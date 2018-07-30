Global
Formula 1 Hungarian GP Commentary

Did Bottas really deserve a penalty in the Hungarian GP? – video

30/07/2018 06:09

Valtteri Bottas was the centre of attention in the closing laps of Formula 1’s Hungarian Grand Prix, colliding with Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo and picking up a penalty for the latter clash.

Both incidents were the subject of much debate after the race, suggesting neither was particularly clear cut, while there were even suggestions from some that Vettel and Ricciardo could have been seen as the aggressors, rather than the Finn, who was struggling to defend his position on heavily worn tyres.  

In our latest video below, Autosport’s Glenn Freeman and Andrew van de Burgt debate both incidents, as well as the general issue around stewarding and ‘racing incidents’ in F1.

About this article
Series Formula 1
Event Hungarian GP
Track Hungaroring
Drivers Sebastian Vettel , Daniel Ricciardo , Valtteri Bottas
Teams Mercedes , Red Bull Racing , Ferrari
Article type Commentary
