported Vandoorne while attempting to recover to the pits before being told to stop to avoid the risk of damaging the floor thanks to the flailing tyre.

Vandoorne parked on the grass to the right of the track on the run out of the hairpin, leading to the virtual safety car being deployed for seven minutes.

ClaDriverChassisEngineLapsTimeGap
1 netherlands Max Verstappen  Red Bull TAG 39 1'12.198  
2 finland Kimi Raikkonen  Ferrari Ferrari 42 1'12.328 0.130
3 australia Daniel Ricciardo  Red Bull TAG 17 1'12.603 0.405
4 united_kingdom Lewis Hamilton  Mercedes Mercedes 39 1'12.777 0.579
5 germany Sebastian Vettel  Ferrari Ferrari 24 1'12.985 0.787
6 finland Valtteri Bottas  Mercedes Mercedes 40 1'13.061 0.863
7 france Romain Grosjean  Haas Ferrari 34 1'13.620 1.422
8 france Esteban Ocon  Force India Mercedes 40 1'13.747 1.549
9 mexico Sergio Perez  Force India Mercedes 40 1'13.754 1.556
10 spain Fernando Alonso  McLaren Renault 30 1'13.866 1.668
11 monaco Charles Leclerc  Sauber Ferrari 39 1'13.884 1.686
12 new_zealand Brendon Hartley  Toro Rosso Honda 42 1'13.889 1.691
13 denmark Kevin Magnussen  Haas Ferrari 39 1'13.956 1.758
14 germany Nico Hulkenberg  Renault Renault 37 1'13.967 1.769
15 sweden Marcus Ericsson  Sauber Ferrari 41 1'14.108 1.910
16 belgium Stoffel Vandoorne  McLaren Renault 14 1'14.167 1.969
17 spain Carlos Sainz  Renault Renault 9 1'14.433 2.235
18 france Pierre Gasly  Toro Rosso Honda 39 1'14.486 2.288
19 canada Lance Stroll  Williams Mercedes 40 1'14.703 2.505
20 russia Sergey Sirotkin  Williams Mercedes 35 1'14.782 2.584
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event Canadian GP
Track Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve
Article type Practice report
0 shares
To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 Canadian GPFormula 1Canadian GPMore events