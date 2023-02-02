Subscribe
Previous / FIA formally opens process for new F1 teams to join the grid Next / What really happened when F1 drivers went on strike
Formula 1 News

Bottas: New CEO Seidl has a clear direction for Sauber in F1

Valtteri Bottas says he is impressed by Andreas Seidl's "clear direction" as he takes on the role of CEO of the Sauber Group, the company behind the Alfa Romeo Formula 1 team.

Adam Cooper
By:
Bottas: New CEO Seidl has a clear direction for Sauber in F1
Listen to this article

Former McLaren team principal Seidl has replaced Fred Vasseur, who has left to replace Mattia Binotto at Ferrari.

Seidl has come in solely as CEO in order to focus on the bigger picture of all the companies in the Sauber Group as the organisation continues to grow ahead of the planned transition to the full Audi identity in 2026, and as such he won't attend all the races.

Managing director Alessandro Alunni Bravi has taken on the job of team representative on race weekends.

When asked about Seidl joining the team, Bottas said: "It was two weeks ago I met him for the first time.

"First of all, a nice guy, but I can see that he's really motivated. He seems to have a pretty clear direction, what to do with the team and how to motivate people. He seems to have the vision.

"Obviously he's still just taking in a lot of information and trying to learn from other people about the team, what's been happening in the past. I'm confident he is a good man for the role."

The Finn's teammate Guanyu Zhou indicated that he's been impressed by Seidl so far.

"I was here quite often the last few weeks, and spent a lot of time together with Andreas," said the Chinese driver.

"I really felt how much he is really trying to push the team, but still these few weeks, he's just taking his time to understand the whole company, to make sure everything is settled.

"But then I really see he's very eager to bring the team up and to have a great future coming together. Spending dinner or lunch together, I really felt he's a guy that knows quite well the technical side. He also knows the drivers well, because we've been speaking about his past.

"I really feel even though for the team maybe it's a big change for us as a driver it doesn't really change much because we're still trying to do what we could best, It's is more about trying to understand the way both of us are working.

"Of course it's not going to be the same as the way Fred is working, but everyone has their own way which works. And I also heard many great words about him in the past from Oscar [Piastri]. So I'm looking forward to it."

Bottas:

Bottas: "It is sad to lose Fred. But at the same time, he's also my friend, so I'm really happy for him."

Photo by: Alfa Romeo

Bottas admitted he was sad to see Fred Vasseur leave as it was the Frenchman, whose ART team ran Bottas in F3 and GP3, who convinced him to join Alfa.

"It's absolutely correct that Fred was one big reason," said Bottas when asked by Motorsport.com about Vasseur. "Obviously, it is sad to lose Fred. But at the same time, he's also my friend.

"So I'm really happy for him, because you're not going to say no to that kind of role. He's always been ambitious and he wants to progress, so I completely understand.

"But what makes me less worried is seeing the new structure, I feel like the team is in a pretty stable situation, I think with Andreas and Alessandro we're going to be fine.

"And always when new people come and step to different roles there's always new ways of thinking. So sometimes it's not a bad thing."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

FIA formally opens process for new F1 teams to join the grid

What really happened when F1 drivers went on strike
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Haas reveals F1 car livery for 2023 season

Haas reveals F1 car livery for 2023 season

Formula 1

Haas reveals F1 2023 car livery Haas reveals F1 car livery for 2023 season

Nico Hulkenberg: Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Nico Hulkenberg: Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why Hulkenberg is ready for return Nico Hulkenberg: Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Kubica out of F1 as Orlen moves to AlphaTauri and Alfa Romeo lands new sponsor

Kubica out of F1 as Orlen moves to AlphaTauri and Alfa Romeo lands new sponsor

Formula 1

Kubica out of F1, Orlen moves to AT Kubica out of F1 as Orlen moves to AlphaTauri and Alfa Romeo lands new sponsor

Alfa Romeo More from
Alfa Romeo
Alfa Romeo appoints Alessandro Alunni Bravi as F1 team chief

Alfa Romeo appoints Alessandro Alunni Bravi as F1 team chief

Formula 1

Alfa appoints Alunni Bravi as chief Alfa Romeo appoints Alessandro Alunni Bravi as F1 team chief

Alfa Romeo announces launch date for 2023 F1 car

Alfa Romeo announces launch date for 2023 F1 car

Formula 1

Alfa announces F1 car launch date Alfa Romeo announces launch date for 2023 F1 car

How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival

How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How Vasseur paved the way for Audi How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival

Latest news

2023 Bathurst 12 Hour – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

2023 Bathurst 12 Hour – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

IGTC Intercontinental GT Challenge

2023 Bathurst 12 Hour – Start time, how to watch, channel & more 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Vasseur: Friendship with Wolff no harm to Ferrari F1 ambitions

Vasseur: Friendship with Wolff no harm to Ferrari F1 ambitions

Formula 1

Vasseur: Friendship with Wolff no harm to Ferrari F1 ambitions Vasseur: Friendship with Wolff no harm to Ferrari F1 ambitions

Kubica, Deletraz switch to WRT for 2023 WEC season

Kubica, Deletraz switch to WRT for 2023 WEC season

WEC

Kubica, Deletraz switch to WRT for 2023 WEC season Kubica, Deletraz switch to WRT for 2023 WEC season

The design changes teams face as F1 launch season begins

The design changes teams face as F1 launch season begins

Formula 1

The design changes teams face as F1 launch season begins The design changes teams face as F1 launch season begins

Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver

Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinuackas

Assessing Hamilton's Mercedes stint Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver

Why new-look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1’s new era

Why new-look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1’s new era

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why new-look Haas is a litmus test Why new-look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1’s new era

The Mercedes F1 pressure changes under 10 years of Toto Wolff

The Mercedes F1 pressure changes under 10 years of Toto Wolff

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Assessing Wolff's Mercedes influence The Mercedes F1 pressure changes under 10 years of Toto Wolff

The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate

The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The line-up Ocon, Gasly may emulate The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate

Who were the fastest drivers in F1 2022?

Who were the fastest drivers in F1 2022?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Who were the fastest F1 drivers? Who were the fastest drivers in F1 2022?

Nico Hulkenberg: Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Nico Hulkenberg: Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Adam Cooper

Why Hulkenberg is ready for return Nico Hulkenberg: Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Why Vasseur relishes 'feeling the pressure' as Ferrari's F1 boss

Why Vasseur relishes 'feeling the pressure' as Ferrari's F1 boss

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why Vasseur relishes the pressure Why Vasseur relishes 'feeling the pressure' as Ferrari's F1 boss

The crucial tech changes F1 teams must adapt to in 2023

The crucial tech changes F1 teams must adapt to in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

F1 2023's crucial tech changes The crucial tech changes F1 teams must adapt to in 2023