Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Verstappen taken to hospital after British GP crash Next / Leclerc: My 200% not enough against Hamilton in British GP
Formula 1 / British GP News

British GP: Hamilton wins despite penalty for Verstappen clash

By:

Lewis Hamilton denied Charles Leclerc a sensational victory in Formula 1's 2021 British Grand Prix, after Hamilton collided with Max Verstappen on the opening lap, putting the Red Bull out.

British GP: Hamilton wins despite penalty for Verstappen clash

Hamilton was penalised for the controversial incident at Copse, just after which Leclerc had surged into the lead before the race was suspended.

Leclerc led the majority of the restarted race, including while managing an intermittent engine problem, but was unable to resist Hamilton's late charge back to the front following his lengthy pitstop, where he had served his penalty.

Unlike in the sprint race, Hamilton made the better getaway at the first start and was alongside polesitter Verstappen as they raced into Abbey, with the Red Bull hanging on around the outside– nearly going into the runoff area – to lead at the race's first braking point – Village.

The battle continued, the pair running so closely side-by-side they appeared to touch, down the Wellington straight, at the end of which Hamilton surged ahead on the outside line, with Verstappen then skating over the inside kerbs and to stay ahead, even though it took him wide on the exit.

Verstappen's tighter entry through Luffield meant Hamilton was able to surge into his slipstream on the national pit straight, diving to the inside and very close to the barriers after Verstappen had moved to cover the inside line for Copse.

There, with Hamilton a long way alongside, the pair collided as they ran through the rapid right-hander, with Hamilton's left-front clipping Verstappen's right-rear and popping it off the car, which was spun around at high-speed and sent into the barriers in the outside.

Verstappen hit the tyre wall side on, where he gingerly climbed from the wreckage after the race had been red flagged, from an initial safety car intervention. The Red Bull driver was later taken to a nearby hospital "for further precautionary checks", per an FIA spokesperson.

Leclerc led at this point after the Ferrari had surged past Hamilton, who had lost speed in the clash with the Red Bull, exiting Copse.

The race was suspended for nearly half an hour, during which Red Bull and Mercedes presented their opposing viewpoints to race director Michael Masi, as the stewards investigated the incident.

Read Also:

At the standing restart on the race's third lap of 52, Leclerc stayed ahead of Hamilton off the line, while Lando Norris passed Bottas identical fashion to Leclerc at the initial start to run third ahead of the second Mercedes.

Leclerc surged to a 1.2-second lead at the end of the first lap and he kept Hamilton – who had been told to push after being handed a 10s time addition for the incident with Verstappen – at arm's length for the next phase of the race – where they traded fastest laps in the high 1m32s.

Ferrari informed Leclerc that it was switching him to "Plan B" – a one-stopper with an elongated first stint – as Hamilton struggled to make progress following in the dirty air.

But the world champion was able to close in and run in DRS range approaching lap 20 after Leclerc suffered a series of engine power "cuts", with Ferrari hurriedly having to tell him to alter the power unit's settings.

The issue appeared to be rectified (although Leclerc reported the issue on an additional occasion before being told to avoiding upshifting if the cut occurred again) and so the Ferrari driver was able to pull out his advantage again as Hamilton reported blistering on both his front tyres, after he had pushed to try and take advantage of Leclerc's power problem.

Leclerc's pace was so strong that Ferrari kept him out until lap 29, two laps after Hamilton had stopped to switch his medium tyres for hards – and one lap after Carlos Sainz had lost over 10s with a slow left-front change.

But Leclerc had no such problem and started his stint on the hards with a lead of 7.7s over Bottas, which he quickly set about extending.

Hamilton ran behind Norris after his long stop, the McLaren having fallen behind Bottas as a result of his own pitstop delay as a result of a slow right-rear change that cost him around four second.

The Mercedes driver quickly closed in on Norris and passed him on the run to the inside of Copse on lap 31, at the end of which Leclerc led Bottas by nearly 10s and was 13.5s in front of Hamilton.

Over the next 10 laps, as Leclerc managed his pace in the mid 1m31s up front, Hamilton charged up to his teammate with a series of laps in the mid-high 1m29s, with Mercedes ordering Bottas not to hold the world champion up and then let him by at Stowe on lap 40.

That left Leclerc with 7.6s lead to defend over the final 12 laps, with Ferrari ordering him to "full push to the end", as Hamilton continued to eat into his advantage.

The Mercedes driver regularly took up to a second a lap from Leclerc, reaching DRS range with just over three laps remaining, where Leclerc was struggling with lapped traffic.

On lap 50, Hamilton once again looked to the inside at Copse, with Leclerc desperately trying to hang on around the outside.

But the Ferrari driver had to catch a snap of oversteer and went wide over the exit kerbs and ran off, rejoining just behind Hamilton, who surged clear to victory by 3.8s.

Bottas finished 11.1s off the lead in third, with Norris fourth ahead of Daniel Ricciardo, who defied Sainz to the finish.

Fernando Alonso was another driver who suffered a slow pitstop, before which he had briefly battled Bottas when the Mercedes came out of the pits from its only stop, and he eventually came home seventh after passing Lance Stroll following the slow service.

Stroll took eighth ahead of Esteban Ocon in the second Alpine, with Yuki Tsunoda claiming the final point in 10th.

Pierre Gasly had to pit late on with a puncture and finished 11th ahead of George Russell.

Kimi Raikkonen and Sergio Perez clashed late on – an incident that will be investigated after the race.

Cla Driver Chassis Gap
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes  
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 3.871
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 11.125
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 28.573
5 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 42.624
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 43.454
7 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'12.093
8 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'14.289
9 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'16.162
10 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'22.065
11 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'25.327
12 United Kingdom George Russell Williams  
13 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo  
14 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams  
15 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo  
16 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull  
17 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas  
18 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas  
  Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin  
  Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull  
View full results
shares
comments
Verstappen taken to hospital after British GP crash

Previous article

Verstappen taken to hospital after British GP crash

Next article

Leclerc: My 200% not enough against Hamilton in British GP

Leclerc: My 200% not enough against Hamilton in British GP
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen doesn't understand why FP2 has been kept

1 d
2
Formula 1

British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel

1 d
3
Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP

1 d
4
Formula 1

Pirelli expects F1 drivers to gamble on soft tyres in sprint race

1 d
5
Formula 1

Horner, Wolff at odds over F1 engines plans from 2025

2 d
Latest news
Marko wants Hamilton suspended for Verstappen F1 crash
Formula 1

Marko wants Hamilton suspended for Verstappen F1 crash

7m
Hamilton: Verstappen didn't leave me enough F1 racing space
Formula 1

Hamilton: Verstappen didn't leave me enough F1 racing space

9m
FIA explains Hamilton blame for Verstappen F1 collision
Formula 1

FIA explains Hamilton blame for Verstappen F1 collision

10m
Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins F1 British GP
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins F1 British GP

12m
Leclerc: My 200% not enough against Hamilton in British GP
Formula 1

Leclerc: My 200% not enough against Hamilton in British GP

35m
Latest videos
Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis 05:10
Formula 1
6 h

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis

Starting Grid for the British Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
12 h

Starting Grid for the British Grand Prix

Formula 1: Verstappen beats Hamilton in British GP sprint qualifying 01:00
Formula 1
Jul 17, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen beats Hamilton in British GP sprint qualifying

Formula 1: Hamilton beats Verstappen in Friday qualifying at the British GP 01:14
Formula 1
Jul 17, 2021

Formula 1: Hamilton beats Verstappen in Friday qualifying at the British GP

Starting Grid for the British GP Sprint Qualifying Race 01:05
Formula 1
Jul 16, 2021

Starting Grid for the British GP Sprint Qualifying Race

Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone British GP Prime
Formula 1

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone

British GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton in F1 sprint qualifying British GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

British GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton in F1 sprint qualifying

Russell: F1 sprint "offers an opportunity for Williams" British GP
Formula 1

Russell: F1 sprint "offers an opportunity for Williams"

Trending Today

Verstappen doesn't understand why FP2 has been kept
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen doesn't understand why FP2 has been kept

British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP

Pirelli expects F1 drivers to gamble on soft tyres in sprint race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pirelli expects F1 drivers to gamble on soft tyres in sprint race

Horner, Wolff at odds over F1 engines plans from 2025
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner, Wolff at odds over F1 engines plans from 2025

Silverstone F2: Shwartzman wins opener from Vips
FIA F2 FIA F2

Silverstone F2: Shwartzman wins opener from Vips

Stroll hails "most expensive" employee Vettel's turnaround
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll hails "most expensive" employee Vettel's turnaround

2021 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone Prime

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone

Red Bull and Max Verstappen scored an early blow against Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes at Silverstone, with sprint qualifying race victory. But that doesn’t mean Sunday’s grand prix is a foregone conclusion. Although Verstappen starts as the favourite, here’s why Mercedes still holds hope of winning

Formula 1
6 h
Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success Prime

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend, but despite its familiarity to all the teams it is no picnic. Here are five of the key points for engineers to consider prior to the British Grand Prix.

Formula 1
Jul 16, 2021
The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone Prime

The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone

Ferrari might have snubbed the very first world championship race on British soil but the Scuderia and the UK went on to enjoy some deep connections. As BEN EDWARDS explains, theirs is a shared history that is waiting for its next chapter to be written...

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality Prime

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

OPINION: Formula 1 heads back to Silverstone this weekend for the 2021 British Grand Prix, where a full-capacity crowd will return after a painful absence in the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Here’s how the pieces that permitted a part of returning ‘normal’ life were arranged.

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021
Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions Prime

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions

Lawrence Stroll is a man who likes getting what he wants. And, right now, what he wants above all else is to turn his Aston Martin Formula 1 team into winners and world champions.

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021
The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test Prime

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test

Lewis Hamilton has swept all before him in recent seasons, becoming F1’s most successful driver ever. Building himself into the ultimate grand prix winning machine wasn’t the work of a moment, and the traits he has picked up along the way will prove crucial in his 2021 battle with Max Verstappen, as BEN ANDERSON explains

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021
Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism Prime

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

Forget the ridiculous ‘Mr Saturday’ tag. There’s more to George Russell than impressive qualifying statistics. This thrillingly complete young talent is driving Williams out of the doldrums even as he eyes a future at Mercedes, says Luke Smith.

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2021
The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Pedro Rodriguez Prime

The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Pedro Rodriguez

It's 50 years to the day since Pedro Rodriguez lost his life in an inconsequential sportscar race at the Norisring. To mark the anniversary, Motorsport.com picks out the 10 greatest races of the Mexican all-rounder.

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2021

Latest news

Marko wants Hamilton suspended for Verstappen F1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko wants Hamilton suspended for Verstappen F1 crash

Hamilton: Verstappen didn't leave me enough F1 racing space
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Verstappen didn't leave me enough F1 racing space

FIA explains Hamilton blame for Verstappen F1 collision
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA explains Hamilton blame for Verstappen F1 collision

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins F1 British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins F1 British GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.