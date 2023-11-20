Subscribe
Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
News

Browning eyes Williams F1 test chance after Macau GP victory

Macau Grand Prix winner Luke Browning hopes his success will help open the door for a test chance with the Williams Formula 1 team.

Jonathan Noble
Updated
Race winner Luke Browning, Hitech Pulse-Eight

The Briton, who is a member of the Williams Driver Academy, dominated the Macau GP last weekend – securing pole position, victory in the qualification race and a triumph in the main event.

Having recently had a run in a 2021 Aston Martin car as a result of winning last year's Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award, he says he is ready to push Williams for an opportunity there, potentially even in a free practice session.

"I would love it," Browning told Motorsport.com about the prospect of a run in a Williams F1 car. "I'll be asking the team as many times as possible – and I'll be picking up the phone. But there is a pecking order to this stuff, and they will have their reasons."

Browning's Macau victory comes at the end of a challenging campaign where he did not achieve the results he had hoped for in F3 with Hitech.

His best result of the year was a second place at the Spanish GP sprint race, and he ended the year 15th in the standings.

But he wants to return to the category next year and deliver the kind of form that he showed throughout the Macau weekend.

"To be honest, this year was really tough in terms of results in F3," he said. "But I think it was quite clear to everyone that watched, and looked into the details, that the pace we had versus where we were in the championship was the biggest [contrast] on the grid. It was absolutely insane.

Luke Browning, Hitech Pulse-Eight

Photo by: Williams

Luke Browning, Hitech Pulse-Eight

"Every time we seemed to be fast, I got blocked, there was an issue, or I made a mistake. So, it's just been a really tough learning year.

"But I'll tell you what: I don't think anyone's learned any more going into Macau and next season. The plan is I want to nail this F3 off, although I'm not confirmed and signed yet."

Browning added that it felt extraordinary to add his name to the list of famous winners of the Macau GP.

"Of course it is a confidence boost," he said. "When you win in Macau, alongside the names of previous winners like [Ayrton] Senna, to put my name on the list, it's a bit surreal.

"But it was surreal even turning up. I'd never been to China or Macau before, so to get off the plane, and you're in a completely new place halfway across the other side of the world and playing with margins this fine, is incredible. But I have loved every minute and I'm very grateful to win."

