Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis

Formula 1 British GP Analysis

British GP: Latest F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

By: Giorgio Piola, Technical Editor
Co-author: Matt Somerfield, Technical Writer
06/07/2018 08:48
Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images reveal the all-important Formula 1 technical updates on show in the Silverstone pitlane at the British Grand Prix.

Toro Rosso STR13 mirror

Toro Rosso STR13 mirror
1/19

Toro Rosso has unveiled a new set of wing mirrors which follow the same design concept as those used by Ferrari since the start of the season. The open-faced mirror housings improve flow around the mirror itself and its surroundings.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37

Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37
2/19

Flo-viz is painted on the rear wing endplate of the Sauber as the team establishes whether the large strake added in the middle of the element is performing the task expected of it.

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33

Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33
3/19

Alonso re-trials the prototype front wing which first appeared in Austrian GP Free Practice. Flo-viz is painted on the wing to help the designers understand if it’s performing as expected.

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14

Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14
4/19

Kiel probe arrays are mounted behind the front wheels on the RB14 during FP1 as the team looks to collect data.

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H

Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H
5/19

A rear view of the SF71H showing off the spoon-shaped rear wing and tapered engine cover cooling solution.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33

Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33
6/19

Stoffel Vandorne testing a prototype front brake duct again, having already given it a run out in Austria.

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 front suspension detail

Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 front suspension detail
7/19

A Renault mechanic makes an adjustment to the RS18 in the pitlane.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

McLaren MCL33 front brake duct with aero paint

McLaren MCL33 front brake duct with aero paint
8/19

A close-up of the MCL33’s front brake duct sprayed with flo-viz paint.

Photo by: Jose Rubio / Sutton Images

McLaren MCL33 nose and front wing

McLaren MCL33 nose and front wing
9/19

The underside of the prototype front wing mounted on the McLaren MCL33 has been painted in the flo-viz, as seen on the strakes.

Photo by: Mark Sutton

Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 with aero sensor

Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 with aero sensor
10/19

The STR13 with a kiel probe array mounted behind the left front wheel to collect data.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren

Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren
11/19

Stoffel Vandorne climbs out of his MCL33, of which the halo has been painted with flo-viz paint.

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Ferrari SF71H diffuser detail

Ferrari SF71H diffuser detail
12/19

A close-up view of the outboard section of the SF71H’s diffuser, which since its update has more than a hint of Red Bull design about it.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Red Bull Racing RB14 front suspension detail

Red Bull Racing RB14 front suspension detail
13/19

A look at Red Bull’s turning vanes, note the metal support which bridges the vanes to the bargeboards just behind.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 front wing

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 front wing
14/19

The front wing and left-hand sidepod bodywork removed from the Mercedes W09.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09 mirror

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09 mirror
15/19

Mercedes added an extra mirror and housing beneath the new mirror and stalks that were introduced in Austria. A thermal-imaging camera is also housed within.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 front suspension

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 front suspension
16/19

A UV light is used to show up the true effect of the flo-viz that’s been painted on the Mercedes W09’s front brake duct and suspension.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09 mirror

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09 mirror
17/19

A rearward shot of the additional mirror mounted on the W09 during Free Practice.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14

Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14
18/19

The front wing mounted on Daniel Ricciardo’s car has an extreme cutout, creating a curvature in the upper flaps. The Kiel probe arrays mounted behind the front wheels collect data on how the airflow is affected by this change.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14 front wing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14 front wing
19/19

As a comparison this is the wing mounted on Max Verstappen’s car which features the conventional flap design.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event British GP
Track Silverstone
Article type Analysis
Topic Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
