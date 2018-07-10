Sign in
Formula 1 / British GP

British GP: Best of team radio

British GP: Best of team radio
Rachit Thukral
By: Rachit Thukral
Jul 10, 2018

Recap the British Grand Prix with selected radio messages from the Formula 1 race.

Hartley after his spectacular suspension failure in final practice

Hartley after his spectacular suspension failure in final practice
1/9

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Team: ”Brendon, are you OK?”
Hartley: “Yep, suspension failure.”

Vettel: “is he OK? Let me know if he’s OK.”
Team: “Yeah, he is OK.”

Raikkonen wasn’t amused when Ferrari ignored his strategic suggestion

Raikkonen wasn’t amused when Ferrari ignored his strategic suggestion
2/9

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Raikkonen: “Let’s try to be aggressive. Plan B the only way to get ahead of him.”
Team: “Understood, Kimi. We are trying of course the 10 second penalty is an issue.”
Raikkonen: “Yeah, but it’s going to be even more if we don’t clear! Cause I cannot use my...so I am not allowed to think anymore, OK.”

Leclerc moments before retiring with a loose wheel

Leclerc moments before retiring with a loose wheel
3/9

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Leclerc: “Argh. there’s a problem.”
Team: “Stop the car. Stop the car. Switch off Charles. Switch off.”
Leclerc: “Copy. aah ****”

Grosjean and Sainz after coming together on lap 40

Grosjean and Sainz after coming together on lap 40
4/9

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Grosjean: “He turned into me mate.”
Team: “Are you okay, man?”
Grosjean: “Yeah, but..”
Team: “Yeah we see, we see it man, it’s not nice, yeah.”
Sainz: “Yeah, I was..I’m in front and he understeered into me for sure.”

Alonso wasn’t too pleased with Magnussen’s defensive skills

Alonso wasn’t too pleased with Magnussen’s defensive skills
5/9

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Alonso: “What Magnussen does while you try to overtake, pushes you off the track.”
Team: “OK mate, completely understand. Well, you’ll get another shot at…”
Alonso: “Yeah, but we will both crash, you know? And I don’t’ want. I don’t wish.”
Alonso: “What I see from Magnussen I never saw in my life. He pushed me wide in turn 7, turn 11 and turn 12.”
Team: “Understood Fernando. We have reported it to the FIA. they are looking at it now! Head down”
Alonso: “Turn 7, it was quite clear you know? I had to go on the grass. It’s ridiculous, the fia, ridiculous.”
*passes*
Alonso: ”Yes!”

Ferrari after Vettel pases Bottas for the lead

Ferrari after Vettel pases Bottas for the lead
6/9

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Team: “Well done, Seb. head down, head down.”
Team (In Italian): “Vai, seb. Vai, seb. Grande!”

Verstappen suffered a DNF in the final 10 laps

Verstappen suffered a DNF in the final 10 laps
7/9

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Team: “Okay Max, find a gap please and retire the car. Find a gap and retire the car”
Verstappen: “Oh man *** sake. ***”

Perez complains about Gasly’s move for P10

Perez complains about Gasly’s move for P10
8/9

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Perez: “Did you see that mate? At the end I gave him just enough space not to crash and he just pushed me off the circuit.”
Team: “Copy that, Checo. Yeah we saw him push you. We’re talking to Charlie. Checo so yep, copy that. We saw that with Gasly. It is under investigation. It is under investigation.”
Perez: “Really man? Under investigation? So it’s just possible to just push people off the circuit when they give you enough space? That’s not racing.”

Vettel and Ferrari celebrate race win

Vettel and Ferrari celebrate race win
9/9

Photo by: JEP / LAT Images

Team: “And P1 Sebastian, nice job. Absolutely fantastic weekend. Well done.”
Team (In Italian): “Grandissimo Seb, grandissimo. Sei un leone, te l’ho detto. Vinto Silverstone.”
Vettel (In Italian): “Ta ta ta ta ta ta ta ta. Yes! Grazzie ragazzi. Qui a casa loro. Ahahah ha ha ha ha. Grazie, Grazie mille. Grande macchina, grande lavoro. Tutta la squadra grande strategia. Thank you. Thanks. Wooh hoo hoo hoo hoo. Adesso portiamo la bandiera inglese a Maranello dai.”
Team (In Italian): “si dai, dai!”

