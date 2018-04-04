Brawn's warning to himself on F1's new rules

The blueprints for Formula 1's 2021 rules package will be revealed at this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix. But the rulemakers must heed a warning from history and make sure they go far enough to make a difference.

Momentum is building towards Formula 1's next rules revolution in 2021, with Ross Brawn giving a sneak preview of the blueprint that will be unveiled in Bahrain later this week by revealing that mitigating the 'force field' of turbulent air that makes it so hard for cars to follow is high on the agenda.

It's a laudable and necessary objective but, in isolation, is not something that will make the racing significantly better. Let's hope Brawn has heeded his own warning from the past, and still recognises a weakness in himself that, if not overcome, will mean the overhaul he is charged with overseeing will not succeed.