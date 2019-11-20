Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP / Top List

Brazilian GP: Best of team radio

shares
comments
Brazilian GP: Best of team radio
By:
Nov 20, 2019, 5:13 AM

Selected radio messages from a thrilling Brazilian Grand Prix at the Interlagos Circuit.

Slider
List

Ricciardo tries to pass Magnussen into turn 4, but the two make contact

Ricciardo tries to pass Magnussen into turn 4, but the two make contact
1/12

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Ricciardo: “I might have front wing damage.”
Magnussen: “****** idiot.

Kubica and Verstappen nearly touch at the pit exit

Kubica and Verstappen nearly touch at the pit exit
2/12

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Williams to Kubica: “Traffic, traffic, traffic.”
Verstappen: “What the *** did they do?”

Hamilton is passed by Verstappen shortly after the first pitstops

Hamilton is passed by Verstappen shortly after the first pitstops
3/12

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Hamilton: “Come on guys! Give me the information when my ***** battery’s dead. ****”

Leclerc and Vettel’s races end in disaster

Leclerc and Vettel’s races end in disaster
4/12

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Vettel: “I’ve a puncture! What the hell is he doing!? Sorry!”
Leclerc: “What the hell!? Come on!”
Team: “Sorry about that.”
Vettel: Mein got muss dass sein? So ein ***** aber auch! Nice job!”

Stroll has to retire from the race

Stroll has to retire from the race
5/12

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Stroll: “I got some debris under the floor! ****. Yep, I got debris under the floor.”
Team: “Copy that, still all okay. All pressures okay. Keep going, keep going.”
Stroll: “No, no. I can’t.”
Team: “OK, park it where safe. Park it where safe.”
Stroll: “Aargh!”

Hamilton spins around Albon on the last lap

Hamilton spins around Albon on the last lap
6/12

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Albon: “All he had to do was **** wait three more corners.”
Team: “Yeah, I know mate. I’m sorry. Fail 84, fail….”
Albon: "Arghhhhhh.

Verstappen wins from pole

Verstappen wins from pole
7/12

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Team: “Mate, that’s the race win! That is the race win! You absolutely bossed it! Magic today! Absolutely bossed it! Fantastic!”
Verstappen: “Ha ha. We did it as a team guys, unbelievable. Ha ha. What a race. Oh, I loved it!
Horner: “Redemption Max! Absolute redemption for last year. Brilliant race, brilliant race!”
Verstappen: “Exactly and I think the way we fought for it made it ever better. Ha ha. Thank you guys! Great day!”

Gasly celebrates maiden podium

Gasly celebrates maiden podium
8/12

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Gasly: “Ooow waaa!”
Team: “P2, P2”
Gasly: “Ooowaaaa!”
Team: “Woohoo!”
Gasly: “Wooowwaaahwaa! Wooowaaa!”
Team: “Good job, Pierre!”
Gasly: “Waaaaah! Yaaaah! Waaaaah! Incredible ha ha.”
Team: “Unbelievable! What a day! You drove like a legend. Fantastic!”
Gasly: “Oh my god! Oh my god! This is the best day of my life.”
Team: “Oh man.”
Gasly: “Guys, thank you, thank you, thank you so much.”
Team: “Amazing.”
Gasly: “Yeah amazing! You guys are amazing! Merci!”

Sainz rises from last to finish fourth, which became third after Hamilton’s penalty

Sainz rises from last to finish fourth, which became third after Hamilton’s penalty
9/12

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Team: “Yes! Great job mate! P4! Who thought it? I am a big fan of your work.”
Sainz: “Oh! Can’t believe it guys!”
Sainz: “Scenario 1 mate, scenario 1. Unbelievable drive! P20 to P4!”
Team: “I cannot believe it! As simple as that! Wooaah! What a drive! Thank you guys.”
Sainz: “Perfect execution. Good risk/reward. Amazing, amazing. Thank you guys. What do you think? Do you think that was a smooth operatooooor?"
Team: “Hah ah haha. Smoooth operator!”
Sainz: “Smooth operatooooor! I think that was the smoothest operation of my life!”
Team: “Haha yeah man, you sent them!”

Raikkonen isn’t too pleased with his Brazilian GP showing

Raikkonen isn’t too pleased with his Brazilian GP showing
10/12

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Raikkonen: “Aah, what a shame.”
Team: “Ah I know, I know. P5, P5.”
Raikkonen: “Yeah, I got so much understeer behind the cars, the last set...when I got too close it was difficult to follow.”
Team: “But anyway, P5 Kimi. Fantastic result! Antonio is P6, so for the team it’s a great result.”
Raikkonen: “Yeah.”
Team: “Good job, good job mate.”Raikkonen: Yeah.

Norris is praised for contributing to Sainz’s result

Norris is praised for contributing to Sainz’s result
11/12

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Team: “What you did with Carlos was massively helpful to Carlos’s result as well, and that’s noted from us all here.”
Norris: “Yeah but I mean I don’t do it out of choice. I do it ‘cause I’m ******* slow!”
Team: “Mate, you are not ****** slow. The hard is just a really tough tyre.”

Albon misses out on a first podium

Albon misses out on a first podium
12/12

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Team: “Mate, you did an excellent job today.”
Horner: “Hard luck. Hard luck, Alex. That was robbed at the end there.”
Albon: “Aargh! Um...on to the next one I guess. Are you kidding me? To be honest I don’t know...I need to see it again. I don’t know.”
Team: “Yeah mate, I know. It’s under investigation.”
Horner: “Chin up, Alex! You drove a great race today.”
Albon: “No, no, no, no. aarghh! But thank you everyone. It would have been really good to...congratulations anyway. Well done to Max! And you still have a toro rosso in second so….it’s not too bad I guess.”

Next article
Miami GP “buys three to six months” as mayor’s veto is upheld

Previous article

Miami GP “buys three to six months” as mayor’s veto is upheld
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Brazilian GP
Author Rachit Thukral

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
9 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
IndyCar

Carpenter ends Hulkenberg IndyCar speculation

2
Formula 1

Why Sainz escaped penalty for "muscle memory" DRS use

3
Formula 1

F1 considers rule change to recreate Brazil GP restart magic

4
MotoGP

Marquez puzzled by “strange” Valencia test crash

5
MotoGP

Rossi: New Yamaha engine still "long way" off rivals

Latest videos

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP

When Hakkinen told Senna he needed ‘bigger balls’ 05:36
Formula 1

When Hakkinen told Senna he needed ‘bigger balls’

Driving an F1 car for the first time: Tom Gamble's McLaren test 10:01
Formula 1

Driving an F1 car for the first time: Tom Gamble's McLaren test

Fernando Alonso: Renault F1 Roadshow 2009 06:13
Formula 1

Fernando Alonso: Renault F1 Roadshow 2009

Latest news

Brazilian GP: Best of team radio
F1

Brazilian GP: Best of team radio

Miami GP “buys three to six months” as mayor’s veto is upheld
F1

Miami GP “buys three to six months” as mayor’s veto is upheld

Carpenter ends Hulkenberg IndyCar speculation
Indy

Carpenter ends Hulkenberg IndyCar speculation

Why Sainz escaped penalty for "muscle memory" DRS use
F1

Why Sainz escaped penalty for "muscle memory" DRS use

Bottas faced with threat of grid drop for Abu Dhabi
F1

Bottas faced with threat of grid drop for Abu Dhabi

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.