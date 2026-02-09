Skip to main content

Formula 1

Cadillac reveals two-sided 2026 F1 livery

Cadillac’s first F1 car will be black on one side, white on the other

Ben Vinel
Ben Vinel
Edited:
Cadillac F1 livery

Cadillac F1 livery

Photo by: Cadillac Communications

Cadillac unveiled its first Formula 1 car livery ever in an advertisement which aired during the NFL's Super Bowl.

The American brand's Ferrari-powered challenger, whose name is yet to be disclosed, will sport a two-sided livery; its left side will be a grayish white, while its right flank will be black.

 

The design is reminiscent of BAR's livery in the 1999 season, which featured red and white on the left side with blue and yellow on the right side to accommodate different sponsors.

Few partners can be seen on this livery thus far. On the sidepods, TWG is the team's owner, and the IFS logo on the rear wing endplates refers to a Swedish software company. The bargeboards feature American bourbon whiskey brand Jim Beam as well as Mexican telecommunications company Claro, a longtime backer of Sergio Perez. Sister brand Telcel, also linked to the 36-year-old, has a discreet presence in front of the cockpit. Clothing brand Tommy Hilfiger is among several logos featuring on the nosecone.

“This livery represents far more than a paint scheme; it represents who we are and what we bring to Formula 1,’’ CEO Dan Towriss said. “Every detail is intentional: bold, modern, and unmistakably American, while respecting the heritage and precision that define this sport.

Cadillac F1 livery

Cadillac F1 livery

Photo by: Cadillac Communications

“Choosing to reveal our first race livery during the Super Bowl and in the heart of Times Square is a way to introduce our identity to the world at the intersection of performance, culture, and entertainment, and to connect with fans in places far beyond the paddock.”

Both Perez and team-mate Valtteri Bottas are returning to the grid this season after spending the 2025 campaign on the sidelines. They have won a combined 16 grands prix, taking 23 pole positions for a whopping 106 podiums – with the Finn scoring the lion's share of all these during a five-season spell at a dominant Mercedes outfit.

Formula 1
23
