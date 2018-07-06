Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis

Main News Photos Videos Shop Now
Previous Next
Formula 1 / British GP / Analysis

British GP: Latest F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

shares
comments
British GP: Latest F1 tech updates, direct from the garages
Giorgio Piola
By: Giorgio Piola
Co-author: Matt Somerfield
Jul 6, 2018, 8:48 PM

Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images reveal the all-important Formula 1 technical updates on show in the Silverstone pitlane at the British Grand Prix.

Slider
List

Toro Rosso STR13 mirror

Toro Rosso STR13 mirror
1/19

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Toro Rosso has unveiled a new set of wing mirrors which follow the same design concept as those used by Ferrari since the start of the season. The open-faced mirror housings improve flow around the mirror itself and its surroundings.

Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37

Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37
2/19

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Flo-viz is painted on the rear wing endplate of the Sauber as the team establishes whether the large strake added in the middle of the element is performing the task expected of it.

Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33

Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33
3/19

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Alonso re-trials the prototype front wing which first appeared in Austrian GP Free Practice. Flo-viz is painted on the wing to help the designers understand if it’s performing as expected.

Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14

Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14
4/19

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Kiel probe arrays are mounted behind the front wheels on the RB14 during FP1 as the team looks to collect data.

Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H

Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H
5/19

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A rear view of the SF71H showing off the spoon-shaped rear wing and tapered engine cover cooling solution.

Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33

Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33
6/19

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Stoffel Vandorne testing a prototype front brake duct again, having already given it a run out in Austria.

Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 front suspension detail

Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 front suspension detail
7/19

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A Renault mechanic makes an adjustment to the RS18 in the pitlane.

McLaren MCL33 front brake duct with aero paint

McLaren MCL33 front brake duct with aero paint
8/19

Photo by: Rubio / Sutton Images

A close-up of the MCL33’s front brake duct sprayed with flo-viz paint.

McLaren MCL33 nose and front wing

McLaren MCL33 nose and front wing
9/19

Photo by: Mark Sutton

The underside of the prototype front wing mounted on the McLaren MCL33 has been painted in the flo-viz, as seen on the strakes.

Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 with aero sensor

Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 with aero sensor
10/19

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

The STR13 with a kiel probe array mounted behind the left front wheel to collect data.

Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren

Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren
11/19

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Stoffel Vandorne climbs out of his MCL33, of which the halo has been painted with flo-viz paint.

Ferrari SF71H diffuser detail

Ferrari SF71H diffuser detail
12/19

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A close-up view of the outboard section of the SF71H’s diffuser, which since its update has more than a hint of Red Bull design about it.

Red Bull Racing RB14 front suspension detail

Red Bull Racing RB14 front suspension detail
13/19

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A look at Red Bull’s turning vanes, note the metal support which bridges the vanes to the bargeboards just behind.

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 front wing

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 front wing
14/19

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The front wing and left-hand sidepod bodywork removed from the Mercedes W09.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09 mirror

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09 mirror
15/19

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes added an extra mirror and housing beneath the new mirror and stalks that were introduced in Austria. A thermal-imaging camera is also housed within.

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 front suspension

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 front suspension
16/19

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A UV light is used to show up the true effect of the flo-viz that’s been painted on the Mercedes W09’s front brake duct and suspension.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09 mirror

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09 mirror
17/19

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A rearward shot of the additional mirror mounted on the W09 during Free Practice.

Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14

Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14
18/19

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The front wing mounted on Daniel Ricciardo’s car has an extreme cutout, creating a curvature in the upper flaps. The Kiel probe arrays mounted behind the front wheels collect data on how the airflow is affected by this change.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14 front wing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14 front wing
19/19

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

As a comparison this is the wing mounted on Max Verstappen’s car which features the conventional flap design.

Next Formula 1 article
FIA takes action to stop drivers abusing track limits at Club

Previous article

FIA takes action to stop drivers abusing track limits at Club

Next article

Hamilton: Silverstone's new DRS zone "pointless", "dangerous"

Hamilton: Silverstone's new DRS zone "pointless", "dangerous"

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event British GP
Location Silverstone
Author Giorgio Piola
Article type Analysis

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
A closer look at the F1 2018 game 02:31
Formula 1

A closer look at the F1 2018 game

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again 02:01
Formula 1

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again

Shop Our Store
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis

Shop Now

News in depth
Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing
Formula 1

Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things
Formula 1

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things "back to normal"

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.