Formula 1 British Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start on pole position after beating Lewis Hamilton in F1's first ever Sprint qualifying on Saturday.

Hamilton will line up second ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, with Charles Leclerc starting fourth in the Ferrari ahead of McLaren duo Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo.

Sergio Perez is set to start from the the back of the grid after retiring from Saturday's sprint event.

When is the Formula 1 British Grand Prix

The 2021 Formula 1 British Grand Prix will be held at the Silverstone Circuit in Great Britian from 15:00 local time (+1 GMT).

Date : Sunday, July 18, 2021

: Sunday, July 18, 2021 Start time: 14:00 GMT / 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 16:00 SAT / 17:00 EAT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 00:00 AEST¹ / 23:00 JST / 19:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 British GP timetable:

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 13:30 14:30 15:30 09:30 06:30 23:30 22:30 19:00 Qualifying 17:00 18:00 19:00 13:00 10:00 03:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30 FP2 11:00 12:00 13:00 07:00 04:00 21:00 20:00 16:30 Sprint 15:30 16:30 17:30 11:30 08:30 01:30¹ 00:30¹ 21:00 Race 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00¹ 23:00 19:30

How can I watch the British Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat

Finland - MTV

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Ziggo

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Eleven Sports

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viasat

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1 / Channel 4

Americas:

USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Russia - Match TV

Turkey - S Sport

Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the British Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

British Grand Prix - Starting grid

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine 1 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda 2 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 3 77 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 4 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 5 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 6 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren/Mercedes 7 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine/Renault 8 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin/Mercedes 9 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 10 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 11 10 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri/Honda 12 63 George Russell Williams/Mercedes 13 7 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 14 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 15 99 A.Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 16 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda 17 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams/Mercedes 18 47 Mick Schumacher Haas/Ferrari 19 9 Nikita Mazepin Haas/Ferrari 20 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda