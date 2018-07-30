Did Bottas really deserve a penalty in the Hungarian GP? – video

Both incidents were the subject of much debate after the race, suggesting neither was particularly clear cut, while there were even suggestions from some that Vettel and Ricciardo could have been seen as the aggressors, rather than the Finn, who was struggling to defend his position on heavily worn tyres.

In our latest video below, Autosport’s Glenn Freeman and Andrew van de Burgt debate both incidents, as well as the general issue around stewarding and ‘racing incidents’ in F1.