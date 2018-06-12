Canadian GP: Best of team radio

Recap the Canadian Grand Prix with selected radio messages from the Formula 1 race.
Ericsson reports to the team after hitting a wall in Q1
Ericsson: “Aah, I’m in the wall.”
Team: “Sorry. What happened? You touch?”
Ericsson: “I’m in the wall.”
Team: “OK copy.”
Ericsson: “Yeah, my car is broken.”
Team: “Was it Verstappen?”
Ericsson: “No, no.”
Team: “OK. box, box then.”
Ericsson: “Yeah, sorry.”
Team: “Yeah, it’s fine.”
Vettel complains about traffic in Q2
Vettel: “Oh, this is ridiculous. I mean what these guys are doing? I have to box. I’m coming flat out down the straight and they are doing 80 miles or 80 km/hr on the back straight. Sorry but i couldn’t do it. Was there three cars? No chance.”
Verstappen responds to critics after his stellar Q3 lap
Team: “Well done, Max. Good effort. Good effort. You’re definitely in the race from here.”
Verstappen: “I guess I still don’t know how to drive.”
Hartley after his lap 1 collision with Stroll
Team: “Are you OK?”
Hartley: “Yeah, I’m fine. He just run me out of road.”
Perez asks for black flag for Sainz after their contact
Perez: “Mate. what did Sainz did? (sic). He just took me me off. Sainz should be back flagged really.”
Team: “Understood, Checo. Yep, copy that.”
Ricciardo after passing Hamilton in the pits
Team: “OK mate. You are ahead of Hamilton.”
Ricciardo: “Come on boys! Good stuff!”
Grosjean is pushed wide just before his sole pitstop
Grosjean: “Mate, did you see what Ocon did to me?”
Vettel wasn’t confused by the early waving of the chequered flag
Vettel: “Tell them not to wave the chequered flag when it’s not done yet.”
Team: “1 lap, 1 lap.”
Raikkonen, by contrast, was definitely left confused
Raikkonen: “So everywhere is the *** flags out!”
Team: "Keep pushing, Kimi. keep pushing.”
Vettel typically celebrates victory in Italian language
Team: “P1, Sebastian. P1. Grande vittoria, bravissimo.”
Vettel: “Grande lavoro. Grande. Grande, mille. Grazie. Grande ragazzi. Da da da da. Grazie grazie.”