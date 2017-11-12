Global
Formula 1 Brazilian GP Race report

Brazilian GP: Vettel wins as Hamilton recovers to fourth

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-Benz F1 W08 and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF70H battle at the start of the race
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF70H leads at the start of the race
Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C36 and Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB13 battle
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-Benz F1 W08
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-Benz F1 W08 battles with Felipe Massa, Williams FW40
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W08, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF70H, Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF70H, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB13, Sergio Perez, Sahara Force India F1 VJM10, the rest of the field at the start
Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF70H
Esteban Ocon, Sahara Force India F1 VJM10 crash
The car of Esteban Ocon, Sahara Force India F1 VJM10 is recovered after a crash
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-17 and Esteban Ocon, Sahara Force India F1 VJM10 crash
By: Lawrence Barretto, Journalist
12/11/2017 05:43

Sebastian Vettel secured his fifth victory of the 2017 Formula 1 season in the Brazilian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton recovered to fourth position.

Vettel passed pole-sitter Valtteri Bottas down the inside into Turn 1 and had the pace to fend off an attack from his Mercedes rival to secure Ferrari's first victory since Hungary in July.

Bottas crossed the line second, 2.7 seconds adrift, with Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen holding off a charging Hamilton, who had started from the pitlane, to finish third for the third race in succession.

Vettel made a great start from second on the grid and though Bottas gave him a squeeze into Turn 1, the Ferrari driver made it stick to take the lead.

Further down the field, Kevin Magnussen squeezed Stoffel Vandoorne towards Daniel Ricciardo, causing a collision and bringing out the safety car.

Ricciardo was spun round, dropping him to the back of the field, but he continued while Vandoorne and Magnussen retired.

At the restart, Vettel retained the lead from Bottas, Raikkonen and Max Verstappen, with Felipe Massa delighting his home crowd with a pass around the outside of Fernando Alonso into Turn 1 for fifth.

Hamilton, running on soft tyres, made good progress through the field and was up into the points by lap nine, passing Pierre Gasly for 10th.

Bottas was the first to pit for softs, with Vettel pitting a lap later and rejoining just ahead of the Mercedes driver, managing to hold him off into Turn 4.

As those who started the race on the supersofts pitted, Hamilton inherited the lead and pushed on until lap 43, when he pitted, rejoining 15th - 19 seconds behind Vettel.

The four-time world champion was the fastest driver on the track, catching and passing Verstappen around the outside on the run to Turn 4 with 12 laps to go.

He then rapidly caught Raikkonen but a lock-up into Turn 1 dropped him back and his challenge faded.

Verstappen, who struggled with his tyres in the closing stages leading to a late stop for supersofts, was fifth ahead of Red Bull teammate Ricciardo.

Massa held off Fernando Alonso to take seventh in his final Brazilian Grand Prix and penultimate race of his Formula 1 career.

Sergio Perez took ninth, crossing the line a fraction behind Alonso, with Nico Hulkenberg scoring Renault's first point since Singapore with 10th.

Esteban Ocon suffered the first retirement of his Formula 1 career after being tagged by Romain Grosjean, who lost control of his Haas at Turn 5 on lap one.

Grosjean continued, but was handed a 10-second time penalty for causing a collision, and ultimately finished 15th.  

ClaDriverChassisEngineTime
1 germany Sebastian Vettel  Ferrari Ferrari 1'31:26.260
2 finland Valtteri Bottas  Mercedes Mercedes 2.762
3 finland Kimi Raikkonen  Ferrari Ferrari 4.600
4 united_kingdom Lewis Hamilton  Mercedes Mercedes 5.468
5 netherlands Max Verstappen  Red Bull TAG 32.940
6 australia Daniel Ricciardo  Red Bull TAG 48.691
7 brazil Felipe Massa  Williams Mercedes 68.882
8 spain Fernando Alonso  McLaren Honda 69.363
9 mexico Sergio Perez  Force India Mercedes 69.500
10 germany Nico Hulkenberg  Renault Renault 1 lap
11 spain Carlos Sainz  Renault Renault 1 lap
12 france Pierre Gasly  Toro Rosso Renault 1 lap
13 sweden Marcus Ericsson  Sauber Ferrari 1 lap
14 germany Pascal Wehrlein  Sauber Ferrari 1 lap
15 france Romain Grosjean  Haas Ferrari 2 laps
16 canada Lance Stroll  Williams Mercedes 2 laps
  new_zealand Brendon Hartley  Toro Rosso Renault  
  france Esteban Ocon  Force India Mercedes  
  denmark Kevin Magnussen  Haas Ferrari  
  belgium Stoffel Vandoorne  McLaren Honda  
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event Brazilian GP
Sub-event Sunday race
Track Interlagos
Article type Race report
