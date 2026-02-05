Skip to main content

Cadillac F1 x Tommy Hilfiger: New 2026 replica team kit and fanwear collection revealed

Tommy Hilfiger and the Cadillac Formula 1 team have launched an official fanwear collection ahead of the American outfit's 2026 F1 debut

Lydia Mee
Published:
Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac

Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac

Photo by: Cadillac Communications

Tommy Hilfiger and the Cadillac Formula 1 Team have officially launched a fanwear collection ahead of the American outfit's debut season in the championship.

The collection includes replica versions of the team kit, such as driver caps, T-shirts and polos in the brand colours of the F1 team and Tommy Hilfiger - red, white and black with metallic and chrome accents. A couple of standout pieces from the collection include a unisex black replica crew hoodie for $159.99 and a black full-snap varsity bomber jacket, priced at $259.99. The T-shirts range from $39.99 to $79.99 and the caps from $39.99 to $54.99.

Lea Rytz Goldman, global brand president at Tommy Hilfiger, commented: "This collection celebrates the TOMMY HILFIGER brand’s legacy in Formula 1 and the sport it has become today.

"For decades, Tommy has brought fashion into sport and entertainment, and Formula 1 is now a major cultural force where we show up in a unique way. Partnering with the Cadillac Formula 1 Team allows us to create prep classics that are confident, collectible and made for fans."

 

Cassidy Towriss, chief brand advisor at the Cadillac F1 Team, added: "This collaboration brings together two iconic American brands with a shared belief in design, performance and cultural relevance.

"Working closely with the Tommy Hilfiger team, we’ve created fanwear that feels authentic, elevated, and true to the identity we’re building. The 2026 collection is just a glimpse of what’s to come, and we’re excited to continue delivering for fans as the Cadillac Formula 1 Team takes shape on and off the track."

Additional fanwear lines are expected to be released throughout the 2026 season.

Cadillac will unveil its 2026 F1 livery in a TV advert during the Super Bowl on Sunday 8 February before the team heads to Bahrain for pre-season testing next week from 11-13 February.

