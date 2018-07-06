British GP: Latest F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

Toro Rosso STR13 mirror 1 / 19 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Toro Rosso has unveiled a new set of wing mirrors which follow the same design concept as those used by Ferrari since the start of the season. The open-faced mirror housings improve flow around the mirror itself and its surroundings.

Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37 2 / 19 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images Flo-viz is painted on the rear wing endplate of the Sauber as the team establishes whether the large strake added in the middle of the element is performing the task expected of it.

Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33 3 / 19 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images Alonso re-trials the prototype front wing which first appeared in Austrian GP Free Practice. Flo-viz is painted on the wing to help the designers understand if it’s performing as expected.

Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14 4 / 19 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images Kiel probe arrays are mounted behind the front wheels on the RB14 during FP1 as the team looks to collect data.

Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H 5 / 19 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images A rear view of the SF71H showing off the spoon-shaped rear wing and tapered engine cover cooling solution.

Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33 6 / 19 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images Stoffel Vandorne testing a prototype front brake duct again, having already given it a run out in Austria.

Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 front suspension detail 7 / 19 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images A Renault mechanic makes an adjustment to the RS18 in the pitlane.

McLaren MCL33 front brake duct with aero paint 8 / 19 Photo by: Rubio / Sutton Images A close-up of the MCL33’s front brake duct sprayed with flo-viz paint.

McLaren MCL33 nose and front wing 9 / 19 Photo by: Mark Sutton The underside of the prototype front wing mounted on the McLaren MCL33 has been painted in the flo-viz, as seen on the strakes.

Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 with aero sensor 10 / 19 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images The STR13 with a kiel probe array mounted behind the left front wheel to collect data.

Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren 11 / 19 Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images Stoffel Vandorne climbs out of his MCL33, of which the halo has been painted with flo-viz paint.

Ferrari SF71H diffuser detail 12 / 19 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images A close-up view of the outboard section of the SF71H’s diffuser, which since its update has more than a hint of Red Bull design about it.

Red Bull Racing RB14 front suspension detail 13 / 19 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images A look at Red Bull’s turning vanes, note the metal support which bridges the vanes to the bargeboards just behind.

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 front wing 14 / 19 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The front wing and left-hand sidepod bodywork removed from the Mercedes W09.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09 mirror 15 / 19 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Mercedes added an extra mirror and housing beneath the new mirror and stalks that were introduced in Austria. A thermal-imaging camera is also housed within.

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 front suspension 16 / 19 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A UV light is used to show up the true effect of the flo-viz that’s been painted on the Mercedes W09’s front brake duct and suspension.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09 mirror 17 / 19 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A rearward shot of the additional mirror mounted on the W09 during Free Practice.

Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14 18 / 19 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The front wing mounted on Daniel Ricciardo’s car has an extreme cutout, creating a curvature in the upper flaps. The Kiel probe arrays mounted behind the front wheels collect data on how the airflow is affected by this change.