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Cadillac marks 250 years of American independence with British GP livery

The American team will wear stars and stripes when F1 races at Silverstone this weekend

Owen Bellwood
Published:
Cadillac Silverstone Livery

Cadillac Silverstone Livery

Photo by: Cadillac Communications

The Cadillac Formula 1 team has unveiled a special livery to mark 250 years of American independence, which it will run at the British Grand Prix this weekend.

Cadillac, which made its F1 debut this season at the Australian Grand Prix, will swap its signature monochrome look for the stars and stripes when it takes to the Silverstone circuit this weekend. It follows similar special liveries from home teams McLaren and Williams.

However, while McLaren and Williams are using the occasion to celebrate their home races, Cadillac will use its livery to celebrate the 250th anniversary of America’s independence from Great Britain.

Saturday’s sprint race and qualifying for the British GP will take place on 4 July, the day on which Americans will mark 250 years since the declaration of independence was adopted by congress. To mark the occasion, the MAC-26 will be sporting a full-colour red, white and blue livery for the race weekend. The updated look also incorporates the stars and stripes icons of the country’s flag on the front wing and engine cover.

Cadillac will mark 250 years of American independence from Britain with the special British GP livery

Cadillac will mark 250 years of American independence from Britain with the special British GP livery

Photo by: Cadillac F1 Team

As well as appearing on both Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez’s cars this weekend, the vibrant new colour scheme will be replicated across the garage dressing at Silverstone, as well as on driver helmets and team kit.

"The 4th of July weekend is a moment for us to show our continued pride in representing the United States on the global stage of F1," said Dan Towriss, CEO of Cadillac Formula 1 Team Holdings. "We want to use it as an opportunity to allow new communities to discover the sport and share our passion."

Sergio Perez, who came close to scoring the team’s first F1 points at the Monaco Grand Prix, added: “Silverstone will be a tricky event and it looks like high temperatures again, but we have a lot of experience and resilience in this team to find the way forward.

“I'm looking forward to the weekend and hope to be able to give our American fans another reason to celebrate the 4th of July."

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