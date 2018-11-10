Sign in
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP / Special feature

Brazilian GP: Starting grid in pictures

Brazilian GP: Starting grid in pictures
Charles Bradley
By: Charles Bradley
1h ago

Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2018 Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos, the 19th round of the Formula 1 World Championship. Click on the images below to cycle through the grid…

Slider
List

1: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'07.281

1: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'07.281
1/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

2: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, 1'07.374

2: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, 1'07.374
2/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

3: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'07.441

3: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'07.441
3/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

4: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H, 1'07.456

4: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H, 1'07.456
4/20

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

5: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'07.778

5: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'07.778
5/20

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

6: Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37, 1'08.296

6: Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37, 1'08.296
6/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

7: Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37, 1'08.492

7: Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37, 1'08.492
7/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

8: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'08.517

8: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'08.517
8/20

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

9: Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, 1'09.029

9: Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, 1'09.029
9/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

10: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'08.659

10: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'08.659
10/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

11: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'07.780 (inc 5-place grid penalty)

11: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'07.780 (inc 5-place grid penalty)
11/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

12: Sergio Perez, Racing Point Force India VJM11, 1'08.741

12: Sergio Perez, Racing Point Force India VJM11, 1'08.741
12/20

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

13: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'08.834

13: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'08.834
13/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

14: Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41, 1'10.381

14: Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41, 1'10.381
14/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

15: Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'09.269

15: Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'09.269
15/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

16: Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso STR13, 1'09.280

16: Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso STR13, 1'09.280
16/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

17: Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33, 1'09.402

17: Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33, 1'09.402
17/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

18: Esteban Ocon, Racing Point Force India VJM11, 1'08.770 (inc 5-place grid penalty)

18: Esteban Ocon, Racing Point Force India VJM11, 1'08.770 (inc 5-place grid penalty)
18/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

19: Lance Stroll, Williams FW41, 1'09.441

19: Lance Stroll, Williams FW41, 1'09.441
19/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

20: Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33, 1'09.601

20: Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33, 1'09.601
20/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Russell set for first Williams test in Abu Dhabi

Russell set for first Williams test in Abu Dhabi

Magnussen now one reprimand away from grid penalty

Magnussen now one reprimand away from grid penalty
About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Brazilian GP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now , Sebastian Vettel Shop Now , Valtteri Bottas Shop Now
Teams Ferrari Shop Now , Mercedes Shop Now
Author Charles Bradley
Article type Special feature

