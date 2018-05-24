Bottas to honour Hakkinen with Monaco helmet

Valtteri Bottas will compete in this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix with a crash helmet bearing Mika Hakkinen’s old Formula 1 design.

Several drivers use Monaco to adopt a special helmet design, and ahead of Thursday’s opening practice session Bottas unveiled his own to honour his compatriot.

It bears Hakkinen’s classic stripes down the side in three shades of blue, atop a white base.

Hakkinen won in Monaco for the only time 20 years ago, and Bottas said he wanted to honour that success and the Finn’s first world championship the same year.

“He won here 20 years ago exactly and that year he won the title,” said Bottas, who works with Hakkinen’s former manager Didier Coton. “So, I wanted to pay a tribute.

“I respect him as a driver, as a guy, and I always loved the paint as well.”

Stoffel Vandoorne, Brendon Hartley, and Charles Leclerc have already revealed special crash helmets for this weekend’s race that feature a Monaco theme.