Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

WRC Safari Rally Kenya: Oliver Solberg heads Toyota top-five lockout as weather strikes

WRC
Rally Kenya
WRC Safari Rally Kenya: Oliver Solberg heads Toyota top-five lockout as weather strikes

Mercedes pushes to change F1 start procedures again but Ferrari opposes

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Mercedes pushes to change F1 start procedures again but Ferrari opposes

Cadillac upgrading its F1 car at every race, as Sergio Perez sets timeline for points

Formula 1
Australian GP
Cadillac upgrading its F1 car at every race, as Sergio Perez sets timeline for points

Who will be NASCAR's next first-time winner, one year after its last?

NASCAR Cup
Who will be NASCAR's next first-time winner, one year after its last?

Roger Penske named Grand Marshal for the Sebring 12 Hours

IMSA
Sebring 12 Hours
Roger Penske named Grand Marshal for the Sebring 12 Hours

Cadillac CEO Dan Towriss reveals how Colton Herta nearly signed a Red Bull F1 deal

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Cadillac CEO Dan Towriss reveals how Colton Herta nearly signed a Red Bull F1 deal

20 years ago: Nico Rosberg scores points from 21st on F1 debut

Formula 1
20 years ago: Nico Rosberg scores points from 21st on F1 debut

Lamborghini explains Mirko Bortolotti's move from Abt to Grasser in DTM

DTM
Pre-Season test Red Bull Ring
Lamborghini explains Mirko Bortolotti's move from Abt to Grasser in DTM
Formula 1 Chinese GP

Cadillac CEO Dan Towriss reveals how Colton Herta nearly signed a Red Bull F1 deal

Dan Towriss revealed that Colton Herta was close to joining Red Bull before being persuaded to stay aligned with Cadillac’s Formula 1 project

Lydia Mee
Edited:
Colton Herta, Hitech TGR

Colton Herta, Hitech TGR

Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images

Cadillac Formula 1 CEO Dan Towriss has revealed that the team's test driver Colton Herta previously received a Red Bull contract and it took him a month to convince the American driver not to take the Milton Keynes outfit up on the offer.

After a successful career in IndyCar, Herta decided to make the move to Formula 1. Alongside his duties as test driver for F1's newest team, he is also currently racing in Formula 2.

In recent years, Herta has tested with various F1 teams, including Sauber and McLaren, but he finally decided to make the move when Cadillac got the green light to enter the championship.

Having raced for Andretti Autosport in IndyCar, which is co-owned by Towriss, it seemed like a natural step for Herta, but Towriss explained it was not as simple as you might think, with the American driver receiving offers elsewhere.

"I think what a lot of people don't know, or we've talked about a little bit, was just how well Colton has done," Towriss explained during the F1 Beyond The Grid Podcast. "So, now let's go back to the Sauber story. We were looking to buy that team. So, we sent Colton over to the shop in Hinwil to get on the sim and he was lightning fast.

Colton Herta, Andretti Global

Colton Herta, Andretti Global

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

"Within an hour and a half or so, he was faster than their current Formula 1 drivers, and then going forward from there, he did a test with McLaren, and the report that was written on him was stellar.

"When Oscar [Piastri] left Alpine to go to McLaren, there was some reshuffling and so he did some testing there and literally did so well through those sessions, he came home with a Red Bull contract to sign. It probably took me a month to convince Colton and his reps not to sign that contract and stay with us.

"So there is a body of work for Colton that's there where he's really shown high potential, high aptitude for Formula 1."

Photos from Chinese GP - Thursday

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Alexandra Leclerc

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Audi F1 Team nose detail

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Car of Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team, Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Stefano Domenicali, CEO of the Formula One Group

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing, Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
McLaren mechanics work on the car

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Car of Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Stefano Domenicali, CEO of the Formula One Group

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Alexander Albon, Williams

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Car of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Alexandra Leclerc

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Garage of Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Formula 1
53

 

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article 20 years ago: Nico Rosberg scores points from 21st on F1 debut
Next article Cadillac upgrading its F1 car at every race, as Sergio Perez sets timeline for points

Top Comments

More from
Lydia Mee

F1 Academy at Shanghai: How to watch live, full schedule, what to know

F1 Academy
F1 Academy
Shanghai
F1 Academy at Shanghai: How to watch live, full schedule, what to know

Ferrari pokes fun at Charles Leclerc’s "Mario Kart" comparison in viral F1 video

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
Ferrari pokes fun at Charles Leclerc’s "Mario Kart" comparison in viral F1 video

Liam Lawson admits he “braced for impact” before Franco Colapinto’s "impressive" Australian GP move

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
Liam Lawson admits he “braced for impact” before Franco Colapinto’s "impressive" Australian GP move
More from
Colton Herta

Colton Herta crashes, causes red flag in Melbourne F2 practice debut

FIA F2
FIA F2
Albert Park
Colton Herta crashes, causes red flag in Melbourne F2 practice debut

Will Colton Herta make it to Formula 1?

Formula 1
Formula 1
Will Colton Herta make it to Formula 1?

What Cadillac expects from Colton Herta in F2

FIA F2
FIA F2
What Cadillac expects from Colton Herta in F2
More from
Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen having conflicting thoughts on F1 retirement

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
Max Verstappen having conflicting thoughts on F1 retirement

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen praised after fans spot classy Australian GP moment

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen praised after fans spot classy Australian GP moment

Is Max Verstappen still motivated? Red Bull plays down concerns amid F1 2026 criticism

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
Is Max Verstappen still motivated? Red Bull plays down concerns amid F1 2026 criticism

Latest news

WRC Safari Rally Kenya: Oliver Solberg heads Toyota top-five lockout as weather strikes

WRC
Rally Kenya
WRC Safari Rally Kenya: Oliver Solberg heads Toyota top-five lockout as weather strikes

Mercedes pushes to change F1 start procedures again but Ferrari opposes

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Mercedes pushes to change F1 start procedures again but Ferrari opposes

Cadillac upgrading its F1 car at every race, as Sergio Perez sets timeline for points

Formula 1
Australian GP
Cadillac upgrading its F1 car at every race, as Sergio Perez sets timeline for points

Who will be NASCAR's next first-time winner, one year after its last?

NASCAR Cup
Who will be NASCAR's next first-time winner, one year after its last?

Feature