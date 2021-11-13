Tickets Subscribe
Previous / F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes sprint pole in Brazil Next / The key issues behind the Hamilton/Verstappen F1 investigations
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP News

Brazilian GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel

By:

The sprint qualifying race will make its third and final appearance of the 2021 Formula 1 season during the Brazilian Grand Prix. Here's how you can watch it.

Brazilian GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton originally qualified on pole position for the sprint race but has been sent to the back of the grid for a technical infringement.

This promotes his title rival Max Verstappen (Red Bull) to the head of the grid, with Valtteri Bottas joining him on the front row in the other Mercedes.

What time does the sprint qualifying race start at the Brazilian GP?

The sprint qualifying race for the Brazilian GP will kick off at 4.30pm local time (-3 GMT) on Saturday and is expected to last roughly 30 minutes - barring any red flags or prolonged interruptions.

  • Date: Saturday, November 13, 2021 
  • Start time: 19:30 GMT / 20:30 CEST / 21:30 SAT / 22:30 EAT / 14:30 ET / 11:30 PT / 06:30 AEDT (Sunday) / 04:30 JST (Sunday) / 01:00 IST (Sunday)

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

15:30

16:30

10:30

07:30

02:30¹

00:30¹

21:00

Qualifying

 19:00

20:00

 14:00

11:00

 06:00¹

04:00¹

00:30¹

Practice 2

15:00

16:00

10:00

 07:00

02:00¹

 00:00¹

20:30

Sprint

19:30

20:30

14:30

11:30

 06:30¹

04:30¹

01:00¹

Race 

17:00

18:00

12:00

09:00

04:00¹

02:00¹

 22:30

How many laps will the sprint qualifying race be at the Brazilian GP?

The Interlagos sprint race will run to 24 laps. As a rule, all sprint races must last 100km, with the lap count decided accordingly. 

For comparison, a full-distance grand prix is held over 305-310km.

Do points get awarded for the sprint qualifying races?

Yes, F1 will offer points for top finishers in the sprint race. The winner will take home three points, the second-placed driver will get two points, and the third-placed finisher will be awarded a single point.

This means that a maximum of 29 points will be up for grabs for drivers across the weekend, including 25 for the win, three for pole position in the sprint race and the bonus point for the fastest lap in the grand prix.

How can I watch the Brazilian GP sprint qualifying race?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat
  • Finland - MTV
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Ziggo
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Eleven Sports
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viasat
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Russia - Match TV
  • Turkey - S Sport
  • Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Brazilian GP Sprint - Starting grid

Cla # Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 44 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'07.934  
2 33 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'08.372 0.438
3 77 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1'08.469 0.535
4 11 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'08.483 0.549
5 10 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'08.777 0.843
6 55 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'08.826 0.892
7 16 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'08.960 1.026
8 4 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'08.980 1.046
9 3 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'09.039 1.105
10 14 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'09.113 1.179
11 31 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'09.189 1.255
12 5 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'09.399 1.465
13 22 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'09.483 1.549
14 7 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1'09.503 1.569
15 99 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1'10.227 2.293
16 18 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'09.663 1.729
17 6 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'09.897 1.963
18 63 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 1'09.953 2.019
19 47 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'10.329 2.395
20 9 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 1'10.589 2.655
View full results
Load comments
