Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Boullier resigns as McLaren's racing director

shares
comments
Boullier resigns as McLaren's racing director
By: Scott Mitchell
Jul 4, 2018, 9:13 AM

Eric Boullier has resigned as McLaren's racing director, the Formula 1 team has announced.

Eric Boullier, McLaren Racing Director
Eric Boullier, Racing Director, McLaren
Eric Boullier, Racing Director, McLaren, and Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG, on the grid
Eric Boullier, Racing Director, McLaren at the raft race
Cyril Abiteboul, Renault Sport F1 Managing Director and Eric Boullier, McLaren Racing Director
Eric Boullier, Racing Director, McLaren
Eric Boullier, Racing Director, McLaren, and Fernando Alonso, McLaren, meet players from the Montreal Canadiens NHL Ice Hokey Team
Eric Boullier, Racing Director, McLaren
Eric Boullier, Racing Director, McLaren
Eric Boullier, Racing Director, McLaren
Eric Boullier, Racing Director, McLaren

McLaren targeted podiums in 2018 after splitting with Honda and joining Renault but has struggled with performance and missed development targets amid an aerodynamic problem on its car.

Boullier has faced mounting pressure in recent weeks as head of the racing operation and McLaren announced on Wednesday ahead of its home race at Silverstone that Boullier had resigned.

McLaren has revealed a "simplified technical leadership team" in his place, which includes creating a new role of sporting director for Indianapolis 500 winner Gil de Ferran.

"I am very proud to have worked with such a brilliant team over the past four years, but I recognise now is the right time for me to step down," said Boullier.

"I want to wish everyone at McLaren the best for the remainder of the season and for the future."

Other changes include McLaren chief operating officer Simon Roberts being put in charge of production, engineering and logistics and new performance director Andrea Stella being made responsible for trackside operations.

McLaren's F1 CEO Zak Brown said the overhaul was the result of a disappointing start to 2018, which he claimed were the result of "system and structural" causes that "require major change from within".

"The performance of the MCL33 in 2018 has not met the expectations of anyone at McLaren, especially our loyal fans," said Brown.

"This is not the fault of the hundreds of committed and hard-working men and women at McLaren.

"With today's announcement, we start to address those issues head on and take the first step on our road to recovery.

"I would like to take this opportunity on behalf of the entire team to thank Eric for his service and contribution to McLaren and wish him well in his future endeavours."

Boullier joined McLaren from Lotus at the start of 2014, and was tasked with leading the team back to race-winning form.

However, he oversaw just one podium at McLaren – in the opening race of the '14 season – as the team went on to suffer three terrible seasons with Honda.

Boullier was one of several significant McLaren players who talked up the quality of the team and its car during that barren spell with the Japanese manufacturer.

The exposure of McLaren's own problems since it joined Renault has thus intensified scrutiny of the team, and Boullier had to field questions about whether he would resign as recently as the French Grand Prix two weeks ago.

Asked if he felt responsibility for the failings of the 2018 car, and if that would lead to him stepping down, Boullier said: "Obviously, we are all responsible for the car performance.

"No, I will not resign. I've got my 20th year now in racing, I've won races and championships with every team I've managed before, including Formula 1, so this is some record that you cannot take away from me.

"I think we're on a journey. We are not where we want to be, we are not happy with where we are – but with the journey, with the new Renault engine partner, and a good team of people, we just need to make sure we are finding the issues with the car and correct them.

"We know where the issues with the car are. When you build a car, when you believe in a concept, you have to develop it and make sure you correct it for the next one."

Next Formula 1 article
McLaren's latest tech experiments in search for speed

Previous article

McLaren's latest tech experiments in search for speed

Next article

F1 needs to "take a position" in key 2021 Strategy Group meeting

F1 needs to "take a position" in key 2021 Strategy Group meeting

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams McLaren Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
A closer look at the F1 2018 game 02:31
Formula 1

A closer look at the F1 2018 game

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again 02:01
Formula 1

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again

Shop Our Store

McLaren

Shop Now

News in depth
Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing
Formula 1

Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things
Formula 1

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things "back to normal"

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.