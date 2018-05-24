Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Monaco GPFormula 1Monaco GPMore events
Formula 1 Monaco GP Breaking news

Bottas to honour Hakkinen with Monaco helmet

0 shares
Bottas to honour Hakkinen with Monaco helmet
Get alerts
By: Scott Mitchell, Journalist
24/05/2018 07:45

Valtteri Bottas will compete in this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix with a crash helmet bearing Mika Hakkinen’s old Formula 1 design.

Several drivers use Monaco to adopt a special helmet design, and ahead of Thursday’s opening practice session Bottas unveiled his own to honour his compatriot.

It bears Hakkinen’s classic stripes down the side in three shades of blue, atop a white base.

Hakkinen won in Monaco for the only time 20 years ago, and Bottas said he wanted to honour that success and the Finn’s first world championship the same year.

“He won here 20 years ago exactly and that year he won the title,” said Bottas, who works with Hakkinen’s former manager Didier Coton. “So, I wanted to pay a tribute.

“I respect him as a driver, as a guy, and I always loved the paint as well.”

Stoffel Vandoorne, Brendon Hartley, and Charles Leclerc have already revealed special crash helmets for this weekend’s race that feature a Monaco theme.

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event Monaco GP
Track Monte Carlo
Drivers Mika Hakkinen , Valtteri Bottas
Teams Mercedes
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 Monaco GPFormula 1Monaco GPMore events