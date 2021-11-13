Brazilian GP: The latest F1 technical images on display

Red Bull Racing RB16B 1 / 21 Photo by: Giorgio Piola This shot of the Red Bull RB16B during its preparation is full of detail, including a look at the front brake duct, the inboard front suspension, the auxiliary oil tank mounted under the chassis, the radiator layout inside the sidepods and the saddle mounted cooler above the power unit.

Alpine A521 in the garage 2 / 21 A peek inside the Alpine garage as they begin to prepare the cars for action.

AlphaTauri AT02 airbox 3 / 21 The AlphaTauri AT02 tub sits in wait, as the power unit, radiators and other coolers need to be mounted.

Alpine A521 front 4 / 21 The Alpine mechanics prepare the front end of the A521 as they await the power units to arrive. We can see both the upper and lower impact-support spars ahead of the sidepods as there’s no bodywork in place to disguise them.

Alpine A521 gearbox 5 / 21 A huge amount of the Alpine A521’s gearbox carrier, rear suspension and rear brakes can be seen in detail in this shot.

Haas VF-21 gearbox detail 6 / 21 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Here we see the Haas VF21 gearbox carrier and rear crash structure without the suspension paraphernalia attached.

Aston Martin AMR21 7 / 21 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The front brake assembly during the build process on the Aston Martin AMR21, note the similar bell arrangement with the diamond-shaped drill pattern used to help guide the airflow through the assembly.

Ferrari SF21 detail 8 / 21 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A look at the stacked radiator layout within the Ferrari SF21’s sidepods.

Mercedes W12 front detail 9 / 21 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A look at the front end of the Mercedes W12, including some of the inboard suspension elements, one of the brake reservoirs and the steering rack.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B 10 / 21 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Still at altitude, but without the extreme requirements of Mexico, Red Bull has returned to a medium downforce setup in Brazil, once again utilising the spoon-shaped rear wing.

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21 11 / 21 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Showing the disparity from the front to the rear of the grid, Haas still has to carry a relatively high downforce package in Brazil.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M 12 / 21 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images McLaren also utilising a relatively high downforce package, complete with the double T-Wing arrangement.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 13 / 21 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Mercedes has also edged more towards a mid-downforce package, as denoted by the use of the Y-shaped T-Wing.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M 14 / 21 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images A great view of the McLaren MCL35’s bargeboard cluster and sidepod deflector, also note how the sidepod bodywork drops off as it hugs the radiators and coolers within.

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21 15 / 21 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Ferrari using a relatively large cooling outlet at the rear of the car, which you’ll note is subdivided by the horizontal vane beneath the upper wishbone.

Ferrari SF21 brake drum right 16 / 21 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The right-hand front brake drum arrangement on the Ferrari SF21 utilises the bypass cavity in order airflow channeled across the face of the assembly is exposed to the wheel rim.

Ferrari SF21 brake drum left 17 / 21 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The Ferrari appears to be set up asymmetrically, as on the left-hand side of the car the team have installed an enclosed-drum design, altering the aerodynamic and thermal interaction between it and the wheel rim.

Red Bull Racing R16B brake drum 18 / 21 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Red Bull has returned to their more conventional full bypass cavity with a thermal barrier applied to the panel, having run a more open configuration in Mexico.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B 19 / 21 Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images The bargeboard cluster on the Red Bull RB16B – note the feather-like top edge of the main vertical element.

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12 20 / 21 Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images The bargeboard cluster on the Mercedes W12 for comparative purposes.