Formula 1 Canadian GP Top List

Canadian GP: Best of team radio

By: Rachit Thukral, Reporter, India
12/06/2018 06:33
Slider List

Recap the Canadian Grand Prix with selected radio messages from the Formula 1 race.

Ericsson reports to the team after hitting a wall in Q1

Ericsson reports to the team after hitting a wall in Q1
1/10

Ericsson: “Aah, I’m in the wall.”
Team: “Sorry. What happened? You touch?”
Ericsson: “I’m in the wall.”
Team: “OK copy.”
Ericsson: “Yeah, my car is broken.”
Team: “Was it Verstappen?”
Ericsson: “No, no.”
Team: “OK. box, box then.”
Ericsson: “Yeah, sorry.”
Team: “Yeah, it’s fine.”

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Vettel complains about traffic in Q2

Vettel complains about traffic in Q2
2/10

Vettel: “Oh, this is ridiculous. I mean what these guys are doing? I have to box. I’m coming flat out down the straight and they are doing 80 miles or 80 km/hr on the back straight. Sorry but i couldn’t do it. Was there three cars? No chance.”

Photo by: Patrick Vinet / Sutton Images

Verstappen responds to critics after his stellar Q3 lap

Verstappen responds to critics after his stellar Q3 lap
3/10

Team: “Well done, Max. Good effort. Good effort. You’re definitely in the race from here.”
Verstappen: “I guess I still don’t know how to drive.”

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Hartley after his lap 1 collision with Stroll

Hartley after his lap 1 collision with Stroll
4/10

Team: “Are you OK?”
Hartley: “Yeah, I’m fine. He just run me out of road.”

Photo by: Rubio / Sutton Images

Perez asks for black flag for Sainz after their contact

Perez asks for black flag for Sainz after their contact
5/10

Perez: “Mate. what did Sainz did? (sic). He just took me me off. Sainz should be back flagged really.”
Team: “Understood, Checo. Yep, copy that.”

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Ricciardo after passing Hamilton in the pits

Ricciardo after passing Hamilton in the pits
6/10

Team: “OK mate. You are ahead of Hamilton.”
Ricciardo: “Come on boys! Good stuff!”

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Grosjean is pushed wide just before his sole pitstop

Grosjean is pushed wide just before his sole pitstop
7/10

Grosjean: “Mate, did you see what Ocon did to me?”

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Vettel wasn’t confused by the early waving of the chequered flag

Vettel wasn’t confused by the early waving of the chequered flag
8/10

Vettel: “Tell them not to wave the chequered flag when it’s not done yet.”
Team: “1 lap, 1 lap.”

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Raikkonen, by contrast, was definitely left confused

Raikkonen, by contrast, was definitely left confused
9/10

Raikkonen: “So everywhere is the *** flags out!”
Team: "Keep pushing, Kimi. keep pushing.”

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Vettel typically celebrates victory in Italian language

Vettel typically celebrates victory in Italian language
10/10

Team: “P1, Sebastian. P1. Grande vittoria, bravissimo.”
Vettel: “Grande lavoro. Grande. Grande, mille. Grazie. Grande ragazzi. Da da da da. Grazie grazie.”

Photo by: Patrick Vinet / Sutton Images
