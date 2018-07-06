Sign in
Formula 1 / British GP / Practice report

British GP: Vettel quickest in FP2 as Verstappen crashes

By: Edd Straw
Jul 6, 2018, 2:36 PM

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel topped the second Formula 1 free practice session ahead of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, while Max Verstappen crashed his Red Bull early on.

Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H
Crash of Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing RB14
Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09
Sergio Perez, Force India VJM11
Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H
Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13
Esteban Ocon, Force India VJM11
Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, after his crash, as Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14, passed
Lance Stroll, Williams FW41
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14

Vettel's teammate Kimi Raikkonen topped the early stages of the session with a lap of 1m28.591s using the medium-compound Pirellis.

That was before Verstappen's session came to an end on only his first flying lap of the session.

The rear of his Red Bull broke away exiting the long, slow Luffield right-hander and, in correcting it, the car snapped the other way and spun to the left.

Verstappen hit the wall with his right-rear corner, so was unable to participate in the rest of the session and ended up classified 19th ahead only of Romain Grosjean, who did not run thanks to a monocoque change caused by his FP1 crash.

 

After the restart following a nine-minute red flag, Lewis Hamilton slotted into second place on medium tyres with a lap of 1m28.676s completed 36 minutes into the 90-minute session.

By that time, Raikkonen had already bolted on softs and was gearing up for his performance run, posting first a 1m28.525s and, on his second quick lap, a 1m28.045s to consolidate top spot.

Vettel then banged in his quick lap, a 1m27.552s to go fastest – half-a-second quicker than Raikkonen.

Valtteri Bottas was the first of the Mercedes drivers to set a time on soft rubber, setting a 1m27.909s just after the halfway point of the session.

Hamilton did not set his best time on softs until his sixth lap on the tyre, posting a 1m27.739s to secure second – 0.187s behind Vettel.

Raikkonen was shuffled back to fourth by this, ending up ahead of the only Red Bull to post a time – Daniel Ricciardo's Red Bull, which was 0.856s off the pace.

McLaren driver Fernando Alonso was best-of-the-rest in a strong sixth place, 1.754s behind Vettel.

Renault's Nico Hulkenberg was seventh, half-a-tenth behind Alonso and ahead of Force India duo Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez.

Charles Leclerc rounded out the top 10, just 0.006s ahead of Renault driver Carlos Sainz - surviving a spin onto the grass exiting the Brooklands left-hander with 12 minutes remaining.

Pierre Gasly ended the session early with what he said over the radio was a power unit problem, pulling off at The Loop that leads onto the Wellington Straight just before the one-hour mark.

By that time, he had set one quick lap on softs and slotted into 13th between the Haas of Kevin Magnussen and Leclerc's Sauber.

Williams pairing Lance Stroll and Sergey Sirotkin were 15th and 16th, ahead of the McLaren of Stoffel Vandoorne and Brendon Hartley's Toro Rosso.

ClaDriverChassisEngineLapsTimeGap
1 germany Sebastian Vettel  Ferrari Ferrari 36 1'27.552  
2 united_kingdom Lewis Hamilton  Mercedes Mercedes 32 1'27.739 0.187
3 finland Valtteri Bottas  Mercedes Mercedes 30 1'27.909 0.357
4 finland Kimi Raikkonen  Ferrari Ferrari 34 1'28.045 0.493
5 australia Daniel Ricciardo  Red Bull TAG 31 1'28.408 0.856
6 spain Fernando Alonso  McLaren Renault 31 1'29.306 1.754
7 germany Nico Hulkenberg  Renault Renault 35 1'29.354 1.802
8 france Esteban Ocon  Force India Mercedes 33 1'29.467 1.915
9 mexico Sergio Perez  Force India Mercedes 32 1'29.522 1.970
10 monaco Charles Leclerc  Sauber Ferrari 30 1'29.557 2.005
11 spain Carlos Sainz  Renault Renault 36 1'29.563 2.011
12 denmark Kevin Magnussen  Haas Ferrari 33 1'29.617 2.065
13 france Pierre Gasly  Toro Rosso Honda 16 1'29.831 2.279
14 sweden Marcus Ericsson  Sauber Ferrari 32 1'30.046 2.494
15 canada Lance Stroll  Williams Mercedes 34 1'30.069 2.517
16 russia Sergey Sirotkin  Williams Mercedes 36 1'30.103 2.551
17 belgium Stoffel Vandoorne  McLaren Renault 31 1'30.121 2.569
18 new_zealand Brendon Hartley  Toro Rosso Honda 36 1'30.404 2.852
19 netherlands Max Verstappen  Red Bull TAG 2    
20 france Romain Grosjean  Haas Ferrari 0

 

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event British GP
Location Silverstone
Author Edd Straw
Article type Practice report

