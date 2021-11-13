Brazilian GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton originally qualified on pole position for the sprint race but has been sent to the back of the grid for a technical infringement.

This promotes his title rival Max Verstappen (Red Bull) to the head of the grid, with Valtteri Bottas joining him on the front row in the other Mercedes.

What time does the sprint qualifying race start at the Brazilian GP?

The sprint qualifying race for the Brazilian GP will kick off at 4.30pm local time (-3 GMT) on Saturday and is expected to last roughly 30 minutes - barring any red flags or prolonged interruptions.

Date : Saturday, November 13, 2021

: Saturday, November 13, 2021 Start time: 19:30 GMT / 20:30 CEST / 21:30 SAT / 22:30 EAT / 14:30 ET / 11:30 PT / 06:30 AEDT (Sunday) / 04:30 JST (Sunday) / 01:00 IST (Sunday)

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 15:30 16:30 10:30 07:30 02:30¹ 00:30¹ 21:00 Qualifying 19:00 20:00 14:00 11:00 06:00¹ 04:00¹ 00:30¹ Practice 2 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 02:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 Sprint 19:30 20:30 14:30 11:30 06:30¹ 04:30¹ 01:00¹ Race 17:00 18:00 12:00 09:00 04:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30

How many laps will the sprint qualifying race be at the Brazilian GP?

The Interlagos sprint race will run to 24 laps. As a rule, all sprint races must last 100km, with the lap count decided accordingly.

For comparison, a full-distance grand prix is held over 305-310km.

Do points get awarded for the sprint qualifying races?

Yes, F1 will offer points for top finishers in the sprint race. The winner will take home three points, the second-placed driver will get two points, and the third-placed finisher will be awarded a single point.

This means that a maximum of 29 points will be up for grabs for drivers across the weekend, including 25 for the win, three for pole position in the sprint race and the bonus point for the fastest lap in the grand prix.

How can I watch the Brazilian GP sprint qualifying race?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat

Finland - MTV

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Ziggo

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Eleven Sports

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viasat

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Russia - Match TV

Turkey - S Sport

Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Brazilian GP Sprint - Starting grid