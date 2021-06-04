Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F1 teams scrambling for COVID vaccines before Dutch GP
Formula 1 News

Bottas won’t take "loser's option" after early 2021 F1 setbacks

By:

Valtteri Bottas says his difficult start to the season has tested his mental strength, but he will not take the "loser's option" and give up on the Formula 1 title fight.

Bottas won’t take "loser's option" after early 2021 F1 setbacks

Mercedes driver Bottas underwent "extreme" winter training with a particular focus on mindset as he looked to mount a challenge to teammate Lewis Hamilton for this year's drivers' championship.

But Bottas has suffered two retirements in the opening five races, with the most recent DNF at Monaco coming as a result of a pit stop issue that denied him second place.

It has left Bottas fourth in the championship, already trailing standings leader Max Verstappen by 58 points and teammate Hamilton by 54 points.

Bottas acknowledged ahead of this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix that the start to his season has tested his mental strength, but made clear he would not give up on trying to factor in the title battle this year.

"In my case, my beginning of the season, definitely the mental strength has been tested," Bottas said when asked by Motorsport.com how he was mentally managing his tough start to the year.

"It has not been the easiest ride to start with, in the last few races having two DNFs. So yeah, I would say there have been setbacks, and it's all about how you bounce back from those and how you move forward.

"The loser's option is to give up. And it's not something I'm going to do.

"So I'm still keeping very strong mentally and knowing that it's a long, long season ahead and for sure many good battles to come and, hopefully many wins.

"I have full belief in myself, and for us as a team. that we still have time to do good things."

Read Also:

Bottas's retirement in Monaco caused Mercedes to drop behind Red Bull in the constructors' championship as Hamilton could only finish the race seventh on a bad weekend for the team.

The Monaco struggles prompted Mercedes to complete an extensive review of where it could improve in the wake of the weekend, giving renewed hope heading into the Baku event.

Bottas hailed Mercedes' strong team spirit after Monaco, saying the challenge posed by Red Bull was only motivating it further.

"We will stick together, there's no doubt," Bottas said.

"We have a great team spirit, and we know how much it matters to stick together as a team. We have a big fight in our hands for sure with Red Bull, and it seems like on some tracks with Ferrari as well.

"These kind of things just motivate us even more. And I can see everyone is super motivated this year with the competition so there's no doubt about that.

"We have good spirit and we are keen to get the results we are chasing for, and especially myself, I can tell you that."

shares
comments

Related video

F1 teams scrambling for COVID vaccines before Dutch GP

Previous article

F1 teams scrambling for COVID vaccines before Dutch GP
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Valtteri Bottas
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

Azerbaijan GP: Verstappen leads FP1 from Ferrari duo

1h
2
Formula 1

F1 braced for flexi-wing showdown in Baku

3h
3
Formula 1

F1 teams scrambling for COVID vaccines before Dutch GP

50min
4
Formula 1

Bottas "surprised" by Mercedes suggestion over Monaco pitstop

21h
5
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings and preview

1d
Latest news
Bottas won’t take "loser's option" after early 2021 F1 setbacks
Formula 1

Bottas won’t take "loser's option" after early 2021 F1 setbacks

19m
F1 teams scrambling for COVID vaccines before Dutch GP
Formula 1

F1 teams scrambling for COVID vaccines before Dutch GP

50m
Azerbaijan GP: Verstappen leads FP1 from Ferrari duo
Formula 1

Azerbaijan GP: Verstappen leads FP1 from Ferrari duo

1h
McLaren: F1 needs to act on flexi-wings if rivals run them in Baku
Formula 1

McLaren: F1 needs to act on flexi-wings if rivals run them in Baku

1h
Alonso enjoying F1 comeback more than he thought he would
Formula 1

Alonso enjoying F1 comeback more than he thought he would

2h
Latest videos
Formula 1: all you need to know about F1 in Schools 06:00
Formula 1
4m

Formula 1: all you need to know about F1 in Schools

Formula 1: Russell on Wolff's feedback after crash with Bottas 00:47
Formula 1
9m

Formula 1: Russell on Wolff's feedback after crash with Bottas

Formula 1: No mind games in F1 title fight for Verstappen 00:40
Formula 1
2h

Formula 1: No mind games in F1 title fight for Verstappen

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv 00:47
Formula 1
2h

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP 03:02
Formula 1
3h

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Alonso enjoying F1 comeback more than he thought he would
Formula 1

Alonso enjoying F1 comeback more than he thought he would

Vettel: Verstappen’s peace of mind more important than F1 lead
Formula 1

Vettel: Verstappen’s peace of mind more important than F1 lead

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Valtteri Bottas More from
Valtteri Bottas
Russell: Wolff gave me a lot of ‘tough love’ after Bottas crash
Video Inside
Formula 1

Russell: Wolff gave me a lot of ‘tough love’ after Bottas crash

Bottas "surprised" by Mercedes suggestion over Monaco pitstop
Formula 1

Bottas "surprised" by Mercedes suggestion over Monaco pitstop

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Prime
Formula 1

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings Prime

Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings

The FIA is set to crack down on 'flexi-wings' in Formula 1, drawing criticism from many of the teams that will have to change their designs as a result at considerable expense. But our columnist argues that shutting down such avenues may not be in F1's interest when one byproduct would be a reduction in efficiency

Formula 1
19h
The unsung star of F1 2021 so far Prime

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far

OPINION: The title fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton has captivated Formula 1 fans this year, while McLaren and Ferrari drivers have also made it onto the podium. But look a little further back in the pack and you'll find a driver who has really shone in the first five races - even though he only has one result to show for it.

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2021
The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era Prime

The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era

Hampered by troubled development and Maranello politics, the F1-87 remains a landmark car. Stuart Codling examines the last Ferrari to win a grand prix during Enzo Ferrari’s lifetime.

Formula 1
May 29, 2021
Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game Prime

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game

Ferrari protege Callum Ilott is racing a Maranello product and driving Formula 1 cars. But that’s a 488 GT3 and an Alfa Romeo in FP1 respectively. However, he reckons his time could come to wear the Prancing Horse logo as a grand prix driver

Formula 1
May 28, 2021
Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Prime

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

OPINION: The latest Monaco Grand Prix may have split opinion about the race action and its place in modern Formula 1, but it cannot be ignored as a unique challenge that provides risks and opportunities for drivers and teams in equal measure

Formula 1
May 27, 2021
The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger Prime

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success .

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Prime

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist.

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021

Trending Today

Azerbaijan GP: Verstappen leads FP1 from Ferrari duo
Formula 1 Formula 1

Azerbaijan GP: Verstappen leads FP1 from Ferrari duo

F1 braced for flexi-wing showdown in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 braced for flexi-wing showdown in Baku

F1 teams scrambling for COVID vaccines before Dutch GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 teams scrambling for COVID vaccines before Dutch GP

Bottas "surprised" by Mercedes suggestion over Monaco pitstop
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas "surprised" by Mercedes suggestion over Monaco pitstop

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings and preview
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings and preview

McLaren: F1 needs to act on flexi-wings if rivals run them in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren: F1 needs to act on flexi-wings if rivals run them in Baku

Norris unable to drive McLaren F1 car the way he wants
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris unable to drive McLaren F1 car the way he wants

Barcelona MotoGP: Espargaro tops FP1 for Aprilia
MotoGP MotoGP

Barcelona MotoGP: Espargaro tops FP1 for Aprilia

Latest news

Bottas won’t take "loser's option" after early 2021 F1 setbacks
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas won’t take "loser's option" after early 2021 F1 setbacks

F1 teams scrambling for COVID vaccines before Dutch GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 teams scrambling for COVID vaccines before Dutch GP

Azerbaijan GP: Verstappen leads FP1 from Ferrari duo
Formula 1 Formula 1

Azerbaijan GP: Verstappen leads FP1 from Ferrari duo

McLaren: F1 needs to act on flexi-wings if rivals run them in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren: F1 needs to act on flexi-wings if rivals run them in Baku

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.