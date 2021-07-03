Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Russell: Reaching Q3 like F1 pole position for Williams Next / Vettel handed three-place F1 grid penalty for Austrian GP
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Bottas would look at other F1 options if he lost Mercedes seat

By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper

Valtteri Bottas says he would look at alternative options to stay on the Formula 1 grid if he lost his Mercedes seat for 2022.

Bottas would look at other F1 options if he lost Mercedes seat

Mercedes announced on Saturday that seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton had signed a new two-year contract, keeping him with the team until the end of the 2023 season.

It leaves one free seat at Mercedes for 2022, with Bottas out of contract and facing competition from Mercedes junior George Russell to be Hamilton's teammate next year. Mercedes has indicated it would look to make a decision over the summer.

Russell starred during his one-race appearance for Mercedes in Sakhir last year, almost winning the race on debut, and impressed on Saturday in Austria as he reached Q3 for the first time with Williams.

Bottas called it a "no-brainer" for Mercedes to have extended terms with Hamilton, and felt it would soon be his turn to sit down and begin negotiations.

"I just realised that it's already July, and August break is only two races away after this one," Bottas said.

"So I'm sure soon we have to discuss [it] but not today or tomorrow."

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Should Bottas lose his seat with Mercedes for next year, the Finn would seem to have limited options of where else to drive because of the nature of the driver market.

Only Red Bull, AlphaTauri and Williams appear to have openings for next year, making Williams the only realistic option of the three for Bottas to remain in F1.

Bottas said that he would want to remain on the grid were he to lose his seat with Mercedes, but would only look into alternative options if necessary.

"Obviously I want to get the understanding from the team, what is the plan, which driver they want in the other car," Bottas said when asked by Motorsport.com if he was considering options like Williams for next year.

"Lewis is confirmed, the other is still free, so the team needs to decide. I need to have that discussion.

"But I also feel like I have many, many years still left in me. I enjoy racing, I love racing, I love F1, so it's definitely not done to go to another form of sport or motorsport in the coming years.

"If that was the case that I wouldn't continue with Mercedes, of course I would look at other options. But it's not something I need to think about now.

"I also have a good management team, and they haven't told me anything yet. I don't know if they've been in touch with anyone, because they know how important it is to focus on at this current moment and delivering the best we can, as a team and for me personally.

"And the time will be right soon. I don't know yet which day, which week. But I think yes, we'll have to look at all the options and the situation as a whole. But for now, I focus on tomorrow."

shares
comments
Russell: Reaching Q3 like F1 pole position for Williams

Previous article

Russell: Reaching Q3 like F1 pole position for Williams

Next article

Vettel handed three-place F1 grid penalty for Austrian GP

Vettel handed three-place F1 grid penalty for Austrian GP
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Alonso: No F1 penalty will be enough for Vettel after Q2 incident

3 h
2
Formula 1

Bottas, Sainz summoned by Austrian GP stewards over Q2 incident

3 h
3
Formula 1

Vettel handed three-place F1 grid penalty for Austrian GP

24 min
4
Formula 1

Bottas would look at other F1 options if he lost Mercedes seat

38 min
5
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Austria F1

18 min
Latest news
Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Austria F1
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Austria F1

18m
Vettel handed three-place F1 grid penalty for Austrian GP
Formula 1

Vettel handed three-place F1 grid penalty for Austrian GP

24m
Bottas would look at other F1 options if he lost Mercedes seat
Formula 1

Bottas would look at other F1 options if he lost Mercedes seat

38m
Russell: Reaching Q3 like F1 pole position for Williams
Video Inside
Formula 1

Russell: Reaching Q3 like F1 pole position for Williams

1 h
Verstappen explains 'pretty bad' F1 pole position lap in Austria
Video Inside
Formula 1

Verstappen explains 'pretty bad' F1 pole position lap in Austria

2 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Austrian GP- Verstappen beats Norris to pole, Hamilton fourth .mp4 03:52
Formula 1
1 h

Formula 1: Austrian GP- Verstappen beats Norris to pole, Hamilton fourth .mp4

Formula 1: Hamilton extends Mercedes contract until end of 2023 00:24
Formula 1
2 h

Formula 1: Hamilton extends Mercedes contract until end of 2023

Formula 1: Hamilton says 00:50
Formula 1
8 h

Formula 1: Hamilton says "Small progress" not enough to overcome Red Bull gap

Formula 1: Hamilton leads Mercedes 1-2 in second practice at Austrian GP 00:46
Formula 1
Jul 2, 2021

Formula 1: Hamilton leads Mercedes 1-2 in second practice at Austrian GP

Formula 1: Hamilton aware Mercedes had updates planned 00:46
Formula 1
Jul 2, 2021

Formula 1: Hamilton aware Mercedes had updates planned

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Russell: Reaching Q3 like F1 pole position for Williams Austrian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Russell: Reaching Q3 like F1 pole position for Williams

Verstappen explains 'pretty bad' F1 pole position lap in Austria Austrian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Verstappen explains 'pretty bad' F1 pole position lap in Austria

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Trending Today

Alonso: No F1 penalty will be enough for Vettel after Q2 incident
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: No F1 penalty will be enough for Vettel after Q2 incident

Bottas, Sainz summoned by Austrian GP stewards over Q2 incident
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas, Sainz summoned by Austrian GP stewards over Q2 incident

Vettel handed three-place F1 grid penalty for Austrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel handed three-place F1 grid penalty for Austrian GP

Bottas would look at other F1 options if he lost Mercedes seat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas would look at other F1 options if he lost Mercedes seat

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Austria F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Austria F1

Honda’s Sakura facility will supply Red Bull F1 engines in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Honda’s Sakura facility will supply Red Bull F1 engines in 2022

Austrian GP: Verstappen beats Norris to pole, Hamilton fourth
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Austrian GP: Verstappen beats Norris to pole, Hamilton fourth

Hamilton predicts "easy cruise win" for Verstappen in Austria
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton predicts "easy cruise win" for Verstappen in Austria

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams Prime

How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams

Formula 1’s budget cap means that even the richest teams now have to juggle what they can afford to spend – to the extent that Mercedes recently had to back out of an important tyre test. MARK GALLAGHER explains how the bean-counters now have to work to the limits of the regulations just like technical directors do

Formula 1
7 h
Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull after F1 practice Prime

Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull after F1 practice

After a comprehensive defeat to Red Bull and Max Verstappen in Austria last weekend, Mercedes remains wary of taking its promising pace as a guarantee for success. But with lessons learned from the Styrian GP, the Black Arrows squad continues to be poised for another almighty tussle against its familiar foe

Formula 1
22 h
Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest Prime

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest

Daniel Ricciardo has endured a tough start to his McLaren career. He's been comprehensively outscored by his teammate so far, and with each passing race the explanations of his struggles can increasingly be seen as excuses. But while admitting that his on-track performances don’t merit a particularly flattering mark, Ricciardo is convinced that he will make a success of the move

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2021
Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks Prime

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks

With competition on the track increasing as the 2021 Formula 1 season intensifies, any possible advantage is being aggressively fought over. This includes off the track, as F1's rules and regulations come under scrutiny which, for multiple reasons, is causing unease up and down the grid

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021
The crucial improvements Russell needs to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt" Prime

The crucial improvements Russell needs to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt"

Having been cruelly denied a long-awaited first points finish as a Williams driver at the Styrian GP, George Russell gets another crack at it this weekend at the Red Bull Ring. While his impressive pace remains unquestioned, a few other vital gains shown at recent races will be needed again to finally deliver

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2021
How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull Prime

How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull

After a bruising Styrian Grand Prix, Mercedes announced that while it would limit the development of its W12 Formula 1 car, it was not willing to give up fighting Red Bull for the 2021 title. Although the team's development stream is slowing with a focus on 2022, Mercedes still has lots of options available to keep it in the fight

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2021
Styrian Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Styrian Grand Prix driver ratings

The Styrian GP was a weekend dominated by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, as others showed resurgence after key mistakes, while a couple of drivers were denied the chance to demonstrate their full potential. Here’s the driver ratings from the first race of the Red Bull Ring double-header which features two maximum scores

Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021
How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP Prime

How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP

With Red Bull toppling Mercedes at another one of the Black Arrows strongholds, momentum is truly with it and Max Verstappen in the 2021 Formula 1 world title fight. But what became clear at the Styrian Grand Prix is Red Bull now also holds a key strength once possessed by its rival that could be pivotal in the championship chase

Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021

Latest news

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Austria F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Austria F1

Vettel handed three-place F1 grid penalty for Austrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel handed three-place F1 grid penalty for Austrian GP

Bottas would look at other F1 options if he lost Mercedes seat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas would look at other F1 options if he lost Mercedes seat

Russell: Reaching Q3 like F1 pole position for Williams
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Reaching Q3 like F1 pole position for Williams

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.