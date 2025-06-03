Revealed: Cadillac names its first F1 team partner amid all-American identity

Cadillac has announced its first official partnership ahead of the 2026 Formula 1 season, signalling a commitment to its all-American identity with a deal with Tommy Hilfiger.

The Michigan-based manufacturer has named Tommy Hilfiger its apparel partner and lifestyle sponsor in a multi-year agreement with the iconic New York fashion house - a brand with a long-standing history in F1.

“Two icons. One vision. A bold new era of American motorsport,” Hilfiger said in a statement on Tuesday. “We’re proud to continue our Formula 1 story alongside TWG Motorsports and Cadillac.

“We share a vision to honor the heritage of F1 while pushing it forward — celebrating where we come from, and reimagining where we can go.

“As the sport’s presence around the globe continues to soar, there’s never been a better time to dream big, and show the world what an American team can bring to the grid.”

Team principal Graeme Lowdon echoed the sentiment that Cadillac is “an American team representing one of the most iconic American brands of all time”.

He went on: “Tommy Hilfiger too is an American icon, and the brand’s legacy in Formula 1 is unmatched. As we bring a bold new vision to the paddock, this partnership truly reflects the spirit of what we’re building.

“Together, we’re not only racing, but driving innovation that will shape the future of both entertainment and engineering.”

The partnership will comprise official team kit worn by the drivers, pit crew, paddock staff and management, along with a fanwear collection set to drop globally next March at the beginning of the season. The company logo will also be present on the car, race suits and helmets.

Hilfiger, whose lifelong passion for motorsport began near his home at the Watkins Glen circuit in New York, has sponsored F1 teams since the early 1990s. Most recently, he outfitted Mercedes, until Adidas took over at the start of 2025.

Tommy Hilfiger on the grid Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

During the brand’s seven-year partnership with the Silver Arrows, it signed Lewis Hamilton as a global ambassador, which resulted in him producing multiple collections and sitting in the front row at fashion week.

Beyond the track, Tommy Hilfiger has played a visible role in growing F1’s cultural footprint. The brand sponsors a car in F1 Academy and will release a special collection tied to this summer’s ‘F1’ movie. Now, the brand aims to bring that same ethos to Cadillac’s entry into F1.

“From the very beginning, entertainment and sport have been part of our brand’s heritage,” Tommy Hilfiger global brand president, Lea Rytz Goldman, said.

“By doubling down in motorsport, we are excited to present a fresh expression of what’s possible when fashion evolves at the speed of pop culture. This iconic partnership continues our legacy of breaking boundaries, bringing style to the grid, and driving the future of Formula 1.”

Cadillac’s marketing rollout has leaned heavily into its cultural positioning as an all-American challenger in a historically Europe-centric sport. The partnership with Hilfiger seems to be setting the tone for the team’s unique brand identity.

“This collaboration represents the fusion of two bold, innovative brands - where performance meets iconic style,” Dan Towriss, CEO of Cadillac F1, said. “As we build a team that reflects American ambition on the global F1 stage, this partnership sets the tone for what’s ahead.”