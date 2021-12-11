Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Norris "a bit nervous" about start behind Verstappen and Hamilton Next / Horner says "insane" driving, not Perez tow, behind Verstappen's pole
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP News

Bottas: Higher mileage engine cost at least 0.2s in Abu Dhabi F1 qualifying

By:

Valtteri Bottas says a switch back to a higher mileage power unit ahead of Abu Dhabi Formula 1 qualifying cost him at least 0.2 seconds, leaving him sixth on the grid.

Bottas: Higher mileage engine cost at least 0.2s in Abu Dhabi F1 qualifying

Bottas finished over nine tenths of a second off pole-sitter Max Verstappen's laptime in Q3 as Red Bull took a surprise pole position ahead of Mercedes, which had led FP2 and FP3 with Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton could only finish three tenths of a second behind Verstappen, but will line up alongside his title rival on the front row on the grid for Sunday's title decider in Abu Dhabi.

Bottas was also outqualified by Lando Norris, Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz in Q3, with the Finn explaining that he felt he "hit a laptime limit" during qualifying.

"In Q2, I think I did my best laptime and I could never improve that," Bottas told the written media at the Yas Marina Circuit on Saturday evening.

"It felt like the more I tried, it felt like the set-up didn't have any more in it.

"I went for a quite soft set-up mechanically and I feel it's really good for the race, and I was hoping it should still be OK for the quali. But the grip was improving quite a lot. so that's one thing.

"We had to change to an older PU for today, which I knew that it was, compared to yesterday, at least two tenths."

Bottas said Mercedes felt "more confident with this PU for the reliability", reasoning the decision to make the switch to an engine which was technically introduced more recently but has accrued more mileage.

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

One of the tactics Red Bull used to great effect in Q3 was to get Perez to tow Verstappen, giving him a straightline speed gain that helped his charge to pole ahead of Hamilton.

Bottas said Mercedes had not given any consideration to tow tactics in Abu Dhabi as "normally it can go wrong, for at least one of the drivers."

Bottas added: "We just focused on the out laps and being in a good rhythm. But, to be honest, Red Bull found a bit more in Q3 than we thought they would, so that was a bit of a surprise.

"We just tried to stick in the plan, but it worked for them today."

Read Also:

Both Bottas and teammate Hamilton will start on the medium compound tyre on Sunday, while Verstappen and Perez will line up on softs.

Asked by Motorsport.com if Mercedes gave any consideration to starting on softs, Bottas said: "Since FP3, the plan has always been to start on the medium.

"We think it's better for us. At least the first pit window is going to be quite a bit bigger so, if we want to or need to go long, that's an opportunity.

"If you're on the soft, they will start degrading pretty quickly."

shares
comments

Related video

Norris "a bit nervous" about start behind Verstappen and Hamilton
Previous article

Norris "a bit nervous" about start behind Verstappen and Hamilton
Next article

Horner says "insane" driving, not Perez tow, behind Verstappen's pole

Horner says "insane" driving, not Perez tow, behind Verstappen's pole
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
McLaren: No decisions on FE or WEC programmes until early ’22
Formula E

McLaren: No decisions on FE or WEC programmes until early ’22

Horner: "Mad Max" F1 narrative driven by "Mercedes media machine" Abu Dhabi GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Horner: "Mad Max" F1 narrative driven by "Mercedes media machine"

Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer Saudi Arabia GP Prime
Formula 1

Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer

Valtteri Bottas More from
Valtteri Bottas
Bottas will play bigger role than Perez in F1 title battle - Brundle
Formula 1

Bottas will play bigger role than Perez in F1 title battle - Brundle

Norris had no warning before "dangerous" Qatar F1 tyre failure Qatar GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Norris had no warning before "dangerous" Qatar F1 tyre failure

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Prime
Formula 1

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

Latest news

Hamilton feels "a million times better" than ahead of 2016 title showdown
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton feels "a million times better" than ahead of 2016 title showdown

Alonso: F1 race direction "too soft" after Abu Dhabi GP qualifying traffic
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: F1 race direction "too soft" after Abu Dhabi GP qualifying traffic

Brawn and Symonds set to quit F1 roles in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brawn and Symonds set to quit F1 roles in 2022

Horner says "insane" driving, not Perez tow, behind Verstappen's pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner says "insane" driving, not Perez tow, behind Verstappen's pole

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How the third iteration of an F1 conqueror slipped McLaren from its perch Prime

How the third iteration of an F1 conqueror slipped McLaren from its perch

The McLaren MP4-15 was a silver arrow too often wreathed in smoke during the 2000 Formula 1 season. Millennial angst or over-reach in the engine bay? STUART CODLING examines the championship challenger that provoked a changing of the guard at McLaren

Formula 1
5 h
The practice signs that give Mercedes a key edge heading in F1’s Abu Dhabi finale Prime

The practice signs that give Mercedes a key edge heading in F1’s Abu Dhabi finale

Mercedes led the way in opening practice at the 2021 Formula 1 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – at least in the only session that mattered. Red Bull showed much stronger signs in another key pre-race consideration, but it would still go into Sunday’s climax at a disadvantage if the FP2 trends bear out in qualifying. Here’s why...

Formula 1
19 h
The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms Prime

The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms

As Formula 1 heads to its Abu Dhabi season finale, the FIA and race director Michael Masi are under increased scrutiny, with radio messages broadcast during last weekend's race prompting discussion and controversy. But what can they learn from the Saudi Arabia debacle?

Formula 1
Dec 9, 2021
The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race Prime

The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race

OPINION: Max Verstappen has made the 2021 Formula 1 championship. He’s taken the fight to the all-conquering Mercedes squad and its dominant champion, produced driving displays few can match. But he’s been on a controversial course too, and finally crossed a particular line in Jeddah

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer Prime

Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer

OPINION: Saudi Arabia's new F1 circuit delivered a memorable first event, although not necessarily for all the right reasons. In the wake of the chaotic race, drivers voiced their concerns about the track but small changes could make significant improvements ahead of a return in four months.

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain Prime

The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain

From ranking as one of the most impressive new teams to join the Formula 1 grid, Haas’s stock has plummeted along with its on-track performances over the past two seasons. Everything now hangs on whether its reforged alliance with Ferrari can deliver a better car – and whether its rookie drivers can set aside their quarrels. Oleg Karpov asks if any of these goals are achievable…

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An ill-tempered Saudi Grand Prix made Formula 1 more soap opera than sporting spectacle at times, but there were some strong performances up and down the field on the world championship's first visit to Jeddah

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series Prime

How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series

The inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was a race packed full of incident as Formula 1 2021's title contenders repeatedly clashed on track. Lewis Hamilton won out over Max Verstappen to level the scores heading into next weekend's Abu Dhabi finale, as Jeddah turned F1 into a drama series

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.