Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

As part of a new experiment conducted by F1 this year, the three-part qualifying session we are all familiar with will take place on Friday evening and set the grid for Saturday's sprint race.

The results of the sprint race will determine the starting order for the grand prix on Sunday.

What time does qualifying for the Brazilian Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Brazilian Grand Prix will begin at 16:00 local time (-3 GMT) at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace. The three-part session will last approximately one hour.

Date : Friday, November 12, 2021

: Friday, November 12, 2021 Start time: 19:00 GMT / 20:00 CET / 21:00 SAT / 22:00 EAT / 14:00 ET / 11:00 PT / 06:00 AEDT (Saturday) / 04:00 JST (Saturday) / 00:30 IST (Saturday)

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 15:30 16:30 10:30 07:30 02:30¹ 00:30¹ 21:00 Qualifying 19:00 20:00 14:00 11:00 06:00¹ 04:00¹ 00:30¹ Practice 2 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 02:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 Sprint 19:30 20:30 14:30 11:30 06:30¹ 04:30¹ 01:00¹ Race 17:00 18:00 12:00 09:00 04:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat

Finland - MTV

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Ziggo

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Eleven Sports

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viasat

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN/ABC network

Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Russia - Match TV

Turkey - S Sport

Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK), Movistar (Spain), Disney+ Hotstar (India) also offer their own on-demand service.

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Interlagos throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.