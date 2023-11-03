Brazilian Grand Prix signs F1 contract to 2030

The championship returned to the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace in 1990, after a switch to Rio de Janeiro 12 years previously, and in 2020 event officials renewed terms with F1 for another five years.

Previously, the venue did not pay a hosting fee. But that revised deal until 2025 came at a cost of £2.7million per year. As such, the event was renamed as the Sao Paulo GP to reflect the city’s financial outlay.

This time around, amid F1’s popularity and commercial boom inspired by Netflix’s Drive to Survive, officials have moved early to extend the agreement again to keep the round on the calendar until 2030.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “I am delighted to announce we will be staying at Interlagos until 2030, and I can’t wait for many more years of the wonderful atmosphere that the Brazilian fans bring.

“Brazil has such a rich racing heritage, and this iconic circuit is a favourite of drivers and fans around the world. It embodies everything that is great about racing, and we look forward to seeing how it develops over the years to come to create an even better experience.”

The 2.7-mile lap is widely popular among drivers for its elevation and overtaking possibilities.

The GP was at risk of interruption last year amid the incumbent far-right populist Jair Bolsonaro losing the presidential election and roads being blocked as part of subsequent protests.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36, leads Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42

Bolsonaro was also an advocate of the race returning to Rio, a proposal that faced major resistance on environmental grounds owing to a need to clear areas of the Camboata forest to build a new circuit.

In 2021, a year after the Brazilian GP was cancelled amid the global pandemic, a judge suspended the contract between F1 and Sao Paulo due to a legal challenge regarding public funds being used to secure the race’s future. Previously, public money had only been put towards renovating the track.

The Interlagos venue has gained major recent investment so it can branch out into hosting other events, including concerts.