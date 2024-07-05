All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Formula 1

Brown hits out at Red Bull for 'encouraging' aggressive Verstappen driving

McLaren boss Brown has expressed disappointment at Red Bull

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing

British GP

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has criticised Red Bull and its Formula 1 team principal Christian Horner for "encouraging" Max Verstappen to continue driving in an aggressive manner.

Amid the fallout of the collision between Verstappen and Lando Norris at last weekend's Austrian Grand Prix, Brown said that there are aspects that the FIA can improve to ensure such incidents are dealt with better in the future.

But he also believes one aspect that has left him uncomfortable is the way that Red Bull has acted in defending Verstappen, both with its stance on team radio messages and in post-event interviews.

Brown has even gone as far as suggesting it follows a trend for the team in not respecting F1's rules.

Speaking ahead of the British Grand Prix about what happened in Austria, Brown said: "I'm also disappointed in such a great team like Red Bull that the leadership almost encourages it, because you listen on the radio what was said.

"We all have a responsibility on pit wall to tell our drivers the do's and don'ts of what's going on in the race, and so I think we need to have respect for regulations.

"We've seen there be lack of respect - whether it's financial regulations, or sporting, on track, issues with fathers and things of that nature. I just don't think that's how we need to go racing.

"We need to guide our drivers on what's right or wrong, and I think had it been addressed earlier, maybe that incident wouldn't have taken place.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

"So it's a racing incident that I think could have been avoided if the pit wall and the stewards had maybe been more on top of what the regulations say you can and can't do."

Asked if his comments about Red Bull not respecting the regulations was something that he would speak to Horner directly about, Brown said: "That's the FIA's role. I don't really have any interest in speaking with Christian."

Permanent professional stewards

While Norris and Verstappen have agreed to move on from what happened in Austria, Brown thinks that there are improvements that can be made to how incidents can be dealt with.

In particular, he thinks there needs to be more consistency in stewards' decisions – which could perhaps only come with the appointment of professionals.

"As we reflect on the weekend, and I think this is something that the FIA agrees with, we need to invest more in our stewarding to have greater consistency and enforcement of the regulations," he said.

"I think having part-time stewards, it's a very difficult job. It's quite complex, and so to do it on a part-time basis for the level F1 is at, I think is difficult.

"Max and Lando were just duking it out, as you'd expect them to do, and until someone tells Max that that's against the regulations, he's not going to know any different.

"So I think there were missed opportunities for the stewards to make note."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Apple names F1 movie starring Brad Pitt, announces first teaser
Next article Sainz back in Mercedes F1 2025 frame as Antonelli "needs to swim"

Top Comments

Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
What F1's moving-under-braking rule actually says, and why it's complicated

What F1's moving-under-braking rule actually says, and why it's complicated

Formula 1
What F1's moving-under-braking rule actually says, and why it's complicated
Red Bull brings updated F1 floor to British Grand Prix

Red Bull brings updated F1 floor to British Grand Prix

Formula 1
British GP
Red Bull brings updated F1 floor to British Grand Prix
The strands that join Silverstone 2021 and Austria 2024's race lead crashes

The strands that join Silverstone 2021 and Austria 2024's race lead crashes

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
The strands that join Silverstone 2021 and Austria 2024's race lead crashes
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
Was the Verstappen/Norris clash blown out of proportion?

Was the Verstappen/Norris clash blown out of proportion?

Formula 1
British GP
Was the Verstappen/Norris clash blown out of proportion?
Is Red Bull losing patience with Perez despite F1 2025 contract?

Is Red Bull losing patience with Perez despite F1 2025 contract?

Formula 1
Is Red Bull losing patience with Perez despite F1 2025 contract?
Bad luck or misjudgement: did Norris and McLaren throw away Canadian GP victory?

Bad luck or misjudgement: did Norris and McLaren throw away Canadian GP victory?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Bad luck or misjudgement: did Norris and McLaren throw away Canadian GP victory?

Latest news

What’s behind MotoGP’s right-hander chaos in Germany practice?

What’s behind MotoGP’s right-hander chaos in Germany practice?

MGP MotoGP
German GP
What’s behind MotoGP’s right-hander chaos in Germany practice?
F1 British GP: Norris tops FP2 ahead of Piastri, Perez

F1 British GP: Norris tops FP2 ahead of Piastri, Perez

F1 Formula 1
British GP
F1 British GP: Norris tops FP2 ahead of Piastri, Perez
How IndyCar’s new hybrid system will be judged a success – or not

How IndyCar’s new hybrid system will be judged a success – or not

Indy IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
How IndyCar’s new hybrid system will be judged a success – or not
Sainz back in Mercedes F1 2025 frame as Antonelli "needs to swim"

Sainz back in Mercedes F1 2025 frame as Antonelli "needs to swim"

F1 Formula 1
British GP
Sainz back in Mercedes F1 2025 frame as Antonelli "needs to swim"

Prime

Discover prime content
When Stirling Moss’s Silverstone near-miss launched him to F1 stardom

When Stirling Moss’s Silverstone near-miss launched him to F1 stardom

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
By GP Racing
When Stirling Moss’s Silverstone near-miss launched him to F1 stardom
The F1 compromises required to nail a perfect Silverstone set-up

The F1 compromises required to nail a perfect Silverstone set-up

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
By GP Racing
The F1 compromises required to nail a perfect Silverstone set-up
If Sainz joins Alpine, who is Williams' best F1 option for 2025?

If Sainz joins Alpine, who is Williams' best F1 option for 2025?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
If Sainz joins Alpine, who is Williams' best F1 option for 2025?
The strands that join Silverstone 2021 and Austria 2024's race lead crashes

The strands that join Silverstone 2021 and Austria 2024's race lead crashes

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
By Jonathan Noble
The strands that join Silverstone 2021 and Austria 2024's race lead crashes
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global