Previous / F1 drivers need to sort gentleman's agreement themselves - Masi
Formula 1 / British GP News

Brawn: F1 won't "sell out" over sprint race future

By:

Formula 1 has explained that it will not force through sprint races beyond this season if the trials are not a success.

Brawn: F1 won't "sell out" over sprint race future

This weekend's British Grand Prix will pay host to F1's first sprint event, with a 100km race on Saturday deciding the grid for Sunday's main event.

F1 chiefs are confident that the shake-up to the weekend timetable will prove a hit with fans, and pave the way for it to look at hosting around six sprint events from 2022.

But Ross Brawn, F1's managing director of motorsport, says that grand prix bosses will only continue with the idea if it works for those who follow the championship.

He is mindful that traditional fans may not be in favour of the new format, and he is aware that if the sprint format does not appeal to a wider audience then there will be no point on pursuing it.

"We will never force this through if it is clearly not a success," he said. "There's no incentive in doing it if the audience don't engage, if we don't see a strong engagement from the fans, and we don't see the benefits.

"I think one of the great things about what's happening is that it is three races, it's not the season. In the past, F1 has always struggled with the fact that when it's made an adjustment, it's made it theoretically for the season.

"We all remember the [elimination] qualifying fiasco, a few years ago, which luckily sort of got corrected partway through the season. I think that was one that everybody forecast was going to be a struggle, and it turned out to be.

"So this is three events where we're going to trial this format. And if it's not a success, if we don't get the response we hope, then we'll put our hands up and then we'll stay where we are and we'll look at other initiatives."

The busy pre race grid

The busy pre race grid

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

If F1 does elect to continue with the sprint idea for 2022, then it will face a difficult choice in picking the right venues.

However, Brawn says that F1 will not simply 'sell out' by offering the sprint format to the highest bidders, as that would risk them being hosted at venues that might not be best for the fans.

"I think in any organisation you have people at each end of the scale," he said. "We have our commercial people beating the commercial drum, and we have our racing people beating the racing drum.

"So it will be up to Stefano [Domenicali] and myself, and one or two others, to make a recommendation of who should be the primary candidates, and the teams will have a say in that as well. But it will be a blend.

"I hope we can get the commercial benefit from all the venues that we go to, because then that will be a stronger argument for the teams to want to do it.

"So I don't think we will sell out on this, because it has to be a success. If we go to circuits where it doesn't work and it doesn't offer any overall benefit, then we know it will have a short life.

"I think we need to make sure we go to circuits where we can demonstrate the value of this and the excitement and success of it, and then we'll go from there."

F1 drivers need to sort gentleman's agreement themselves - Masi

F1 drivers need to sort gentleman's agreement themselves - Masi
F1 sprint timetable opens door for set-up "mess" - Ferrari British GP
Formula 1

F1 sprint timetable opens door for set-up "mess" - Ferrari

How F1 team photos acted as Hamilton's wake-up call
Video Inside
Formula 1

How F1 team photos acted as Hamilton's wake-up call

Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track Prime
Formula 1

Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism Prime

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

Forget the ridiculous ‘Mr Saturday’ tag. There’s more to George Russell than impressive qualifying statistics. This thrillingly complete young talent is driving Williams out of the doldrums even as he eyes a future at Mercedes, says Luke Smith.

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2021
The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Pedro Rodriguez Prime

The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Pedro Rodriguez

It's 50 years to the day since Pedro Rodriguez lost his life in an inconsequential sportscar race at the Norisring. To mark the anniversary, Motorsport.com picks out the 10 greatest races of the Mexican all-rounder.

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2021
Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless Prime

Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless

Silverstone will be the first trial of Formula 1's new sprint race format on Saturday, which sets the grid for Sunday's British Grand Prix. But one key decision means the history books will be unnecessarily warped for this and other repeat experiments.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2021
On this day: How Jean Alesi rocked F1 at Paul Ricard with Tyrrell Prime

On this day: How Jean Alesi rocked F1 at Paul Ricard with Tyrrell

Over 30 years ago an exciting young French talent not only swept to the Formula 3000 title but rocked F1 with Tyrrell too. Charles Bradley reminisces with Jean Alesi on 1989…

Formula 1
Jul 9, 2021
Why F1’s latest technical wrangling is nothing new Prime

Why F1’s latest technical wrangling is nothing new

F1 teams have been accusing each other of playing fast and loose with the technical rules for many years. And sometimes, reveals Pat Symonds, that provides a great excuse to fix something that wasn’t working in the first place…

Formula 1
Jul 9, 2021
Remembering Mexico's greatest F1 driver Pedro Rodriguez Prime

Remembering Mexico's greatest F1 driver Pedro Rodriguez

Pedro Rodriguez was killed 50 years ago this week, robbing Mexico of its brightest motor racing talent. A master of the Porsche 917, he had become one of the world’s top drivers, widely respected for his wet-weather ability and versatility across Formula 1 and sportscars.

Formula 1
Jul 8, 2021
The small changes behind Norris’ rise to F1 stardom Prime

The small changes behind Norris’ rise to F1 stardom

Lando Norris is arguably one of F1’s drivers of the year so far – he's barely put a wheel wrong all season. His McLaren bosses speak of him having “taken the next step” to becoming even better, a point he evidenced in Austria. Stuart Codling digs into the fine details that have helped him challenge for podiums on merit.

Formula 1
Jul 8, 2021
Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track Prime

Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track

OPINION: Fernando Alonso's lacklustre start to his Formula 1 comeback in 2021 raised questions about whether the same Spaniard many argue is one of the best drivers of the modern era was still in there. But recent events have shown the fire still burns inside the double world champion and that he still has the belief in himself to do the job.

Formula 1
Jul 8, 2021

