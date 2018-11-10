Brazilian GP: Starting grid in pictures
Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2018 Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos, the 19th round of the Formula 1 World Championship. Click on the images below to cycle through the grid…
1: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'07.281
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
2: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, 1'07.374
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
3: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'07.441
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
4: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H, 1'07.456
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
5: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'07.778
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
6: Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37, 1'08.296
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
7: Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37, 1'08.492
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
8: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'08.517
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
9: Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, 1'09.029
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
10: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'08.659
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
11: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'07.780 (inc 5-place grid penalty)
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
12: Sergio Perez, Racing Point Force India VJM11, 1'08.741
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
13: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'08.834
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
14: Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41, 1'10.381
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
15: Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'09.269
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
16: Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso STR13, 1'09.280
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
17: Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33, 1'09.402
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
18: Esteban Ocon, Racing Point Force India VJM11, 1'08.770 (inc 5-place grid penalty)
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
19: Lance Stroll, Williams FW41, 1'09.441
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
20: Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33, 1'09.601
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
