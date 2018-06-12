Canadian GP: Best of team radio

Ericsson reports to the team after hitting a wall in Q1 1 / 10 Ericsson: “Aah, I’m in the wall.”

Team: “Sorry. What happened? You touch?”

Ericsson: “I’m in the wall.”

Team: “OK copy.”

Ericsson: “Yeah, my car is broken.”

Team: “Was it Verstappen?”

Ericsson: “No, no.”

Team: “OK. box, box then.”

Ericsson: “Yeah, sorry.”

Team: “Yeah, it’s fine.” Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Vettel complains about traffic in Q2 2 / 10 Vettel: “Oh, this is ridiculous. I mean what these guys are doing? I have to box. I’m coming flat out down the straight and they are doing 80 miles or 80 km/hr on the back straight. Sorry but i couldn’t do it. Was there three cars? No chance.” Photo by: Patrick Vinet / Sutton Images

Verstappen responds to critics after his stellar Q3 lap 3 / 10 Team: “Well done, Max. Good effort. Good effort. You’re definitely in the race from here.”

Verstappen: “I guess I still don’t know how to drive.” Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Hartley after his lap 1 collision with Stroll 4 / 10 Team: “Are you OK?”

Hartley: “Yeah, I’m fine. He just run me out of road.” Photo by: Rubio / Sutton Images

Perez asks for black flag for Sainz after their contact 5 / 10 Perez: “Mate. what did Sainz did? (sic). He just took me me off. Sainz should be back flagged really.”

Team: “Understood, Checo. Yep, copy that.” Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Ricciardo after passing Hamilton in the pits 6 / 10 Team: “OK mate. You are ahead of Hamilton.”

Ricciardo: “Come on boys! Good stuff!” Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Grosjean is pushed wide just before his sole pitstop 7 / 10 Grosjean: “Mate, did you see what Ocon did to me?” Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Vettel wasn’t confused by the early waving of the chequered flag 8 / 10 Vettel: “Tell them not to wave the chequered flag when it’s not done yet.”

Team: “1 lap, 1 lap.” Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Raikkonen, by contrast, was definitely left confused 9 / 10 Raikkonen: “So everywhere is the *** flags out!”

Team: "Keep pushing, Kimi. keep pushing.” Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images