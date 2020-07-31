Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP3 in
15 Hours
:
55 Minutes
:
37 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
118 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Main Photos Illustrations Shop Giorgio Piola Merchandise
Previous
Formula 1 / British GP / Analysis

British GP: F1 technical developments direct from the track

shares
comments
British GP: F1 technical developments direct from the track
By:
Jul 31, 2020, 5:56 PM

Join us as we delve into the latest technical developments on display on Friday ahead of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, courtesy of Motorsport Images.

Click on the arrows on the images to scroll through them…

Slider
List

Red Bull RB16 rear wing comparison

Red Bull RB16 rear wing comparison
1/24

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull has a new lower downforce rear wing (inset) available for the British GP which features a spoon shaping to provide more downforce from the central section. It crucially alters the ferocity of the tip vortex created at the flap and endplate juncture.

Red Bull Racing RB16

Red Bull Racing RB16
2/24

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

A rearward shot of the RB16 showing the spoon-shaped rear wing. Note that the additional aerodynamic furniture added to the endplate in the last few rounds has been removed.

Ferrari SF1000

Ferrari SF1000
3/24

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Ferrari has a low-downforce rear wing for the British GP as it looks to reduce some drag and improve straightline speed.

Racing Point RP20

Racing Point RP20
4/24

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

As a comparison, while Ferrari is running with as little downforce and drag as possible, Racing Point is at the other end of the spectrum, running a similar wing level and T-Wing as in the opening few races.

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
5/24

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Another view of the Red Bull spoon-shaped rear wing, note how Alex Albon is using the old specification nose design.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
6/24

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

In search of answers as to which works best, the team put the new nose on Max Verstappen’s car.

Red Bull Racing RB16

Red Bull Racing RB16
7/24

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

In the early stages of FP1 Red Bull ran with kiel probe rakes behind the front wheels in order to gather data to help better understand why updates aren’t performing as anticipated.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35
8/24

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The MCL35 of Lando Norris is sprayed with flo-viz paint in order that the team can collect visual data on the flow conditions around that region of the car. This is especially important as it has new bargeboards this weekend – run on Sainz’s car for FP1, rather than Norris’s.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35
9/24

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A close up of that flo-viz paint on Lando Norris’s MCL35 and the new bargeboards which feature two L-shaped appendages that connect the main vertical bargeboard to the boomerang.

McLaren MCL35 front wing flow-viz detail

McLaren MCL35 front wing flow-viz detail
10/24

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

The team also ran during FP2 with flo-viz on the front wing too, as it looks to gather some visual information about the flow around the wing.

McLaren MCL35

McLaren MCL35
11/24

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

McLaren had thermal imaging cameras mounted in the airbox pods to collect data on the tyre temperatures. This helps the team to understand when and where the tyres can be pushed in order to get better performance over one lap and through a race stint.

McLaren MCL35 rear comparison

McLaren MCL35 rear comparison
12/24

Photo by: Motorsport Images

A comparison of the two rear wing specifications used by McLaren at the Hungaroring (left) and Silverstone shows the difference in downforce levels needed. There’s no T-Wing in use this weekend and the flaps above the cooling outlets have also been removed.

Nico Hulkenberg, Racing Point RP20

Nico Hulkenberg, Racing Point RP20
13/24

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Nico Hulkenberg subbing in for Sergio Perez has additional cameras mounted in the pod that’s attached to the airbox. These thermal imaging cameras record footage that can be used to improve tyre performance.

Alfa Romeo Racing C39

Alfa Romeo Racing C39
14/24

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A close up of the Alfa Romeo C39’s bargeboards and the various surfaces used to improve the airflow's direction around and through the sidepods. The forward-most section that arches over to connect to the chassis is also new when compared with the arrangement used at the first races of the season.

Ferrari SF1000

Ferrari SF1000
15/24

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

As a comparison here’s a shot of the bargeboards on the Ferrari SF1000.

George Russell, Williams FW43

George Russell, Williams FW43
16/24

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A similar shot of the bargeboards on the Williams FW43, which also has new wing mirror stalks on its car this weekend.

George Russell, Williams FW43

George Russell, Williams FW43
17/24

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Talking of mirror stalks, here’s a shot of George Russell at the wheel of his FW43 with flo-viz painted on that area of the car, in order that the team can establish if the airflow is doing as predicted.

George Russell, Williams FW43

George Russell, Williams FW43
18/24

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

And another view of those mirror stalks, which are now squared off as they connect to the chassis.

Brake disc of Alfa Romeo Racing C39

Brake disc of Alfa Romeo Racing C39
19/24

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

There’s plenty to appreciate in this picture of the Alfa Romeo C39 during the build-up phase, as we have the inboard suspension elements exposed and the brakes without the drums in place, revealing some of the inner pipework used to manipulate the airflow’s passage out of the wheel rim.

Front brakes of Alfa Romeo Racing C39

Front brakes of Alfa Romeo Racing C39
20/24

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Here’s a close up of the Alfa Romeo C39’s front brake assembly in the early stages of construction and shows us just how much work goes into reducing weight from the caliper, with as much material stripped away as is possible, while also helping to improve cooling, as it’s normally wrapped by a carbonfibre duct.

Front brake of Alfa Romeo Racing C39

Front brake of Alfa Romeo Racing C39
21/24

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

As a comparison here’s the brake assembly midway through construction with the inner carbon ductwork in place that helps guide the air to both cool the brake components and assist aerodynamically as it’s ejected out of the wheel rim.

Rear brake of Alfa Romeo Racing C39

Rear brake of Alfa Romeo Racing C39
22/24

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

At the rear of the C39 we can see how the team deals with the various intricacies of cooling the rear brakes while also providing aerodynamic assistance. Note the two pipes fed toward the caliper in order to cool it, whilst a row of arched fins are attached to the side of the main air scoop to redirect the airflow and help generate downforce.

Renault F1 nosecones

Renault F1 nosecones
23/24

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Two front wings await installation outside the Renault garage, both of which are the newer specification introduced in Austria.

A wheel gun

A wheel gun
24/24

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

A closeup in the pitlane of an item that’s partly responsible for some of the mind-blowing pitstops. This Paoli wheel gun has been modified to feature a sleeve that makes it more user friendly for the mechanic operating it.

Read Also:

Related video

Hamilton explains "difficult day" amid balance issues

Previous article

Hamilton explains "difficult day" amid balance issues
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event British GP
Author Matthew Somerfield

Trending Today

How Hulkenberg won the race against time for shock F1 return
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis
1h

How Hulkenberg won the race against time for shock F1 return

British GP: Stroll leads FP2 as Albon crashes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report
2h

British GP: Stroll leads FP2 as Albon crashes

Hamilton explains "difficult day" amid balance issues
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
46m

Hamilton explains "difficult day" amid balance issues

2020 F1 British GP practice results: Stroll fastest as Albon crashes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results
2h

2020 F1 British GP practice results: Stroll fastest as Albon crashes

British GP: Verstappen quickest, Vettel hits trouble in FP1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

British GP: Verstappen quickest, Vettel hits trouble in FP1

Hamilton takes upgraded MGU-K after reliability concerns
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton takes upgraded MGU-K after reliability concerns

John Force Racing pauses racing activities until 2021
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news
1h

John Force Racing pauses racing activities until 2021

Hulkenberg reflects on "crazy and wild" 24 hours
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Hulkenberg reflects on "crazy and wild" 24 hours

Latest news

British GP: F1 technical developments direct from the track
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis
7m

British GP: F1 technical developments direct from the track

Hamilton explains "difficult day" amid balance issues
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
46m

Hamilton explains "difficult day" amid balance issues

Hulkenberg reflects on "crazy and wild" 24 hours
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Hulkenberg reflects on "crazy and wild" 24 hours

How Hulkenberg won the race against time for shock F1 return
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis
1h

How Hulkenberg won the race against time for shock F1 return

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Hulkenberg won the race against time for shock F1 return

1h
2
Formula 1

British GP: Stroll leads FP2 as Albon crashes

2h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton explains "difficult day" amid balance issues

46m
4
Formula 1

2020 F1 British GP practice results: Stroll fastest as Albon crashes

2h
5
Formula 1

British GP: Verstappen quickest, Vettel hits trouble in FP1

Latest videos

Why F1 Has Always Been A 09:12
Formula 1

Why F1 Has Always Been A "Copying Championship"

Why The Double Diffuser Was (Down)Forced Out Of F1 07:09
Formula 1

Why The Double Diffuser Was (Down)Forced Out Of F1

Grand Prix Greats – Aston Martin in F1 04:14
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Aston Martin in F1

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP greatest moments 04:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP greatest moments

Red Bull Can't Decide On Its New Tech? 05:51
Formula 1

Red Bull Can't Decide On Its New Tech?

Latest news

British GP: F1 technical developments direct from the track
Formula 1

British GP: F1 technical developments direct from the track

Hamilton explains "difficult day" amid balance issues
Formula 1

Hamilton explains "difficult day" amid balance issues

Hulkenberg reflects on "crazy and wild" 24 hours
Formula 1

Hulkenberg reflects on "crazy and wild" 24 hours

How Hulkenberg won the race against time for shock F1 return
Formula 1

How Hulkenberg won the race against time for shock F1 return

2020 F1 British GP practice results: Stroll fastest as Albon crashes
Formula 1

2020 F1 British GP practice results: Stroll fastest as Albon crashes

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.