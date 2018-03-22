Can Red Bull be Formula 1's saviour?

Red Bull has been on the back foot since the switch to V6 turbo power ended its run of four consecutive Formula 1 world championships. But is it now the team to bite back and end the Mercedes era?

Christian Horner could be forgiven for thinking that Formula 1 has been a bit of a broken record for Red Bull during the turbo hybrid era.

This is yet another season in which many observers have predicted that Horner's team will emerge as the greatest threat to Mercedes. But despite the obvious qualities of Red Bull's young, ambitious driver line-up and technical strength in depth, questions remain about the Renault engine.