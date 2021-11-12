Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP News

Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

By:

Interlagos plays host to the 19th round of the 2021 Formula 1 season. Here's how you can watch qualifying for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

As part of a new experiment conducted by F1 this year, the three-part qualifying session we are all familiar with will take place on Friday evening and set the grid for Saturday's sprint race.

The results of the sprint race will determine the starting order for the grand prix on Sunday.

What time does qualifying for the Brazilian Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Brazilian Grand Prix will begin at 16:00 local time (-3 GMT) at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace. The three-part session will last approximately one hour.

  • Date: Friday, November 12, 2021 
  • Start time: 19:00 GMT / 20:00 CET / 21:00 SAT / 22:00 EAT / 14:00 ET / 11:00 PT / 06:00 AEDT (Saturday) / 04:00 JST (Saturday) / 00:30 IST (Saturday)

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

15:30

16:30

10:30

07:30

02:30¹

00:30¹

21:00

Qualifying

 19:00

20:00

 14:00

11:00

 06:00¹

04:00¹

00:30¹

Practice 2

15:00

16:00

10:00

 07:00

02:00¹

 00:00¹

20:30

Sprint

19:30

20:30

14:30

11:30

 06:30¹

04:30¹

01:00¹

Race 

17:00

18:00

12:00

09:00

04:00¹

02:00¹

 22:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat
  • Finland - MTV
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Ziggo
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Eleven Sports
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viasat
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN/ABC network
  • Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Russia - Match TV
  • Turkey - S Sport
  • Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK), Movistar (Spain), Disney+ Hotstar (India) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Interlagos throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

