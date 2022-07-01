Tickets Subscribe
All me
Previous / The complex equation behind F1's porpoising clampdown Next / Perez "miles off" in British GP F1 practice due to aero issue
Formula 1 / British GP News

British GP: Sainz leads dry FP2 from Hamilton, Norris

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz led second practice ahead of Formula 1's 2022 British Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris ranked second and third in front of their home fans.

Matt Kew
By:
British GP: Sainz leads dry FP2 from Hamilton, Norris
Listen to this article

Sainz set the pace courtesy of his 1m28.942s effort in the first representative dry running of the weekend to sit pretty by a little over a tenth ahead of Hamilton and Norris.

Meanwhile, defending champion Max Verstappen ran fourth quickest to pip his Ferrari title rival Charles Leclerc.

After the changeable conditions of the first practice session left only 10 drivers to set a time, the track was a hive of early activity as soon as the hour-long FP2 got underway on Friday.

Sainz had been the first driver to head out on track, the Ferrari shod in medium-compound C2 Pirellis, and was soon followed by Sebastian Vettel and Norris on the harder C1 rubber.

With all 20 drivers venturing onto the circuit within the first 90s, the benchmark laptimes kept coming as Sainz, then Valtteri Bottas and Yuki Tsunoda took it in turns to set the pace.

The downside of the congestion, as Max Verstappen slowed out of Stowe to complete a systems check, was a fight for track position - George Russell was notably delayed by Tsunoda through Luffield.

The Alpines and Williams duos emerged straight away on the C3 soft tyres, which allowed Esteban Ocon to temporarily occupy first place courtesy of a 1m33.081s lap after four minutes.

He was then surpassed by teammate Fernando Alonso, the two-time champion running 0.015s quicker until Vettel moved top by 1.6s aboard the updated Aston Martin AMR22.

It was after five minutes that the Ferrari and Red Bull usual suspects rose to the fore.

Leclerc lowered the benchmark to 1m30.784s to pip Sainz by 0.014s and in turn found sixth tenths over Verstappen.

Sainz backed off for a cool lap and then pushed again to set a new yardstick on the medium tyres, his 1m29.962s moving him eight tenths clear of Scuderia teammate Leclerc.

Hamilton moved third on the same yellow-walled compound despite lingering complaints over the Mercedes W13 bouncing excessively at higher speed.

Verstappen then did enough to split the Ferraris after 11 minutes before Leclerc improved once more to sit top with a 1m29.639s to head Sainz, Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

Verstappen sure enough improved again to divide the red cars, his 1m29.885s moving him within three tenths of Leclerc.

In a frenetic opening third of FP2, Leclerc then lowered the times to 1m29.462s on mediums to end the yellow-walled running as the pacesetter with a tenth in hand over Sainz.

A lull while all 20 cars hit the pits then gave way to the fastest soft-tyre running, with Norris soon climbing to the top of the leaderboard as he emerged on the red rubber.

The McLaren racer's 1m29.118s moved him 0.3s ahead of Leclerc before Sainz had two hits at setting the ultimate pace.

He first buzzed the line at 1m29.014s to depose Norris as his Ferrari F1-75 sported a vibrant flo-vis rear-wing paint job - the Ferrari crew having shaved off carbon fibre during the brief respite.

Sainz, like Alonso and Daniel Ricciardo, had to be wary of floor damage after running over the exit kerbs at Copse, but he then improved once more to definitively set the pace.

Sainz would remain king in FP2 as he next flashed the timing line with his ultimate 1m28.942s while Hamilton would climb to second - 0.16s in arrears - before losing a chunk of wing in the dying moments having also troubled the Copse kerbs.

Norris didn't escape trouble either. His McLaren was dropped off its rear jack and then in the confusion, the mechanic on the left-rear corner tried to fit a tyre the wrong way around.

Still, Norris was only 0.013s behind his compatriot while Verstappen - whose groove was interrupted by a red-light warning and excessive noise in the cockpit as he suspected parts were rubbing - ranked fourth.

Leclerc was 0.25s adrift of Verstappen, while Alonso took the revised Alpine machine to sixth ahead of Perez and George Russell.

Daniel Ricciardo ended up ninth, having been the fastest runner on the hardest-available C3 compound.

Lance Stroll ran to 10th, the Aston Martin driver having caused the late red flag in a damp FP1 when he hit the gravel at Copse.

Bottas, who had set the pace in first practice with a subdued 1m42.249s, ran to 11th over Ocon and Alex Albon - the Thai-Brit was the sole Williams driver to receive the car upgrade for Silverstone.

Albon spent a chunk of the session with his right sidepod only coated in pink flo-vis.

Zhou Guanyu was 14th ahead of Vettel, who will drive his Williams FW14B chassis 08 ahead of the GP, and Tsunoda.

Kevin Magnussen headed Pierre Gasly, who complained of a persistent lack of grip, as Mick Schumacher and Nicholas Latifi completed the order.

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap
1 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari Ferrari 28 1'28.942  
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 21 1'29.105 0.163
3 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 29 1'29.118 0.176
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Red Bull 18 1'29.149 0.207
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 25 1'29.404 0.462
6 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 19 1'29.695 0.753
7 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull Red Bull 17 1'29.753 0.811
8 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes Mercedes 29 1'29.799 0.857
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 26 1'29.902 0.960
10 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 17 1'29.942 1.000
11 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 29 1'30.000 1.058
12 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes 20 1'30.057 1.115
13 France Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 12 1'30.238 1.296
14 Thailand Alex Albon Williams Mercedes 14 1'30.263 1.321
15 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari 27 1'30.271 1.329
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Red Bull 29 1'30.338 1.396
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 27 1'30.480 1.538
18 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Red Bull 28 1'30.510 1.568
19 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari 29 1'30.609 1.667
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 27 1'31.326 2.384
View full results
The complex equation behind F1's porpoising clampdown
The complex equation behind F1's porpoising clampdown
Perez "miles off" in British GP F1 practice due to aero issue

Perez "miles off" in British GP F1 practice due to aero issue
Piquet suspended as honorary member of BRDC
Piquet suspended as honorary member of BRDC

Silverstone wants festival-style F1 event like Miami, Vegas
Silverstone wants festival-style F1 event like Miami, Vegas

How a little electric storm thundered to Goodwood's hillclimb record
How a little electric storm thundered to Goodwood's hillclimb record

Sainz surprised by British GP pole as lap was "nothing special"
Sainz surprised by British GP pole as lap was "nothing special"

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Sainz takes British GP pole
F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Sainz takes British GP pole

British GP: Sainz beats Verstappen to secure first F1 pole
British GP: Sainz beats Verstappen to secure first F1 pole

Mercedes would have broken FIA F1 porpoising limit in Baku
Mercedes would have broken FIA F1 porpoising limit in Baku

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Prime

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return Prime

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Prime

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue.

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Prime

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger .

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

