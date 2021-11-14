Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP News

Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

By:

Sao Paulo returns to the Formula 1 calendar after nearly two years this weekend. Here's how you can watch Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix.

Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas will start from pole position after holding off Red Bull's Max Verstappen in an entertaining sprint race on Saturday.

Verstappen will be wary of title rival Lewis Hamilton, who charged from last on the grid to fifth in the 24-lap contest and will take the start in 10th after a five-place grid drop.

When is the Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix

The 2021 Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix will begin at 14:00 local time (-3 GMT) at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace

  • Date: Sunday, November 14, 2021 
  • Start time: 17:00 GMT / 18:00 CEST / 19:00 SAT / 20:00 EAT / 12:00 ET / 09:00 PT / 04:00 AEDT (Monday) / 02:00 JST (Monday) / 22:30 IST

2021 Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

15:30

16:30

10:30

07:30

02:30¹

00:30¹

21:00

Qualifying

 19:00

20:00

 14:00

11:00

 06:00¹

04:00¹

00:30¹

Practice 2

15:00

16:00

10:00

 07:00

02:00¹

 00:00¹

20:30

Sprint

19:30

20:30

14:30

11:30

 06:30¹

04:30¹

01:00¹

Race 

17:00

18:00

12:00

09:00

04:00¹

02:00¹

 22:30

How can I watch the Brazilian Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat
  • Finland - MTV
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Ziggo
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Eleven Sports
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viasat
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN2
  • Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Russia - Match TV
  • Turkey - S Sport
  • Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the Brazilian Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

Brazilian Grand Prix - Starting grid:

Cla Driver Chassis
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari
4 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren
6 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari
7 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri
8 France Esteban Ocon Alpine
9 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin
10 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren
12 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine
13 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo
14 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin
15 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams
17 United Kingdom George Russell Williams
18 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo
19 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas
