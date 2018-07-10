British GP: Best of team radio

Hartley after his spectacular suspension failure in final practice 1 / 9 Team: ”Brendon, are you OK?”

Hartley: “Yep, suspension failure.”



Vettel: “is he OK? Let me know if he’s OK.”

Team: “Yeah, he is OK.” Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Raikkonen wasn’t amused when Ferrari ignored his strategic suggestion 2 / 9 Raikkonen: “Let’s try to be aggressive. Plan B the only way to get ahead of him.”

Team: “Understood, Kimi. We are trying of course the 10 second penalty is an issue.”

Raikkonen: “Yeah, but it’s going to be even more if we don’t clear! Cause I cannot use my...so I am not allowed to think anymore, OK.” Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Leclerc moments before retiring with a loose wheel 3 / 9 Leclerc: “Argh. there’s a problem.”

Team: “Stop the car. Stop the car. Switch off Charles. Switch off.”

Leclerc: “Copy. aah ****” Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Grosjean and Sainz after coming together on lap 40 4 / 9 Grosjean: “He turned into me mate.”

Team: “Are you okay, man?”

Grosjean: “Yeah, but..”

Team: “Yeah we see, we see it man, it’s not nice, yeah.”

Sainz: “Yeah, I was..I’m in front and he understeered into me for sure.” Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Alonso wasn’t too pleased with Magnussen’s defensive skills 5 / 9 Alonso: “What Magnussen does while you try to overtake, pushes you off the track.”

Team: “OK mate, completely understand. Well, you’ll get another shot at…”

Alonso: “Yeah, but we will both crash, you know? And I don’t’ want. I don’t wish.”

Alonso: “What I see from Magnussen I never saw in my life. He pushed me wide in turn 7, turn 11 and turn 12.”

Team: “Understood Fernando. We have reported it to the FIA. they are looking at it now! Head down”

Alonso: “Turn 7, it was quite clear you know? I had to go on the grass. It’s ridiculous, the fia, ridiculous.”

*passes*

Alonso: ”Yes!” Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Ferrari after Vettel pases Bottas for the lead 6 / 9 Team: “Well done, Seb. head down, head down.”

Team (In Italian): “Vai, seb. Vai, seb. Grande!” Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Verstappen suffered a DNF in the final 10 laps 7 / 9 Team: “Okay Max, find a gap please and retire the car. Find a gap and retire the car”

Verstappen: “Oh man *** sake. ***” Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Perez complains about Gasly’s move for P10 8 / 9 Perez: “Did you see that mate? At the end I gave him just enough space not to crash and he just pushed me off the circuit.”

Team: “Copy that, Checo. Yeah we saw him push you. We’re talking to Charlie. Checo so yep, copy that. We saw that with Gasly. It is under investigation. It is under investigation.”

Perez: “Really man? Under investigation? So it’s just possible to just push people off the circuit when they give you enough space? That’s not racing.” Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images