Formula 1 / British GP / Top List

British GP: Best F1 images from Silverstone on Thursday

The Wing

The Wing
1/34

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 arrives

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 arrives
2/34

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 and Tiffany Cromwell cycle the track past Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari as he walks the track with his engineers

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 and Tiffany Cromwell cycle the track past Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari as he walks the track with his engineers
3/34

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren arrives

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren arrives
4/34

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Front wing of Alfa Romeo Racing C39

Front wing of Alfa Romeo Racing C39
5/34

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point arrives

Lance Stroll, Racing Point arrives
6/34

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

The Wing

The Wing
7/34

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Pirelli signage around the Silverstone circuit

Pirelli signage around the Silverstone circuit
8/34

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing walks the track

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing walks the track
9/34

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Rear brake of Alfa Romeo Racing C39

Rear brake of Alfa Romeo Racing C39
10/34

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Paddock

Paddock
11/34

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1 and Tiffany Cromwell cycle the track

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1 and Tiffany Cromwell cycle the track
12/34

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 and members of the Haas team walk the track

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 and members of the Haas team walk the track
13/34

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

AlphaTauri mechanic on track

AlphaTauri mechanic on track
14/34

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1
15/34

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
16/34

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
17/34

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Lance Stroll, Racing Point
18/34

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Helmet of Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1

Helmet of Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1
19/34

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren with his new helmet

Lando Norris, McLaren with his new helmet
20/34

Photo by: Lando Norris

FIA personnel walk the track

FIA personnel walk the track
21/34

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A view along the pitlane

A view along the pitlane
22/34

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the paddock

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the paddock
23/34

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Paddock atmosphere

Paddock atmosphere
24/34

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 walks the track with members of the team with Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo doing the same behind

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 walks the track with members of the team with Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo doing the same behind
25/34

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with his engineers

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with his engineers
26/34

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo walks the track with a member of the team

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo walks the track with a member of the team
27/34

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri walks the track

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri walks the track
28/34

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
29/34

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Formula 1-themed topiary

Formula 1-themed topiary
30/34

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A member of the Ferrari team stands on the grid

A member of the Ferrari team stands on the grid
31/34

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Renault F1 bodywork outside the garage

Renault F1 bodywork outside the garage
32/34

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A view across one of the kerbs at Silverstone

A view across one of the kerbs at Silverstone
33/34

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 walks the track

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 walks the track
34/34

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

By:
Jul 30, 2020, 6:26 PM

Check out the best photos so far from Motorsport Images as the Formula 1 circus descends on Silverstone for the British Grand Prix.

Click on the images above to cycle through them.

Read Also:

Bottas to have rev lights changed to avoid start distractions

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event British GP
Sub-event Thursday
Author Charles Bradley

