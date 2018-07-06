Global
Ferrari is threatening an upset at its bogey circuit

Ferrari is threatening an upset at its bogey circuit
By: Gary Anderson, F1 technical expert
06/07/2018 06:35

The British Grand Prix hasn't been kind to Ferrari in recent visits, but Sebastian Vettel's pace in Friday practice - particularly in FP2 - indicates Silverstone could be a happier hunting ground in 2018.

The British Grand Prix was Ferrari's weakest race of the season in terms of outright speed in 2017 and '16, and with Mercedes making steps with the introduction of its phase 2.1 engine at Paul Ricard two weeks ago, then deploying a major car upgrade in Austria last weekend, that wasn't expected to change this weekend.

Yet Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel set the pace in FP2 outright and on adjusted long-run times during Friday practice at Silverstone - although in cooler temperatures Lewis Hamilton set the fastest overall lap of the day in the morning session.

