Did Bottas really deserve a penalty in the Hungarian GP? – video
shares
comments
Jul 30, 2018, 6:09 PM
Valtteri Bottas was the centre of attention in the closing laps of Formula 1’s Hungarian Grand Prix, colliding with Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo and picking up a penalty for the latter clash.
Both incidents were the subject of much debate after the race, suggesting neither was particularly clear cut, while there were even suggestions from some that Vettel and Ricciardo could have been seen as the aggressors, rather than the Finn, who was struggling to defend his position on heavily worn tyres.
In our latest video below, Autosport’s Glenn Freeman and Andrew van de Burgt debate both incidents, as well as the general issue around stewarding and ‘racing incidents’ in F1.
Next Formula 1 article
Previous article
Brawn: F1 will do all it can to help save Force India
Next article
Teams set to reveal first look at ‘19 front wing
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|Hungarian GP
|Location
|Hungaroring
|Drivers
|Sebastian Vettel Shop Now , Daniel Ricciardo Shop Now , Valtteri Bottas Shop Now
|Teams
|Ferrari Shop Now , Red Bull Racing Shop Now , Mercedes Shop Now
|Article type
|Commentary
Did Bottas really deserve a penalty in the Hungarian GP? – video
shares
comments